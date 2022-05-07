Patawomeck tribe gearSup for July grand opening

With only two more big projects remaining, members of the Patawomeck Indian tribe are optimistic the doors of their southern Stafford County museum and cultural center will be open to the public in about three months.

"We are getting a new roof on the house," said Minnie Lightner, the tribe’s executive assistant. "They can't get the shingles for it."

There’s also a new road being cut for vehicles to gain access to the rural country property and a new parking lot is planned.

“We can't do anything until they finish that access road,” Lightner said.

Even with those two big projects remaining, Lightner anticipates both should be finished in time for the grand opening of the cultural center near Duff McDuff Green Park by late July.

“It has been a long journey,” Chief Emeritus John Lightner said. “It's been a lot of work but it's a labor of love.”

In August 2019, members of the tribe took possession of Little Falls Farm, a 17-acre parcel, which includes a large 1890s-era brick farmhouse.

In 1994, local businessman Duff McDuff Green Jr. donated both his 3,000-square-foot farmhouse and its surrounding land off State Route 3. Part of Green's property still bears his name today as a county park.

The home was left vacant following Green’s death in 2009 until the tribe took possession of the property a decade later under a 10-year, $1-per-year lease agreement with Stafford County that can be renewed in 10-year increments up to four times.

The tribe took on the property to develop a cultural center and museum to share the deep history of the Patawomeck Indian tribe who first settled in Stafford in the early 1300s. Today, there are more than 2,300 descendants of the tribe, with 70 percent of them residing in Stafford’s White Oak area.

What the tribe found was a home in dismal shape after years of neglect. Outside, overgrowth and fallen branches littered the property and Minnie Lightner said it was almost impossible to simply take a walk around the grounds safely.

“Seeing it now and seeing it before, you wouldn’t believe it,” she said.

Inside the farmhouse, things weren’t much better. Water had damaged several interior rooms and tribal members identified and repaired a long list of electrical and plumbing problems.

“There was no running water to the house, so we had to replace all the connections from the well to the house,” said Lightner. “We replaced the sewer line, drainpipes and installed a new water pump.”

John Lightner said the tribe was unaware of the myriad problems they inherited—both inside and outside—before the tribe took possession of the property.

“Luckily, we had tribal members in those types of businesses," he said. "All we had to do was pay for the materials."

Over the last couple years, the interior of the home was painted and old hardwood floors were either refinished or new flooring was installed. The tribe also remodeled an old storage structure on the property by turning it into a family and handicapped bathroom with a $10,000 grant from the Duff McDuff Green Jr. Community Foundation.

“We’ve gotten quite a few grants,” said Minnie Lightner. “We received $25,000 from Dominion Energy and another $10,000 from [the Community Foundation] for the longhouses in the village.”

For the July grand opening, John Lightner expects at least five new longhouse Indian dwellings to be built.

“It's going to be a working village like Jamestown,” he said. “It'll be staffed by tribal members and we'll have someone there to explain what we're doing.”

He said visitors will pass by several outdoor demonstration stations in the village where members of the tribe will explain and demonstrate ancient Indian trades and village tasks, including cooking, tanning hides, making pottery and weaving fishing nets.

Nearby, an old garage on the farm was gutted and soon will be repurposed as a multimedia center where visitors can view a short film on the Patawomeck Tribe before walking to the nearby village or the museum in the farmhouse.

Inside, the museum will be filled with tribal artifacts, artwork, literature and other historic memorabilia placed within glass cases donated by the Virginia Museum of History and Culture in Richmond. Lightner said the cases will help illustrate the full history of the tribe, from its beginnings in the 1300s to today.

"The cases are in the house, we're getting ready to set those," Lightner said. "They should be set in place by the end of next week."

Lightner said volunteers from the University of Mary Washington, the Manassas Museum and members of the tribal museum committee all had a role in what the museum will offer the public and how the story of the tribe will be told as visitors file through the first floor of the farmhouse. A library, genealogy research room, classroom and craft room will occupy the second floor.

A new vehicle entrance to the tribe’s cultural center is also in the works. When the center is finally opened for business, vehicles will access the property through the same entrance used to access Duff McDuff Green Memorial Park. A new gravel road will lead vehicles directly to the tribal center and traffic leaving the site will exit to State Route 3 using the farm’s existing gravel driveway.

Although admission fees for the venue have not been officially approved by the tribal council, Lightner said she expects tickets will be about $10 per person with a 50% discount for students, seniors and Stafford County residents.

In early 2010, the tribe achieved state recognition and earlier this year began the process of seeking federal recognition to join the 574 Native American tribes that already have that status. Seven of those tribes are in Virginia, including two Chickahominy tribes, the Monacan, Nansemond, Pamunkey, Rappahannock and Upper Mattaponi tribes.

“It’s time to be recognized, just as the other ones are today,” Patawomeck Chief Charles “Bootsie” Bullock said.

Minnie Lightner said although the road to federal status is a long one, it’s one that’s well worth the effort for the tribe and for the local community. As a federal tribe, the Patawomeck would be able to gain access to artifacts from a five-year archaeological exploration that took place at the tribe’s original village site at Marlborough Point from 1935 to 1940. That dig, conducted by Judge William J. Graham and T. Dale Stewart of what is now the Smithsonian Institute, netted tens of thousands of Patawomeck artifacts, including skeletal remains, pottery, jewelry, tools and hunting weapons. Many of those items, which are still under the care of the Smithsonian, could one day be released to the tribe for display at the Stafford County tribal center.

"(Our application) is still in the loop is all I can tell you,” Lightner said. “It's moving slowly, but it's moving."

For more information on the tribe, visit patawomeckindiantribeofvirginia.org.

