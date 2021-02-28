Seldom Scene to recreate famous "Cellar Door" album in fall concert in Northern Neck

Bluegrass group The Seldom Scene is set to play an outdoor concert this fall at the Northern Neck's historic Mount Airy Farm.

The Sept. 25 show, originally scheduled for 2020, will see the legendary ensemble performing each song from the group’s 1975 album “Live at the Cellar Door.” The concert is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. just outside Warsaw in Richmond County on the grounds of the brick mansion owned by the Tayloe family since 1682.

The Seldom Scene played a sold-out weekend show at Culpeper's Grass Rootes restaurant in December 2019.

More than just duplicating a set list, the band will attempt to totally recreate the live concert captured on its double album released 46 years ago, Mount Airy concert organizers say.

At that time, The Washington Post said the album was “not only a landmark for the progressive bluegrass scene that originated here in Washington, but may be the band’s finest representation on disc.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Many fans call the recording one of the most beloved bluegrass albums of all time for its mix of traditional standards and progressive songs from the likes of Bob Dylan, Tim Hardin and the band’s own John Starling.