Orange firefighters ready for Santa's visit

A holiday treat awaits people in eastern Orange County later this month, though some alteration will be needed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A special visitor will take time out of his busy schedule to tour the county’s Locust Grove, Germanna and Wilderness areas just before Christmas, according to the Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company Inc.

Continuing their annual tradition, the company’s members will partner with Santa Claus to welcome him to eastern Orange’s communities each evening from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2020.

“We have heard from many residents that this tradition is one that they look forward to each year and that this year, especially, having Santa visit was very important to the community, adults and children alike,” Fire Chief Mike Cianci said in a statement. “We hope that Santa’s visit makes your holiday a little brighter and lifts your spirits as we get ready to bring the year to a close.”