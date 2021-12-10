Stage Door brings 'A Christmas Carol' to Fredericksburg

There’s no more classic story for the Christmas season than Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” And Stage Door Productions is bringing that well-loved seasonal tale to local audiences now through Dec. 19.
The production, featuring a festive cast of characters and effects that director Ray Manfredi said are sure to “wow” viewers, is also a new adaptation that is closer to Dickens’ original text. It stars Richard Hamilton as Ebenezer Scrooge.
Manfredi, who is also president of Stage Door Productions, wrote the adaptation, which runs 2 hours and 15 minutes, because he felt the original message of the book was being lost to successive retellings. In many instances, he said, the versions we have seen on stage and screen are borrowing from each other rather than the book.
Written in 1843, “A Christmas Carol” tells the story of the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, who is visited by four ghosts, first of his former business partner Jacob Marley and then the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come. After their visits and insight into his evil ways, Scrooge is transformed into a kinder person, and that kindness has a generative effect on the people around him.
The themes of the play deal with the treatment of the poor and the ability of a selfish man to redeem himself. For Manfredi, these are themes that resonate even today, and he hoped to refocus his adaptation closer to Dickens’ original. Dickens wrote “A Christmas Carol” in response to British social attitudes toward poverty, particularly child poverty, at the time. This is illustrated in the character of Tiny Tim, whose poverty affects his health and whose potential death is the final portent that changes Scrooge for the better.
Scrooge is described early in the novella as “a squeezing, wrenching, grasping, scraping, clutching, covetous old sinner!” but by the end of the book Dickens writes, “Scrooge was better than his word. He did it all, and infinitely more; and to Tiny Tim, who did not die, he was a second father. He became as good a friend, as good a master, and as good a man, as the good old city knew.”
“If Dickens wrote dialogue in the book, it’s in this play,” Manfredi said. “And it’s truer to the strong poetic points of ‘A Christmas Carol,’ as well as treating Scrooge’s own thoughts as material for the audience to hear.”
One of these poignant moments is a “scene where Scrooge is on his knees lamenting over the body [of Tiny Tim], and people have never seen this. Our scene details what is going through his head tells about his life and how we can all come together when divided.”
More in-depth scenes with Scrooge’s nephew Fred and the ghost of Christmas Present are also highlights of the production.
It’s a story Manfredi revisits every year at this time, and he said it’s been a longstanding dream to be involved with a stage version. He was a child actor and has been involved with theater ever since. He moved to the region in 2010 and became involved with Stage Door in 2015 and was inspired by local interest in a performing arts center.
“The arts give so much,” he said. “And artists do, too. Many of these people, they do more than act. They participate in their communities through all sorts of charitable activities. The arts in Fredericksburg are so alive. We went through a tight time in the last couple of years, but we are still here and still reaching out.”
At Stage Door, the spirit of giving and cooperation is very much alive. On the third floor of 810 Caroline St., the group has a new 6,000-square foot theater with a 44-foot main stage and tiered seating. Manfredi said it’s not just for their use, though. He hopes it can become the home of performing arts groups throughout the region.
Stage Door Productions is forging new traditions and partnerships in the community, and its holiday play is part of that effort.
“We want ‘A Christmas Carol’ to be part of the Christmas tradition for families in the Fredericksburg region every year,” Manfredi said.