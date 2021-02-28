Seldom Scene to recreate famous "Cellar Door" album in fall concert in Northern Neck

Bluegrass group The Seldom Scene is set to play an outdoor concert this fall at the Northern Neck's historic Mount Airy Farm.
The Sept. 25 show, originally scheduled for 2020, will see the legendary ensemble performing each song from the group’s 1975 album “Live at the Cellar Door.” The concert is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. just outside Warsaw in Richmond County on the grounds of the brick mansion owned by the Tayloe family since 1682.
The Seldom Scene played a sold-out weekend show at Culpeper's Grass Rootes restaurant in December 2019.
More than just duplicating a set list, the band will attempt to totally recreate the live concert captured on its double album released 46 years ago, Mount Airy concert organizers say.
At that time, The Washington Post said the album was “not only a landmark for the progressive bluegrass scene that originated here in Washington, but may be the band’s finest representation on disc.”
Many fans call the recording one of the most beloved bluegrass albums of all time for its mix of traditional standards and progressive songs from the likes of Bob Dylan, Tim Hardin and the band’s own John Starling.
“It should be an enjoyable evening as we do our best to perform, for the first and only time, the entire ‘Cellar Door’ album from start to finish,” said Dudley Connell, singer and guitarist for the band. “This was an important album for the original Seldom Scene and introduced bluegrass to a new community of listeners.”
Performing the music this time out will be Connell, Lou Reid on mandolin, Ron Stewart on banjo, Fred Travers on dobro and Ronnie Simpkins on upright bass.
There will be an opening act followed by two sets of the Seldom Scene starting at 5 p.m. All previously purchased tickets will be honored at this new date.
The Mount Airy stage seating area is a large, grassy area designed for the audience to spread out and safely enjoy the concert. Organizers reiterated that safety for those attending will be paramount, with all COVID-19 protocols still in place strictly adhered to. They hope the concert will give fans something to look forward to in the fall.
Tickets are now available online at mountairy.farm or by calling 804/313-0815.
Rob Hedelt is a columnist with The Free Lance-Star.