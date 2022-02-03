Spotsylvania native shares scene with superstars in 'Don't Look Up'

There’s a scene in the Netflix film “Don’t Look Up”—it doesn’t last very long—but one actor leaves an impression without saying a word.

While Ariana Grande’s character is talking to scientists played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence about their discovery of a massive comet headed toward Earth, the woman sitting next to the pop star has so much attitude, bright hair and screen presence that it’s tough not to watch her instead.

Her name is Cidália Santos. And locals may recognize her in the film, which was released in December.

Santos grew up in Spotsylvania County and graduated from Spotsylvania High School before attending James Madison University. She now lives in Boston, where filming took place in late 2020 and early 2021. Santos was auditioning for all sorts of roles in June 2020, when she saw the casting call for “Don’t Look Up.”

She didn’t hear back immediately, so she forgot about it until Christmas Eve, when she received a call from the casting director. Things moved quickly after that. She was quarantined in a hotel for nearly three weeks of filming to ensure she was virus-free during her call times.

She was cast, in her own words, “as one of Ariana Grande’s groupies. I was just there to be uppity and own the space … and to be rude to Leonardo DiCaprio.”

She said working with him was a great experience. And, she said, she was grateful she was wearing a mask before cameras were rolling so he didn’t notice the small gasp she let out when he entered the set.

“He was kind and funny and introduced himself to all of us. And he thanked us all for being there,” she said.

She also appreciated the opportunity to work with director Adam McKay, who she said was committed to “doing the background work with us.”

Since then, she’s worked with theater groups in Boston, toured with a band as their manager and has worked as a nanny. She said it’s all in service of her acting.

“At the right time, big things are going to happen,” she said.

It’s that confidence that has carried Santos so far.

She said local aspiring actors should “really ground and believe in yourself. Acting is tough and you have to believe you’re the one who is going to make it. If you could see yourself doing anything else, do that. It sounds harsh, but you have to really want it to act.”

As a teen, she dreamed of performing Shakespeare, and Santos still loves the stage, “but there’s something about film; [it’s] more natural and people can understand themselves through the story.”

Santos knew from an early age that she wanted to be a performer. Her grandparents owned the Loew’s Palace Theatre, which was open from 1920 to 1977, in Memphis, Tenn. Seeing pictures of old Hollywood premières during the golden age of cinema was an early inspiration. But she acted in high school productions and was “super active” in marching band, National Honor Society and other clubs at Spotsylvania High.

She continued her dramatic education at James Madison University and the roles she took were increasingly difficult and showed her fiery personality. As a senior, Santos was in the cast of “Everybody,” a modernized version of the 15th-century drama “Everyman.” But the parts were chosen at random each night and the cast had to memorize the full script.

“It was so fun,” she said.

And in Qui Nguyen’s dramedy play “She Kills Monsters,” she got to learn stage combat playing a demon named Lilith.

Whoever she plays, she’ll have a local audience in parents Dimas and Cindy Santos, her brother Ethan Santos and their friends.