Pearl Sample Elementary letters to Santa Ms. Holst’s class

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Is Rudolphs nose still glowing? Thank You for the present last Christmas. I am working hard in school. Can I Please get a Gmax Pokemon set? I will thank you for the Present.

Edward Lee

Dear Santa,

How has it been at the North Pole? When are you coming to Culpeper? I hope soon. I can’t Wait until you come, My family will play with me in The Snow. We van have a snoball fight.

Emily

Dear Santa,

Do you actually live at the North Pole. HoW DO you pack the gifts or do Your elves I would like a remote control car and a new pencil box.

Francisco Leo

Dear Santa,

HOW is sir-elfy doing? I love you. Tell sir-elfy I said hi! come to my birthday on june 13. Please

C.J.

Dear Santa,