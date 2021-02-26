Some overlooked movie gems to take in when the watchlist's run dry

“BIG STONE GAP” (PG-13) My regard for this film that many didn’t see has a lot to do with the fact that I saw its première at the Virginia Film Festival, and was able to interview star Ashley Judd there as well. (She said that the story written and directed by Adriana Trigiani, about a very real town in Southwest Virginia, truly captured the feel of a small town, like the one where she grew up in North Carolina.) Though the film feels a bit forced in moments, Judd and costar Patrick Wilson have good chemistry. And who doesn’t love the fact that it features the real-life tale of Elizabeth Taylor choking on a chicken bone on a visit there with then-beau Sen. John Warner, a malady requiring a hospital procedure to get it out.

“THE IMITATION GAME” (PG-13) This film about English mathematical genius Alan Turing trying to crack the German Enigma code during World War II was missed by many. That’s a shame, because as he is in everything, Benedict Cumberbatch is captivating as Turing, with Keira Knightley solid as a fellow mathematician struggling to be taken seriously because of her gender. The story is told in a straightforward fashion, with enough tension to make it work.