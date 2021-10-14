Review: Ford's Theatre returns with a delightful 'My Lord, What a Night'

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As for Marian, she would much rather stay where she is welcome, beating down any talk of taking a stand against the inn—much to the dismay of Mary Church Terrell, president of the National Association of Colored Women.

Varying perspectives on how to address racial discrimination are presented in Brevoort’s drama, as the four settle in for a long night of discussion.

While Marian is reluctant to cause a commotion about her mistreatment, Mary is more than ready to make some noise. Albert is also one not to shy away from voicing his opinions and speaking out on civil rights; he already has a built-in audience with reporters encamped on his front yard. Abraham, on the other hand, is trying not to make any waves that would cause decreased donations to the institute.

The play condenses years of Marian and Albert’s friendship and groundbreaking events into one seamless production, focusing on the night of the concert April 16, 1937, and then two years later to Feb. 27, 1939—all leading to Marian’s celebrated performance at the Lincoln Memorial.

A cast featuring some of the D.C. area’s finest actors has been assembled for this compact production, enhanced by a handsome book-stuffed set by Meghan Raham.