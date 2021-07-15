Performances for children return to Wolf Trap this month

The folks at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts are pleased to announce that their eagerly awaited 2021 season of children’s performances will launch on July 20.

“We are really excited about this season and we think it will be a really special one,” said Cate Bechtold, director of Community Programs. “It’s so wonderful to get everybody back to the theater, and to regain that sense of community.”

Like many other arts and entertainment venues, Wolf Trap’s offerings for young audiences were on hiatus last year. This season will feature three shows a week from July 20 through Aug. 21. Some of the performers have been favorites in previous years, while others are making their début on Wolf Trap’s stage, and many incorporate valuable life lessons for their young audiences in their presentations.

“In our search for children’s performers we looked for highly interactive acts, high-quality performers, and to reflect the diversity representative of our community and our audience. Our summer lineup achieves those goals!” said Bechtold. “The performers are as excited to get back on the stage as our audiences are to see them. They live to do this and they love to be with the children and families in this space experiencing performances together.”