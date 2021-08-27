Semilla Cultural series explores bomba's ties through the arts

The banyan tree’s trunk is strong, and its limbs deposit their own roots into the soil directly underneath, bolstering the tree and creating new life.

It occurred to Semilla Cultural director and founder Isha Renta that the African diaspora is much like the banyan, with those kidnapped from their homeland putting down roots in the Americas and creating something new from their deeply rooted cultures.

And out of that oppression, enslaved Africans grew musical traditions like bomba in Puerto Rico, which then spawned salsa in Brazil. And through its shared origins, bomba even has ties to gospel music, which is sung just down the street in Fredericksburg and other Virginia communities.

Bomba, and its musical cousins, are at the center of Semilla’s multi-weekend event called “The Banyan Tree of the Americas: Music Evolution in African Diaspora.” The three-part event consisting of six forums all begins Saturday with a panel discussion in Fredericksburg's Old Mill Park and extends to workshops the weekend of Oct. 2–3.

Based in Fredericksburg, the organization has been dedicated to preserving and sharing the traditional Afro–Puerto Rican dance and music style of bomba since 2014 through classes, workshops, performances and community events.