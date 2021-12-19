Pearl Sample Elementary letters to Santa Ms. Holst’s class
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Is Rudolphs nose still glowing? Thank You for the present last Christmas. I am working hard in school. Can I Please get a Gmax Pokemon set? I will thank you for the Present.
Edward Lee
Dear Santa,
How has it been at the North Pole? When are you coming to Culpeper? I hope soon. I can’t Wait until you come, My family will play with me in The Snow. We van have a snoball fight.
Emily
Dear Santa,
Do you actually live at the North Pole. HoW DO you pack the gifts or do Your elves I would like a remote control car and a new pencil box.
Francisco Leo
Dear Santa,
HOW is sir-elfy doing? I love you. Tell sir-elfy I said hi! come to my birthday on june 13. Please
C.J.
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Are YouR Reindeer ready for Christmas EVe? I Plan on baking cookies for you again. I’ll Leave Them with a glass of milk. I would like a SnoWcone machine and Phone.
Love,
Leianie
Dear snta
How is Rudolph and How are the elves? How is your day? I only want a toy and that is all. It’s a dog that moves its Paws and opens the box.
Halaella
Dear Santa,
How is your day going? How is your job going? Have a nice day.
Your friend
Brogan
Dear Santar
I hive been good. I want a car. How are You doing? You are nice.
Your friend
ELLiott
Dear Santa.
I’ve been waiting For a wole year and do you Know My Favortie holiday is Christmas? I hope that makes you happy. I hope I’m on the nice list. I’ve been a bad girl and a good girl at the same time. I try to stay as nice as I can but some times I just lose it. I’m relly sorry if I’m on the notty list. I hope not and for Christmas I would like an iPad Pro. Evry year you drop presents. Every year it must be hard right.
Your friend named
Miyah
Dear Santa
Hi SaNta. I HOPe you come FOR ChRistMas. I LOVe ChRistMas. I will Play in the SNOW. My BirthDay is aPRie 22. I want an iPaD. Bye SaNTa.
Your friend cam.
Dear SanTa,
How is it boing? HOW is MS Claus boing?
From BraYden
Dear Santa,
How are you’re Ringdeer? IS Rudolphs nose still gloing? Are you’re Ringdeer Ready for Christmas? IS Mrs. Claus Ready? IS she coming? Can I Please have an IPhone? Can I Please have an xbox? Can I Please have a hover Board? Can I Please have some Earrings? Please?
Sadie ReiD
Dear Santa
HOW is mRS. Santa. How id RoodoFF. Hhos on the gooD list. Am I on the gooD List. I would like a RoBot have a gooD cRismas.
Jayson
Dear Sante
How are your reindeer doing? Are your reindeer Ready FOR Christmas? How are you doing Santa? Christmas is my favorite holiday.
Dylan
Ms. Green’s Class
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want a big pop it and a lol doll.
Ariana
Dear Santa,
How do you make Presents? I want Popits and Figis and faKena is for Christmas.
Aria
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want PS5 and POkemon for Christmas.
Kevin
Dear Santa,
How are the elves i want skateboard and dolls For Christmas
Dayli
Dear Santa,
How are The reindeer? I want an electric guitar and fortnite toys. And xdox
Damon
Dear Santa,
How are The reindeer I want POP its for Christmas.
Davia
Dear Santa,
How do You wrap Presents? I want a Barbie house for Christmas.
EStefanY
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want a Big pop it. a Chromebook for Christmas.
Valerie.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want big popits and Fidgits for Christmas.
Skye
Dear Santa,
How are reindeer? Uee Dog ree xbox Ueebot gah!
Zachary
Dear Santa,
HOW are you? I want an XboX PS4. Phone for Christmon.
Richard
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want a dollhouse for Christmas.
Eldy
Dear Santa,
HOW is the North Pole? I want PoPits and a car for Christmas.
Betzaida
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer I want PoPits for Christmas.
Orlando
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer. I want a meRmaid tail and POPits for Christmas.
SaVANNAh Evans
Dear Santa,
HOW are you I want Popits for christmas.
Delvin
Dear Santa,
How do you do presents? I Want a dollhouse, nails and coputer for christmas.
Magaly
Dear Santa,
HoW are you? I would like a drone for christmas .
KJ
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want a Fortnite scar For Christmas.
Travis
Ms. Epstein
Dear Santa,
Do you have children? Thankyou Santa for a car. Santa I want a Stuffed pink pig. I need a new Jacket. Santa Make sure you eat the cookesone at a time.
Your favorite Kid,
Raylan
Dear Santa,
Can I Pet your deer. Thank you for the Pokemon tote. I want Pokemon cards. I need bed Sheets in food ggod job for not getting a tummy ache from all the cookies.
Lylia
Dear Santa,
Do you eat cookies? Thank you for my toys last year. I NEED a Expo marker. I want Slime this year. Don’t eat so much Cookies.
Melanie
Dear Santa,
Is your Deer nice? Thank you For my toys last year. I wnt Slime and a popit I NeeD Shoes and I want figits. Eat your cookes and Milk.
Nataly
Dear Santa,
What do you feed the reindeer?Thank you for a foam Plane. I want a foam Plane. I Need clothes. Have a good trip!
Jonathan
Dear Santa,
What do reindeer eat? thank you for My recar. I want a coMPUter. I Need some socks and some Shoes and Some Hats. and some sweaters. and some Mitins.
Royce
Dear Santa,
Do you have an elf? Thank You for My biG BooK I want crayons and Books Do Not eat to many Cookies. I want a little teddy bear and a little doll and a Pen. I Need a big jacket.
Your favorite Kid,
Katherine
Dear Santa,
how many randeer do you have? Tank you for my hover-board. I want a guinea-pig-Kaj and I need new shoes. For not getting a tummy ache from the cookies.
Gracie
Dear Santa,
Do you like SnoW? The gift was a Barbie Dollhous. I Need New clothes anD socks. Have a good trip and dont get a tummy ache.
Avery
Dear santa,
Do you hav Pets? Do you hav Kids? Thank you for nerf gun. I want 30 bunnies and 20 rabbits and 100 fish. I need Black clothes. have a good trip?
Deivin
Dear santa,
How many reindeer do you have. Thank you for the slime. I went slime and I need clothes. For not getting a tummy anhe from eating all the cookies.
Abigail
Dear santa,
How many raindeer do you have? Thank you for My toy POP it. I want a PS5 and a dog. And I Need clothes. Drink water befor you eat cookies. kaleb
thank you Santa
Dear Santa,
How many cookies you eat ina day? Thank you Santa For my clothes. I want toys I can Play with and a figit and a hoverboard. I wish you a safe triP. Love, Kingsley
Dear Santa,
How do you fly across the World in one night. thank you for My Legos. I want atoy. I I wish you a safe trip.
Aaron
Dear Santa,
What do your reinder eat? Thank you for MY dolls. I want slime and a dollhouse. I want a dog. I need close and shoes.
Alivia
Dear Santa,
whats your favorite Christmas COOKie? Thank you for my lol dollnI Want legos. I Need Jeans. Have A safe trip.
EmmA
Mrs. Toscano
Dear Santa,
When is your birthdat? Thank you for giving me present. Santa can you bring me a robot? Bye Santa Stay safe. I need a robot and I want New shoes.
Eduardo
Dear Santa,
How cold is it in the north pole? Thank you for the Scooter you gave me last year. I would like to visit heaven to see my great grandad. Have a safe trip this year
Emerson Green
Dear Santa,
How are you this year? How is the North pole? Are you real or not? Thank you for the rollorsKates last Year. This Year I want a bracelet. Have a safe trip.
Benjamin
Dear Santa,
Is it Cold where you’re at? Thank yOU for smarty sparkles! This year I want an apple Pen. I need POSCO marKers. GiVe your Reindeer a hug from me.
your favorite
Child, Chylar
Dear Santa,
HOW are you? Thank you for the play jeep last year. This year I need clothes and I want blue Nikes. Make sure you feed the the reindeer.
MattoX
Dear Santa,
HOW are you? I hope you are safe. Thank you for the toys! This year I want markers and food to survive. Thats it.
Grace
Dear Santa,
I hope you are good. Thank you santa for giving the Eeeve that can talk. This year, I need a pokemon Set that has a G-Max pokemon card. Have a fabulous trip.
Nora Lee
Dear Santa,
How do you make those toys so fast? Thank you fro bringing Christmas to life! This year I need a coet I want a Bronco.
Levi
Dear Santa,
This year I want a Bronco and I Need new Clothes. How many reindeer do you have? Have a great Christmas.
Daniel
Dear Santa,
I hope you are good. How old are you? What’s your birthday? Thank you for Taki last year. This year I need running pants and running long sleeve shirt. I want Takis this year.
Aaron
Dear Santa,
Do you give presents to elves? How old are you? Thank you for giving me a little reindeer named Febeelen. This year I Want poWatan Stuff. I need a net and a bow and arrow.
Scarlett
Dear Santa,
Are you real? Thank you for Mine-craft Dungeons. This year i want Naro-dot cubes I need a Life straw. I hope you have a safe trip.
Layne
Dear Santa,
How are you? How old are you? Thank you for giving me Christmas spirit. This year I want candy canes ans I need a blanket. Bye-bye, see you next year. Bye-bye!
sadie
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I’m glad you are OK. I want a puppy, and I need new sock’s. I’m happy that I am in the wish list. Thank you!
Your best kid,
Sarah
Dear Santa,
I’m so happy that Elf on the Shelf is coming back! Is he ok? Hope so, happy fall. Thanks for the Legoset.
Jonah
Ms. Russo’s class
Dear Santa,
I wat a spaceship toy.
Jaylon
Dear Santa,
I love You. I Want a cat Versus PickLes
Shelton
Dear Santa,
Thank you for elven Toes Pleseif me a T-rex and amotasafos.
Ian
Dear Santa,
I wut a toy bull. I like sKittles.
Sincere
Dear Santa,
I will mac sullen for you. I wut a huge King Kong. And a huge GoZilla.
Adrian
Dear Santa,
I LiK when you Put things in my Stocking. I want a paintballgun and a dert Bik and Some sLime.
thank you,
Apollo
Dear Santa,
I Promis I will be thankful What I get. Ples gif me a pupe Thank Wae
Caylob
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giving all The cids toys. Ples cach I Have a robot dog I will giv you cookies and milc.
Avoc
Dear Santa,
Thank you for bringin Presents. For this year I want some toys which is from my imagination.me and mommy will make cookies and cupcakes.
From,
Kennedi
Dear Santa,
I love you> I wt a four wheeler
Blake
Dear Santa,
I wolnt a Xbot5
Jerome
Hank you For Yoov present. I wnt a nW XBOX
Whitten
Dear Santa,
thank you for nerf gun I wont a paintball gun
Justin
Dear Santa,
I want a tablit
genesis
Dear Santa,
I love you. I wot a camera. I wot a Ifon Phone 13
Miguel
Dear Santa,
I need toys. I want cookies.
Christopher