Pearl Sample Elementary letters to Santa Mr. Skinner’s class

Where do you go on vacation? How is it in the North Pole? How are the reindeer? How is Mrs. Claus? I think I should be on the nice list because when my parents make me dinner and when they get food out for me and my little sister I always say thank you. Sometimes I share my food with my little sister. I help take care of my pets. For christmas I would like a drone with a camera on it with audio, a real bunny and the animal (truck). The number one thing I would like on my christmas wish list is a drone with a camera and audio. I hope you have safe travels around the world. When you come to my house there will be carrots for the reindeer especially for rudolf.