Smithsonian museum brings Celebration of Fossils online

The Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History‘s 2019 opening of the renovated David H. Koch Hall of Fossils and its “Deep Time” exhibit included the launch of the annual Fossil Family Festival.
Current health precautions have meant a hiatus for the National Mall museum’s on-site events and activities. But through the creativity and innovation of its staff, this year’s Celebration of Fossils will be held virtually from Nov. 7 to Nov. 17, with a plethora of videos, webinars and at-home activities providing clues to the Earth’s 3.7 billion-year history.
“We design our activities so that families can do them together, and co-learning can be a bonding experience that can spark many questions and discussions among parents and children about what they are exploring,” said Gale Robertson, the museum’s family programs manager.
On Saturday, the featured event will be “How to Draw a Dinosaur,” a video webinar presented by acclaimed paleoartists Bob Walters and Tess Kissinger. With kid-friendly demeanor, they will convey multiple levels of observation and drawing skills as they take viewers through a step-by-step process of fleshing out the head of a dinosaur on the basis of one of the museum’s fossilized skulls.
Participants will follow along with Bob’s instruction and see the pencil drawing take shape as simple geometric shapes are combined. Should participants not be satisfied with some portion of their creation, Walters reminds them, “That’s what your eraser is for!” As an added incentive and reminder of how progress can be made, he may show one of his first dino drawings, which he made at age 5.
Along the way, viewers will learn how clues can be found to features that are not part of the skull. Bumps or indentations can connote a crest or horn and a jaw line linking the upper and lower portions of the back of a jaw can indicate the presence of a muscle that enabled it to function.
Families can continue their exploration of paleoart with the five-part summer camp activity series, “Draw Your Own Dinosaur Ecosystem Mural.” The project introduces basic elements of drawing, such as blocking out the general forms of various features and creating a horizon line, which can indicate the relative sizes of objects in the foreground and background.
In addition, each of the mural demonstrations builds on the process of creating an eco-environment on the basis of clues provided by fossils of plants, trees, aquatic creatures and dinosaurs, as progressively more complex details of the ecosystem are drawn in.
Based on the Hell Creek Formation, which extends from Montana to portions of North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming, fossil evidence indicates that 66 million years ago the area included an extensive body of water and a sub-tropical climate.
Robertson said she tests out the various activities with her 9-year-old daughter, Inez. “She has done rehearsals with the presenters so they can learn what parts to slow down on and what descriptions work for young kids. These programs are doubly important to me because I am also a consumer!”
“It’s fun to draw with Bob and Tess, because they show how to draw real-looking dinosaurs from easy-to-draw shapes,” said Inez, “and I know that, if I make a mistake, I can ask them questions about how to do it.”
On Nov. 17, fossil preparator Michelle Pinsdorf will take families on a behind-the-scenes tour of the museum’s fossil prep lab. During the “Fossils Live!” video webinar, Pinsdorf demonstrates how she extracts a fossil from a rock, and how she cleans, prepares and protects fossils that come from the field. Beginning with fossil “finds” in rock formations, she explains how a fossil is prepared to be transported and protected, what the most promising landscape features are for exploration, what makes a fossil a fossil and differentiates it from a bone, and how rock features can be used to determine the age of the fossils.
“Working with a fossil is like working with a superstar,” Pinsdorf said. She encourages young people to “learn all the science you can—because exploring the world of fossils involves everything from biology, math and paleontology to art and geology.”
This year’s fossil celebration also includes a Spanish-language program, “Los Gigantes del Sur,” on Nov. 15. Links to all the programs will be posted on the museum’s website. Registration is not required, but those who register will be emailed both the webinar link and additional information.
The museum’s past programs are also accessible as videos and archived webinars, with topics such as “How Bones Fossilize—or Don’t!” and “How Paleontologists Reconstruct Environments from the Ancient Past.”
Families can also take a virtual tour of the Fossil Hall, exploring themes such as the interconnection of all life, evolution, changing ecosystems, extinction, and the Age of Humans and global change.
Printable work sheets include a game board and instructions for “Evolve or Perish,” a board game similar to Chutes and Ladders that takes players through 630 years of evolution, from life in the sea to life on land.
“Our online offerings give young people an opportunity to explore the topics they are curious about and will greatly expand what they think science or a science career is,” said Robertson.
FOSSIL HISTORY IN VIRGINIATo learn about the fascinating fossil discoveries in our own area and the stories they tell, families can access a new recorded series, “About Rocks, Time, and Fossils,” by Jon Bachman, the education manager at historic Stratford Hall in Virginia’s Northern Neck.
The instruction guide includes pre-viewing questions, a link to five short recordings and topics for discussions after viewing.
The series discusses important concepts of geology and the unique paleontology of the Stratford cliffs and is intended to foster a lifelong interest in the earth sciences. It will appeal to audiences of all ages.
For more, visit stratfordhall.org and search youtube.com for “Stratford Hall Jon Bachman.”
