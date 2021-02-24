Sally Rose redeems a year of musical disappointment

While the songs on the album create many different moods, the last two songs—“Overcast” and “Tread Light”—seem to address the current moment. “Overcast” is a song about healing and unity and includes the line “We’re strong apart; we’re stronger together. Just take baby steps, we’ll survive the weather.” A duet with Erin Lunsford, the song was written years ago and brought back for this album.

“When Erin and I started doing duet shows together, stripped down, she and I both started pulling out older songs that we didn’t play with our bands respectively,” said Rose. “We felt like people had heard those songs a lot and it would be special to bring back this material that people had not heard in years or songs that people had not even heard before.”

“No matter what position you were in, it was obviously a very difficult time for everyone,” said Rose. “I had hopes that it would inspire people to step back a little bit and not be so quick to draw and quick to argue and fight and become more and more polarized. I hope that through that song people could realize that everybody is struggling no matter what right now. If we could just take the opportunity to use this as an area of common ground instead of a window to fight about more things when we’re really all in the same boat and all of us are missing loved ones. All of us are losing big parts of our lives. It doesn’t really matter how we voted. Even if your neighbor voted differently from you, do you wish that they would get sick?”