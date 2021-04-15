STEP VA presents 'A Special COVID-19' play by local autistic composer at Fredericksburg Christian School

His interest in music began early. He started piano lessons at age 9 and got involved in musical theater early in school. Finch now plays piano, organ, synthesizer, ukulele, guitar and percussion.

And he’s quick with composition, even when it involves new styles of music.

“I would listen to a style of music I enjoy, and add the style to the song,” he said.

With the encouragement of STEP VA, he channeled his feelings about the pandemic first into a song. Last March, Monroe asked him to write a song about how COVID-19 affects a person with autism. It only took him 30 minutes to write the music and lyrics, so Monroe encouraged him to keep going.

That song led to the making of this show. With Monroe and other theater and autism experts, he was given lessons on how to write an original musical over Zoom chats. And by November of last year, he’d written an entire script, nine songs and five scores. “A Special Covid-19” is a complete, two-act musical with songs spanning multiple genres.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, it gave me something creative to do, and I enjoyed it,” he said.