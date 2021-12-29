Smithsonian closes some museums through Sunday due to staffing shortages

The Smithsonian will close four of its smaller museums through Jan. 2 because of coronavirus-related staffing shortages in its security and facilities departments.

The National Museum of African Art, the National Postal Museum, the Anacostia Community Museum and the National Museum of Asian Art (Freer Gallery of Art and Arthur M. Sackler Gallery) will be closed for five days so the Smithsonian can move guards and other essential staff to the better-attended museums on the Mall.

“Like many other organizations, the Smithsonian has been managing the direct and indirect outcomes of the latest surge in covid infections caused by the omicron variant,” the Smithsonian said in a statement posted on its website Tuesday. “Over the last few days, the Smithsonian has seen an increase in positive covid cases and associated quarantine periods among our essential and operational staff.”

This is the third time the coronavirus pandemic has caused the Smithsonian to close some or all of its Washington facilities. After the second shutdown in November of 2020, the Smithsonian reopened all of its units on a rolling basis from May through August.

The week between Christmas and New Year’s is typically one of the busiest for the Smithsonian, but the pandemic has kept attendance down, a spokeswoman said. Still, closing these four museums is expected to allow the institution to keep its major museums open.