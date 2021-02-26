Some overlooked movie gems to take in when the watchlist's run dry

We’ve all been home for seemingly forever, and most of us have long since exhausted ideas on overlooked movies that still are worth watching.
With that in mind, here are a few favorites that you may have missed along the way. Most are relatively recent, while one or two could be called oldies but goodies.
So here, in no certain order, is my list of a dozen films that can comfortably fill a hole in your day, available on streaming services, on demand or pay cable.
“MUD” (PG-13) I love this movie because although its cast is filled with A-listers—Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Sam Shepard, Sarah Paulson and Michael Shannon—at heart it’s a river-based idyll about two boys escaping pain in their lives by cruising out onto the river that runs by the houseboat home of one. The drama comes when the boys (Tye Sheridan and Jacob Lofland) set off for an island in the Mississippi River and meet a stranded free spirit/rogue (McConaughey), who charms them even as he asks for help that could put them in trouble. It’s beautifully framed and shot by director Jeff Nichols and besides, how can you not love a film with a main character called Neckbone?
“THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON” (PG-13) The fact that this also features a river trip, one with a Huck Finn vibe, is not at all coincidental. I love the “lose yourself into a water voyage” escape motif, here a soul-saving jaunt for two characters who turn out to have lots in common. One, a young man with developmental challenges (Zack Gottsagen), is bound and determined to trade his life in a government home for the chance to shine as a professional wrestler. The other (Shia LaBeouf, really good here) is a tortured soul trying to outrun pain in his past. When they’re joined on their raft by a kind young woman (Dakota Johnson) who wants to help them both, things begin to look up. The film’s a joy.
“WIND RIVER” (R) Taylor Sheridan fans who love his “Yellowstone” series will find much to like in this tale of a veteran tracker helping to investigate the murder of a young woman on a Wyoming Native American reservation. “Wind River” is filled with snow and sadness, heartbreaking love and loss, and enough of a detective story to keep it moving. Jeremy Renner is captivating as the tracker who seeks solace and answers to his own painful mystery out on the snowy plateaus of the reservation that gives the film its name. A scene where Renner’s character breaks down trying to console the father (Gil Birmingham) of the murdered girl is painfully poignant, the likes of which rare on the big screen.
“MOTHERLESS BROOKLYN” (R) This tour de force by Edward Norton—he stars in this film he also wrote and directed—uses an unusual sort of detective at the center of its tale of murder and Big Apple power brokers set in the 1950s. The detective’s Tourette’s syndrome becomes emblematic of the way the disrespected sleuth has an obsessive mind that simply can’t leave any clue behind. The people who surround the lonely soul trying to solve the murder of a friend are solid (Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Alec Baldwin, Willem Dafoe and Bruce Willis). But it’s Norton’s portrayal of this challenged detective that defines the film, and is offered up with respect and dignity.
“THAT THING YOU DO!” (PG) It felt like this list needed some levity, and though this inside story of a band’s unlikely success dates back to 1996, it’s evergreen. The movie tells the tale of a small-time band from Pennsylvania who in 1964 scores a hit and then tries to ride the star-making machinery as long as they can. Hard to say who is better and more fun: Tom Everett Scott as the newly drafted drummer for the Oneders (name’s changed to Wonders), Steve Zahn as a worrisome band member or Tom Hanks as the record label’s agent. Charlize Theron also shows up.
“BIG STONE GAP” (PG-13) My regard for this film that many didn’t see has a lot to do with the fact that I saw its première at the Virginia Film Festival, and was able to interview star Ashley Judd there as well. (She said that the story written and directed by Adriana Trigiani, about a very real town in Southwest Virginia, truly captured the feel of a small town, like the one where she grew up in North Carolina.) Though the film feels a bit forced in moments, Judd and costar Patrick Wilson have good chemistry. And who doesn’t love the fact that it features the real-life tale of Elizabeth Taylor choking on a chicken bone on a visit there with then-beau Sen. John Warner, a malady requiring a hospital procedure to get it out.
“THE IMITATION GAME” (PG-13) This film about English mathematical genius Alan Turing trying to crack the German Enigma code during World War II was missed by many. That’s a shame, because as he is in everything, Benedict Cumberbatch is captivating as Turing, with Keira Knightley solid as a fellow mathematician struggling to be taken seriously because of her gender. The story is told in a straightforward fashion, with enough tension to make it work.
“A QUIET PLACE” (PG-13) While many focus on the alien monsters terrorizing Earth in this sci-fi tale, I think its brilliance lies in the way sound—or should I say, the lack of it—becomes the most important aspect of the film. The family at the center of this story have made amazing alterations to remove most sound from their lives as they try to survive amid monsters that hunt humans using incredibly sensitive hearing. So instead of relying on dialogue and ambient sounds to tell the story, director and star John Krasinski (real-life wife Emily Blunt is his film wife here as well) has to be creative to create this narrative. He finds ways to show instead of tell, relying on quickly seen backdrops, printed word clues and words whispered when there are natural noises to cover them up. And when things get tense and scary—over-the-top intense—words are absolutely unnecessary.
“WHIPLASH” (R) Combine a breakthrough performance with a script that pushes limits and then some, and you’ve got this great film about a young drummer who will suffer anything to be the next Buddy Rich. The young musician (Miles Teller) thinks he’s on the right path getting into the music conservatory that turns out the best. That is, until running headlong into a teacher whose teaching tools include fear, intimidation and pushing people beyond the breaking point. Teller is amazing as the young drummer who comes to accept that he just might have to break to reach the next level. J.K. Simmons is perfectly horrid as the teacher, and it does help to be a drummer to love this one.
“ANNIHILATION” (PG-13) While there are some twists and turns here that don’t always make sense, this sci-fi story of a secret expedition into a mysterious zone that appears on Earth dazzles enough to make you overlook them. It also helps that there are three strong female leads: Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Tessa Thompson, each bringing something unique to the characters of those brave enough to invade this space where nature’s laws don’t all apply.
“SPOTLIGHT” (R) For this one, it helps to be a journalist, as this is one solid film about how the Boston Globe uncovered the massive scandal of child molestation and cover-up within the local Catholic Archdiocese. An amazing cast includes Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, Liev Schreiber, John Slattery and Stanley Tucci. A story about a step-by-step newspaper investigation could have gotten tedious, but director Tom McCarthy weaves in enough emotional twists and turns in the pursuit of the truth to keep this lively. Also fascinating: the many hurdles put in the investigators’ way by Boston politicians, church leaders and others.