Orange firefighters ready for Santa's visit

A holiday treat awaits people in eastern Orange County later this month, though some alteration will be needed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A special visitor will take time out of his busy schedule to tour the county’s Locust Grove, Germanna and Wilderness areas just before Christmas, according to the Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company Inc.
Continuing their annual tradition, the company’s members will partner with Santa Claus to welcome him to eastern Orange’s communities each evening from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2020.
“We have heard from many residents that this tradition is one that they look forward to each year and that this year, especially, having Santa visit was very important to the community, adults and children alike,” Fire Chief Mike Cianci said in a statement. “We hope that Santa’s visit makes your holiday a little brighter and lifts your spirits as we get ready to bring the year to a close.”
“Of course, this holiday season is a little bit different than in years past,” volunteer firefighter John P. Farrell Jr. said. “Because of the pandemic, Santa will be unable to stop and take pictures or interact with community members. Even though he cannot meet with you all personally, Santa is so excited to spend time passing through our community and greeting all of you.”
St. Nick’s route and schedule will be posted to the the company’s Facebook page, facebook.com/LOWVFD and website, lowfr29.com.
That will allow the firefighters “the most efficient way to pass by and give you a big, jolly hello!” Farrell said.
Due to public-safety constraints, Santa and LOW firefighters will simply wave to people from a big red fire truck as they greet residents all along the way.
The company asks people to keep in mind the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 social-distancing guidelines. They also request residents avoid creating a traffic hazard by standing or parking in the road.
In 2019, the Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company responded to 899 calls for service.
The company serves the residents, businesses, churches and academic institutions in the Locust Grove, Germanna and Wilderness areas of Orange County along State Route 3 and U.S. 20.
