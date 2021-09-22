State Fair of Virginia returns to Meadow Event Park with 10-day celebration packed with family fun (copy)

The giant pumpkin and watermelon weigh-ins will take place at noon on Saturday, Sept. 25, in the Blue Ribbon Tent. Seating will be available for those who want to see if this year’s growers can break state records.

The fair has come a long way from its roots as an agricultural market, and so have Virginians.

“It puts agriculture in front of people who not exposed to where it comes from,” Wiley said. “Children see animals, crops planted in rows and even a bail of cotton or tobacco.”

As Virginia’s first and third largest private industries, agriculture and forestry are the centerpiece of the 10-day celebration. Live animal exhibits and competitions, culinary and creative arts contests, and interactive agricultural displays will offer an immersive and educational experience for fairgoers of all ages.

Fairgoers can also try their hand at milking a cow and see a dairy cow birthing center. They can see bees in a hive, aquatic animals and reptiles, and pigeon and dove tent that will showcase more than 300 breeds. Visitors to the fair can also see crafts and culinary traditions, antique farm implements—from blue-ribbon pies to banjo-making demonstrations.