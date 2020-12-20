Pearl Sample Elementary letters to Santa Mr. Skinner’s class
Dear Santa, Is your elves working hard for Christmas to be ready?
I want to be on the nice list because I helped my daddy decorate the Christmas tree.
I helped my mommy bake cookies . I helped sister put the books away.
These are the things on my list a puppy a big jojo bow and a little plant .
Santa I hope you enjoy those Milk and cookies.
Martha
Dear Santa,
Where do you go on vacation? How is it in the North Pole? How are the reindeer? How is Mrs. Claus? I think I should be on the nice list because when my parents make me dinner and when they get food out for me and my little sister I always say thank you. Sometimes I share my food with my little sister. I help take care of my pets. For christmas I would like a drone with a camera on it with audio, a real bunny and the animal (truck). The number one thing I would like on my christmas wish list is a drone with a camera and audio. I hope you have safe travels around the world. When you come to my house there will be carrots for the reindeer especially for rudolf.
Love,
Maddox Baker
Dear Santa,
Is it true that I can go to the North pole? I think I should be on the nice list because I help my mom wash dishes, take care of my sister, and take care of my dog. For Christmas I want a baby dog, a hoverboard and a phone. I hope you have a wonderful Christmas! From, Azalia
Dear Santa,
I bin a good kid. How old are you? Did you fix my elf? Can i have a ps5 please. Can you call me please. Love, luke
Dear Santa,
How are you doing at the North Pole? I have mostly been good this year. I have been fighting a little bit with my sisters and brothers but mostly good. I make my bed everyday and clean my room. I help my little sister Annabelle when she is sad. I play with my big sister Peyton. I really want a ice cream slime kit, a robe, and a toy dog for Christmas. I hope you like the milk and cookies I left you and the reindeer like the carrots. From Grace Clark
Dear Santa,
I have been nice this year by by listening to my teacher, by doing my work, and getting good grades. For Christmas I would like stuffed animals and clothes. I miss you and I love you. I hope you have a good Christmas. Love, Raelynn
Dear Santa,
I hope you are having a good time in the North Pole. I have been trying to be a good boy this year. I have tried to stop fighting with my sister and having been listening more. They most thing I want for Christmas is a xbox. Santa please tell Mrs. Clause that I said hi. Merry Christmas From Colton
Dear Santa,
I love Christmas and I’m 8. I have been nice this year by helping my friend and helping my mom make orange juice. I love plushies and five nights at freddy’s. Please bring me build your own funko figures and a bonnie plushie and a pogo stick. From, Nolan
Dear Santa,
How is the weather in the North Pole? I think that I should be on the nice list because I helped my grandma clean the house and I finished all of my homework. These are the things that I want for christmas. I want a phone a nintendo switch and the new spiderman game. From Chancellor
Dear Santa,
How are you? I think I should be on the nice list because I do all my work, I help with the horses, and I care about everything I have. I want a husky with pretty blue eyes that is a puppy and a nice one that is potty trained please. I also want slime to please and for everyone to have a good Christmas. Have A HOLLY JOLLY CHRISTMAS! From, Peyton
Dear Santa,
Are you able to bring all my presents? Is rudolph ok? How cold is the north pole?
I think I should be on the nice list because I cleaned my mess up, listened to my mom, and I have been helpful. For Christmas I want a ps5, xbox series s, and a new phone. I hope you are careful on your trip. From, Dawson
Dear Santa, Ho ho ho ho ho Merry Christmas! I should be on the nice list is because I am nice to my brother, help my mom clean when she asks, and I will help my dad clean the boat. For Christmas I want a bunch of hair scrunchies, and baby stuff, and I would like crafts to make with my family. Happy Christmas! Love, Elle
Dear Santa Claus,
How are you doing? Do you have a family? How is Mrs.Claus? I should be on the nice list because I helped my mom to clean the house. I did my homework all the time. I helped my parents to rake the leaves. For Christmas I would like a lot of ice cream, a new computer and a new flashlight. I wish you a Merry Christmas! Thank you! Love, Mark
Dear Santa,
I think that I should be on the good list because I helped put up the christmas lights. I want to know if you have a puppy and a cat? For Christmas I want a dollhouse and a lol doll. I want to tell you that you have a Merry Christmas. From ALEAH!
Dear Santa,
Do you go on vacation? I think I should be on the nice list because I practice my back bends & I say please and thank you. I would like these things for Christmas. I would like a telescope, a science kit & a chocolate Christmas tree. I hope you have safe travels. Sincerely, Reagan
Dear Santa,
This years christmas is gonna be a big hit right?
I think I should be on the nice list because I have been doing my schoolwork, I have been cleaning, and I have been getting along with my siblings. For Christmas I would like a blue robe, a lightsaber that glows, and a puppy.I really want the blue robe for christmas. Love, Wyatt.
Hi Saint Nicholas,
I have been good this year because I helped my mom rake the leaves and I helped my brothers. I would like a bike, lol dolls, and inquisitor master merch. I would like to wish you a Merry Christmas. From, Alina
Dear Santa,
How is the weather in the north pole? I have been good this year by listening, being respectful, and helping others. For Christmas I want a dog that is like a robot, fingerlings, and LED lights. Santa please travel places that are safe. From, Allyson
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? I have been good this year because I didn’t yell, I helped clean up the house, and I didn‘t lie. For Christmas I would like a camera, and walkie, and a voice changer. Merry Christmas and enjoy the milk and cookies! From, Russell
Dear Santa,
How are the elves doing? I should be on the nice list because I helped my Mom with my brother and I helped my Mom rake leaves. I would like for christmas an L.O.L ball, baby alive baby go bye bye doll, and an American girl doll. And I hope you have a safe fly around the world. Love, Gisselle
Dear Santa,
I have a question for you. Do you have a Christmas tree at the North Pole? I wonder how big it is. For christmas I would like a Nintendo switch lite with the games Kirby, Animal Crossing, Mario Kart, Mario Party, Super Smash Bros., Pokemon Sword, Pokemon Let’s Go Eevee, Mario and Sonic Olympic Games and Yoshi’s Crafted World. I would also like a pair of teal crocs, onesie pajamas, winter clothes, pokemon cards, a pokemon binder, and pokemon battle instructions.
I have been a really good girl this year! I have been helping my mommy and daddy around the house with cleaning, taking care of our animals, keeping an eye on my baby brother, and listening really well. I really hope you can make some of my Christmas wishes come true this year. It has been a really rough year this year because of the coronavirus and it has been hard to get used to the new way we have to do things now.
I hope you have a good Christmas at the North Pole!
Love,
Penny
Sienna
Dear Santa,
Is it fun at the North Pole? For Christmas I would like an LOL doll, scrunchies, and a phone. I hope you have a great day delivering presents. I hope you love the oreos and milk on the table too. Love, Sienna
Ms. Green’s class
Dear Santa,
Is it fun at the North Pole? For Christmas I would like an LOL doll, scrunchies, and a phone. I hope you have a great day delivering presents. I hope you love the oreos and milk on the table too. Love, Sienna
Dear Santa,
I hope this letter will find you in good health.I’m sure the elves are busy making a lot of toys for the good girls and boys. For Christmas I would like a baby alive baby doll, a barbie doll that can move all around and I would like a puppy that is tan in color. I hope you know that I have been pretty good this year. I will have brownies and milk sitting on my kitchen table. From, Aalaiyah
Dear Santa,
I want everything for christmas.
Love, Alivia
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? How are the reindeer doing?
I hope you have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
I was good this year. I helped my mom clean the house sometimes.
I cleaned my room when my mom told me to.And I walked my dog.
What I want for Christmas is a puppy and a phone and some clothes.
From,
Analy
Dear Santa,
I hope everything has been ok in the North Pole. I have been worried about the elves this year. I hope none of them got sick. I am waiting for you and the reindeer to come visit. I would like a plushie, a remote control car, and legos for Christmas. I hope you have a safe flight. Merry Christmas Santa I hope the reindeer enjoy their carrots and you enjoy the milk and cookies. Love, Mason
Dear Santa, I hope I have been good this year. I hope your doing good right now. Your elves are amazing! And you are amazing. So that is why I am sending you this letter. For Christmas, I would like a regular nintendo switch, Hello neighbor hide and seek for the nintendo switch and a 2 wheeled scooter. Enjoy your milk and cookies and I look forward to Christmas. From Eli
Dear Santa,
I’m helping my family a lot. I use my manners and feed one of my cats. I would love to have an iPhone 11, a nintendo switch and a tablet. From Eloise
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa! How are you doing this year? How is it being Santa Clause? Is it fun to live in the North Pole? I have been a good boy this year by helping clean up and asking to get up from the table . On Christmas I would love Paper Mario, Donkey Kong and Mario Builder for the Nintendo Switch. I can’t wait to bake your cookies and put them out for you. I hope you like them. Love, Jacob
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? I was a little good this year. I did my chores. I was nice to my sisters sometimes. And I helped my mom. I would like a kitten, a pet fox, and cage for the fox for Christmas. Enjoy the cookies milk. Merry Christmas! Love, Jase
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? I’ve been a really good girl this year! I have helped mom clean the basement, I helped dad clean the garage and I helped my brother clean his room. The things I would like for Christmas are a karaoke machine, dolls, and robot unicorn. I hope you have a safe trip around the world. Love, Julianna
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? I was good this year by Picking up my toys and helping my mommy. For christmas, I would like a big unicorn, a baby doll and a bicycle. I hope you have a merry christmas. Love, Keila
Dear Santa, I used my manners and I am nice. I helped people. For christmas I want play doh. I want golding shark. I want baby yoda. How are you and the reindeer doing? I hope you have a Merry christmas Santa! From Keny
Dear Santa,
Do you enjoy cookies and milk? I wish for a RC car. From Kyle
Dear Santa,
Do you like your milk and cookies? I would like a LOL doll for christmas. I helped my mom. I helped my dad and I cleaned the house. Love, Nariah
Dear Santa,
How are you doing at the North Pole? How are the reindeer? I have been good this year. I have been polite, grateful, and perky. I would love to get these things for Christmas: some ferrofluid, a putty-making kit, and my Dad to come over.
Thank you and I hope you have a good Christmas, too.
Love, Noah
P.S. I will leave you some cookies and milk on a special Santa plate.
Dear Santa,
How are you?
I would like to ask you a question, how do your reindeer fly?
This year I was a good girl. I helped my mom and dad to clean the house. I clean up my room. I am a good sister and a good friend. I also take my dog for a walk every day.
Please I would like to ask you for a present. I would like a desk playset, a digital mini locker and ingredients for fluffy slime.
Thank you santa.
I wish you a Merry Christmas.And remember to use hand sanitiser when you are finish giving presents.
From Sahory
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a lot of joy in you still because I know you do. I would like a dog, clothes, and a new game for christmas. I can leave milk & cookies out for you. And I hope you enjoy them. From Sa’Mya
Dear Santa,
How are you and Ms. Claus doing? For christmas I would like a hoverboard, a and American Girl doll things. Hope all is well. Happy Christmas. From Sophia
Dear Santa,
How are you and the elves? I am going good. I have been using my manners and taking out trash. I help with laundry now too. I would like a hoverboard, vbucks cards and a new headset. On accident I broke my old one.
Enjoy your milk and cookies!
Thomas
Ms. Skirlo’s class
Dear Santa Claus,
How are you doing? What do you do at the North Pole? I do stuff around the house. I feed the pupplies and clean the toy room. Julie flies around the house and goes to different places everyday. I really want a hoverboard Please. I will ride it in the house and outside with Ainsley. Merry Christmas! Love, Emalee
Mrs. Sawicki’s Class
Dear Santa,
Support Local Journalism
This year I have been good. I was wondring how Rodolf is doing? He is my favoret rander. For Christmas I wod lik a Fortnit shirt and a komik book. Ples have a saf trip arownd the werld and wear a mask! Your friend, Desman
Dear Santa,
I loke to play. What does Rudolph look like? How many elves do you have? Do you have any pets? For Christmas I would like Cry Baby, LOL Remix, Pet LOL, a Barbie doll home, a Rudolph doll, a growing doll and a Present pet. From, Madelyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Jaeshaun. What are the reindeer’s names? How many reindeer do you have? Do you have any pets? I want a monster truck and a sonic Lego set. from, Jaeshaun
Dear Santa,
My name is Gage. I’m 7 years old. How old are you? How many elves do you have? How many presents do you have to deliver? I want a CD player, an Apple iPad, an iPod, a toy box, a computer and a Star Wars Lego set. From, Gage
Dear Santa,
I am Audrey. I loke dolls and my tablet. I am 7 years old. How old are you? What does Rudolph look like? How many presents do you need to deiliver? I want an Adopt Me lego, a Mac book, an iPhone 12, and an LOL doll. Your friend, Audrey
Dear Santa,
My name is Roberto.
I am 7 years old. I like to have fun with my little brother and I like to have fun with my mom and my dad. I like to play with my big brother too. What are the rindeer’s names? Do you have any pets? How are you doing Santa I want a toy Robot an airpod and an iPhone Pro Max for Christmas. from, Roberto
Dear Santa,
How many houses do you stop at? Do you have pets? I have 7 pets. How old are you? I am 8 years old. What does Rudoph look lie? One of my dogs looks like sand. I want Stone crush and a Monster truck. Liam B.
Dear Santa
I have green eyes and brown hair. I like books a lot. How many presents do you need to deliver? What do you do when it isn’t Christmas? How many elves do you have? I want a Hover Board. Your friend, Juliet
Dear Santa,
How are your raindeer? How old are you? I’m 8 years old. Have I been good this year? I think I’ve been good this year. Can I have a Polaroid camera in pink and lego sets, please. Love, Layla
Dear Santa,
Do you have any pets? I have 1 pet. How old are you? I am 7. What is your toy? My favorite toy is a Bayblade. I want a Bayblade. From Caleb
Dear Santa,
I like pizza. I like playing. What are the reindeer’s names? Do you have any pets? How many presents do you need to deliver? I want an iphone 12 and glitter crayons for Christmas. from Liam R.
Dear Santa,
My name is Mason. How old are you? I am 7 years old. Do you have any pets? How are your elves? I would lie Lego Mario sets. from, Mason
Dear Santa,
I am 7 years old. How many presents do you need to deliver? How many elves do you have? How old are you? I want an iPhone 7 for Christmas and white vans. I want led lights and DMO remix LOL dolls. from, Adalynn
Dear Santa,
How old are you? I am 7 years old. How many elves do you have? How many presents do you need to deliver? What I want for Christmas is toy ponies and Barbies. Love, Averyn
Dear Santa,
What’s your favorite toy? Mine is BeyBlades. How old are you? Well I am 8 years old. What’s your favorite game? Mine is Among us. Do you like roBlox? I do. Do you like Art? I do. How have you been Santa? I am good. What’s the North Pole like? Santa, can I have a tablet? from, Carson
Dear Santa,
How old are you? I’m seven. When is your birthday? My birthday is June 6th. What’s the Weather like in the North pole? What I want for Christmas is a Present pet! Your Friend, Katie
Dear Santa,
What is your favrite toy? My favrite toy is LOL. Do you have any Pets? I have a dog. How old are you? I am 7 years old. Do your elves like cake? I like cake. I like LOLs. I like playing with my cousin. Do you like the North Pole? I want a Loge. I want an LOL. Your friend Brianna
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am good. How old are you? I am 7 years old. Do your elves like cookies? What I want for Christmas is Beyblades, an electric bike and an electric scooter. From Bryce
Ms. Russo’s Class
Dear Santa,
When is your birthday? Do you get gifts? I want blue slime, new shoes, and a tablet for Christmas. stay safe santa!
Love,
Jamie
Dear Santa,
I want LOL Haw2 Har chock and curonviriz [coronavirus] to go away. 100 dolrz [dollars] to have a white crismis. Have a mare crismis.
Love, Kylee
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie camper, Baby alive, I want a Barbie from arts’sat, LOLs, Barbies, LOL White House, Amarr’cin dolls, toy for my dog, Lots of LOL, stuff animl, Marr Chrismas to All and a cave club and Barbie water sat, OMG doll Barbie rock clime sat
Love,
Bella
Dear Santa,
I wut a nerf gun for cimis th you! [I want a nerf gun for Christmas. Thank you!]
Love,
Houston
Dear Santa,
I want a remote control car and a Ryan’s World egg.
Love,
Douglas
Mrs. Holst’s class
Dear Santa,
What are the other reindeer names? How do the reindeer fly? What are your favoirte cookies? What is the North Pole like? My name is molleigh. I am seven years old. I want a barbie doll please.
Molleigh
Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old. I want a VR for Christmas please. My name is Andrew Drogoz. Where did you go to school.
Andrew
Hey Santa!
I am Ashtin. How Many are your reindeer? How many elves do you have? My favorite season is Christmas. I would like a doll with crazy hair.
Love,
Ashtyn
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite food? What are reindear’s names? My name is sullivan. I love to run. I have an xbox 360. I want an xbox 1.
Love,
Sully
Dear Santa,
I am 7. My name is Tyrion. I have 7 friends. I want a PC5 please. I want a swichlite pleas. Do you like Rudolph
Tyrion
Dear Santa,
My name is James Walid. What is your favorite cookies? How old are you? I am 7 years old. I like Christmas. I want the otobot motorcycles and a suction cup bow and arrow.
James Walid
Dear Santa,
What do your reindeer like? I am 8 years old. I like all the colors. One present I would like is a watch for Christmas please. Am I on the nice list or the naughty list? Could I also have a Nintendo Switch please
Andrew
Dear Santa,
My name is Alyssa Geronimo. How do reindeer fly? Can I have a puppy plush please? I am 7 years old. I’m in 2nd grade. I have two brothers and two dogs.
From,
Alyssa
Dear Santa,
How do elves fly? How do reindeer fly? What do you and Mrs. Claus do in the fall? I am very funny. and I’m very active. I can do othr people’s voices. I lik little elf candy for Rick and Joah.
From:
Landan
Dear Santa,
Are you real? How do the elves fly? I also think iv’e been very good in school. What I would like for Chrismas is canned food for the homeless shelter, laptop, Apple watch, robax, a little plant and gift card.
From Chloe
Dear Santa,
Do you like cookies? Do you like Rudolph? Do you like milk? I have been good. I have been behaving in school. I have been doing my homework. I would like these things for Christmas. xbox 1 PS5 the new xbox.
From Gabriel
Dear Santa,
How do the reindeer fly? Do flowers grow in the North Pole? Do you like Rudolph? I am Nevaeh Sanchez. I am 7 years old. I would like a guitar for Crismis please.
Nevaeh
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? How do the elves fly? I like Christmas
How many gifts are you giving me
Elijah
Dear Santa,
How do elves fly? How old are you? Can a magical wolf actually frees time? I like pranks. I like nerf guns. I like the color red. I would a got to go flamingo and a transformer and I would like a pair of roller skates and tree nerf gun please.
Your friend
Hannah
Dear Santa,
How do the reindeer fly? Which day are you going to give us gifts? Do you have a house? My favorite gifts are sword, x-box, play dough and slime
Henry
Dear Santa,
What do you eat? Do you like cookies? Do you give candy My favorite holiday is christmas I love candy. I like candy canes I like gifts. I want a game. also a toy I want a PS1.
Daniel
Dear Santa,
How do the elves fly? How do the reindeer fly? How do you get in the chimney? I like dog. My name is Rileyn and I like Roblox toys. a lot!
From
Rileyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Joe. What are your other reindear’s names? I would like a Roblox gift card please. How long does it take to go around the world? What is your favorite cookie? Mine is a sugar cookie. How does your sleigh fly? is it with magic? I am 7 years old.
Your friend,
Joe
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!