 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Ashley Furniture
Pearl Sample Elementary letters to Santa
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Pearl Sample Elementary letters to Santa

  • 0

Editor's Note

Opening a window onto children’s Christmas wishes, second-grade teachers at five of Culpeper County Public Schools’ six elementary schools invited their students to write letters to Santa Claus that we could share with the community.

Pearl Sample Elementary letters to Santa Ms. Holst’s class

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Is Rudolphs nose still glowing? Thank You for the present last Christmas. I am working hard in school. Can I Please get a Gmax Pokemon set? I will thank you for the Present.

Edward Lee

Dear Santa,

How has it been at the North Pole? When are you coming to Culpeper? I hope soon. I can’t Wait until you come, My family will play with me in The Snow. We van have a snoball fight.

Emily

Dear Santa,

Do you actually live at the North Pole. HoW DO you pack the gifts or do Your elves I would like a remote control car and a new pencil box.

Francisco Leo

Dear Santa,

HOW is sir-elfy doing? I love you. Tell sir-elfy I said hi! come to my birthday on june 13. Please

C.J.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Are YouR Reindeer ready for Christmas EVe? I Plan on baking cookies for you again. I’ll Leave Them with a glass of milk. I would like a SnoWcone machine and Phone.

Love,

Leianie

Dear snta

How is Rudolph and How are the elves? How is your day? I only want a toy and that is all. It’s a dog that moves its Paws and opens the box.

Halaella

Dear Santa,

How is your day going? How is your job going? Have a nice day.

Your friend

Brogan

Dear Santar

I hive been good. I want a car. How are You doing? You are nice.

Your friend

ELLiott

Dear Santa.

I’ve been waiting For a wole year and do you Know My Favortie holiday is Christmas? I hope that makes you happy. I hope I’m on the nice list. I’ve been a bad girl and a good girl at the same time. I try to stay as nice as I can but some times I just lose it. I’m relly sorry if I’m on the notty list. I hope not and for Christmas I would like an iPad Pro. Evry year you drop presents. Every year it must be hard right.

Your friend named

Miyah

Dear Santa

Hi SaNta. I HOPe you come FOR ChRistMas. I LOVe ChRistMas. I will Play in the SNOW. My BirthDay is aPRie 22. I want an iPaD. Bye SaNTa.

Your friend cam.

Dear SanTa,

How is it boing? HOW is MS Claus boing?

From BraYden

Dear Santa,

How are you’re Ringdeer? IS Rudolphs nose still gloing? Are you’re Ringdeer Ready for Christmas? IS Mrs. Claus Ready? IS she coming? Can I Please have an IPhone? Can I Please have an xbox? Can I Please have a hover Board? Can I Please have some Earrings? Please?

Sadie ReiD

Dear Santa

HOW is mRS. Santa. How id RoodoFF. Hhos on the gooD list. Am I on the gooD List. I would like a RoBot have a gooD cRismas.

Jayson

Dear Sante

How are your reindeer doing? Are your reindeer Ready FOR Christmas? How are you doing Santa? Christmas is my favorite holiday.

Dylan

Ms. Green’s Class

Dear Santa,

How are you? I want a big pop it and a lol doll.

Ariana

Dear Santa,

How do you make Presents? I want Popits and Figis and faKena is for Christmas.

Aria

Dear Santa,

How are you? I want PS5 and POkemon for Christmas.

Kevin

Dear Santa,

How are the elves i want skateboard and dolls For Christmas

Dayli

Dear Santa,

How are The reindeer? I want an electric guitar and fortnite toys. And xdox

Damon

Dear Santa,

How are The reindeer I want POP its for Christmas.

Davia

Dear Santa,

How do You wrap Presents? I want a Barbie house for Christmas.

EStefanY

Dear Santa,

How are you? I want a Big pop it. a Chromebook for Christmas.

Valerie.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I want big popits and Fidgits for Christmas.

Skye

Dear Santa,

How are reindeer? Uee Dog ree xbox Ueebot gah!

Zachary

Dear Santa,

HOW are you? I want an XboX PS4. Phone for Christmon.

Richard

Dear Santa,

How are you? I want a dollhouse for Christmas.

Eldy

Dear Santa,

HOW is the North Pole? I want PoPits and a car for Christmas.

Betzaida

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer I want PoPits for Christmas.

Orlando

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer. I want a meRmaid tail and POPits for Christmas.

SaVANNAh Evans

Dear Santa,

HOW are you I want Popits for christmas.

Delvin

Dear Santa,

How do you do presents? I Want a dollhouse, nails and coputer for christmas.

Magaly

Dear Santa,

HoW are you? I would like a drone for christmas .

KJ

Dear Santa,

How are you? I want a Fortnite scar For Christmas.

Travis

Ms. Epstein

Dear Santa,

Do you have children? Thankyou Santa for a car. Santa I want a Stuffed pink pig. I need a new Jacket. Santa Make sure you eat the cookesone at a time.

Your favorite Kid,

Raylan

Dear Santa,

Can I Pet your deer. Thank you for the Pokemon tote. I want Pokemon cards. I need bed Sheets in food ggod job for not getting a tummy ache from all the cookies.

Lylia

Dear Santa,

Do you eat cookies? Thank you for my toys last year. I NEED a Expo marker. I want Slime this year. Don’t eat so much Cookies.

Melanie

Dear Santa,

Is your Deer nice? Thank you For my toys last year. I wnt Slime and a popit I NeeD Shoes and I want figits. Eat your cookes and Milk.

Nataly

Dear Santa,

What do you feed the reindeer?Thank you for a foam Plane. I want a foam Plane. I Need clothes. Have a good trip!

Jonathan

Dear Santa,

What do reindeer eat? thank you for My recar. I want a coMPUter. I Need some socks and some Shoes and Some Hats. and some sweaters. and some Mitins.

Royce

Dear Santa,

Do you have an elf? Thank You for My biG BooK I want crayons and Books Do Not eat to many Cookies. I want a little teddy bear and a little doll and a Pen. I Need a big jacket.

Your favorite Kid,

Katherine

Dear Santa,

how many randeer do you have? Tank you for my hover-board. I want a guinea-pig-Kaj and I need new shoes. For not getting a tummy ache from the cookies.

Gracie

Dear Santa,

Do you like SnoW? The gift was a Barbie Dollhous. I Need New clothes anD socks. Have a good trip and dont get a tummy ache.

Avery

Dear santa,

Do you hav Pets? Do you hav Kids? Thank you for nerf gun. I want 30 bunnies and 20 rabbits and 100 fish. I need Black clothes. have a good trip?

Deivin

Dear santa,

How many reindeer do you have. Thank you for the slime. I went slime and I need clothes. For not getting a tummy anhe from eating all the cookies.

Abigail

Dear santa,

How many raindeer do you have? Thank you for My toy POP it. I want a PS5 and a dog. And I Need clothes. Drink water befor you eat cookies. kaleb

thank you Santa

Dear Santa,

How many cookies you eat ina day? Thank you Santa For my clothes. I want toys I can Play with and a figit and a hoverboard. I wish you a safe triP. Love, Kingsley

Dear Santa,

How do you fly across the World in one night. thank you for My Legos. I want atoy. I I wish you a safe trip.

Aaron

Dear Santa,

What do your reinder eat? Thank you for MY dolls. I want slime and a dollhouse. I want a dog. I need close and shoes.

Alivia

Dear Santa,

whats your favorite Christmas COOKie? Thank you for my lol dollnI Want legos. I Need Jeans. Have A safe trip.

EmmA

Mrs. Toscano

Dear Santa,

When is your birthdat? Thank you for giving me present. Santa can you bring me a robot? Bye Santa Stay safe. I need a robot and I want New shoes.

Eduardo

Dear Santa,

How cold is it in the north pole? Thank you for the Scooter you gave me last year. I would like to visit heaven to see my great grandad. Have a safe trip this year

Emerson Green

Dear Santa,

How are you this year? How is the North pole? Are you real or not? Thank you for the rollorsKates last Year. This Year I want a bracelet. Have a safe trip.

Benjamin

Dear Santa,

Is it Cold where you’re at? Thank yOU for smarty sparkles! This year I want an apple Pen. I need POSCO marKers. GiVe your Reindeer a hug from me.

your favorite

Child, Chylar

Dear Santa,

HOW are you? Thank you for the play jeep last year. This year I need clothes and I want blue Nikes. Make sure you feed the the reindeer.

MattoX

Dear Santa,

HOW are you? I hope you are safe. Thank you for the toys! This year I want markers and food to survive. Thats it.

Grace

Dear Santa,

I hope you are good. Thank you santa for giving the Eeeve that can talk. This year, I need a pokemon Set that has a G-Max pokemon card. Have a fabulous trip.

Nora Lee

Dear Santa,

How do you make those toys so fast? Thank you fro bringing Christmas to life! This year I need a coet I want a Bronco.

Levi

Dear Santa,

This year I want a Bronco and I Need new Clothes. How many reindeer do you have? Have a great Christmas.

Daniel

Dear Santa,

I hope you are good. How old are you? What’s your birthday? Thank you for Taki last year. This year I need running pants and running long sleeve shirt. I want Takis this year.

Aaron

Dear Santa,

Do you give presents to elves? How old are you? Thank you for giving me a little reindeer named Febeelen. This year I Want poWatan Stuff. I need a net and a bow and arrow.

Scarlett

Dear Santa,

Are you real? Thank you for Mine-craft Dungeons. This year i want Naro-dot cubes I need a Life straw. I hope you have a safe trip.

Layne

Dear Santa,

How are you? How old are you? Thank you for giving me Christmas spirit. This year I want candy canes ans I need a blanket. Bye-bye, see you next year. Bye-bye!

sadie

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I’m glad you are OK. I want a puppy, and I need new sock’s. I’m happy that I am in the wish list. Thank you!

Your best kid,

Sarah

Dear Santa,

I’m so happy that Elf on the Shelf is coming back! Is he ok? Hope so, happy fall. Thanks for the Legoset.

Jonah

Ms. Russo’s class

Dear Santa,

I wat a spaceship toy.

Jaylon

Dear Santa,

I love You. I Want a cat Versus PickLes

Shelton

Dear Santa,

Thank you for elven Toes Pleseif me a T-rex and amotasafos.

Ian

Dear Santa,

I wut a toy bull. I like sKittles.

Sincere

Dear Santa,

I will mac sullen for you. I wut a huge King Kong. And a huge GoZilla.

Adrian

Dear Santa,

I LiK when you Put things in my Stocking. I want a paintballgun and a dert Bik and Some sLime.

thank you,

Apollo

Dear Santa,

I Promis I will be thankful What I get. Ples gif me a pupe Thank Wae

Caylob

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving all The cids toys. Ples cach I Have a robot dog I will giv you cookies and milc.

Avoc

Dear Santa,

Thank you for bringin Presents. For this year I want some toys which is from my imagination.me and mommy will make cookies and cupcakes.

From,

Kennedi

Dear Santa,

I love you> I wt a four wheeler

Blake

Dear Santa,

I wolnt a Xbot5

Jerome

Hank you For Yoov present. I wnt a nW XBOX

Whitten

Dear Santa,

thank you for nerf gun I wont a paintball gun

Justin

Dear Santa,

I want a tablit

genesis

Dear Santa,

I love you. I wot a camera. I wot a Ifon Phone 13

Miguel

Dear Santa,

I need toys. I want cookies.

Christopher

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Eric Clapton sues woman for selling bootleg concert CD on eBay

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert