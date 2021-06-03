Riverside returns to the stage with 'Marvelous Wonderettes'

The second act flashes forward to their 10-year reunion, which is full of life updates, laughs, reflections and equally as much love among the four gals. And, yes, there are enough ’60s hits in the second act to keep your rump moving.

“It’s a charming show and the tunes will be really familiar to a lot of people,” said A’Hearn. “These girls we have here are so fabulous and, in addition to amazing music, you can really feel their friendship and relate to them.”

Anchoring “The Marvelous Wonderettes” are three Riverside veterans—Smith as Betty Jean, Elizabeth C. Butler (Missy) and Sheri Hayden (Cindy Lou). Sarah Mae Andersen is making her Riverside début as Suzy. Throughout, the fabulous foursome belts such classics as “Dream Lover,” “It’s My Party” and “Lipstick on Your Collar,” among others.

“Each character is different from the next and we’re all vocally distinct, too,” said Hayden, who has performed and assisted with Riverside operations since 2009. “But when we come together and blend, it’s so strong. There is no weak link in the show.”