Smithsonian museum brings Celebration of Fossils online

The Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History‘s 2019 opening of the renovated David H. Koch Hall of Fossils and its “Deep Time” exhibit included the launch of the annual Fossil Family Festival.

Current health precautions have meant a hiatus for the National Mall museum’s on-site events and activities. But through the creativity and innovation of its staff, this year’s Celebration of Fossils will be held virtually from Nov. 7 to Nov. 17, with a plethora of videos, webinars and at-home activities providing clues to the Earth’s 3.7 billion-year history.

“We design our activities so that families can do them together, and co-learning can be a bonding experience that can spark many questions and discussions among parents and children about what they are exploring,” said Gale Robertson, the museum’s family programs manager.

On Saturday, the featured event will be “How to Draw a Dinosaur,” a video webinar presented by acclaimed paleoartists Bob Walters and Tess Kissinger. With kid-friendly demeanor, they will convey multiple levels of observation and drawing skills as they take viewers through a step-by-step process of fleshing out the head of a dinosaur on the basis of one of the museum’s fossilized skulls.