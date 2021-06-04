Stage Door brings 'Wizard of Oz' magic to your home

As a result of this exercise, Jesse’s Aunt Em has a Southern accent and is knitting a scarf when we first meet her, while Lyla portrays Oz as a cantankerous old man and her Guard as a frustrated man with dry humor who would rather be on his lunch break than dealing with Dorothy and her crew.

“Once you understand the characters and who they are, you can apply that to your real-world experiences as well. It develops a sense of empathy with others,” said Beach. “I asked the students why the Wicked Witch turned out like she did and what happened to her and I received many different answers. Then they each came up with their own characters’ backgrounds so they could understand them better.”

Even the Monkeys have a unique personality (from snarky and catty to sweet) with a name and their own relationship with the Wicked Witch and their own motivation for serving her.

Every element of the online production—including sets, costumes and makeup—were created by the young actors. Each created their own background—from a rough draft to fine tuning after group discussions—to produce a final Zoom background. Costumes were created from clothing that the students had at home, and makeup ranged from the green tint of the Wicked Witch’s face to the metallic visage of the Tin Man.