STEP VA presents 'A Special COVID-19' play by local autistic composer at Fredericksburg Christian School

The COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging, even more so for people with disabilities.
But for an artist like Noah Finch, that challenge can be fertile ground for inspiration. The 22-year-old Fredericksburg composer, who is autistic, has turned that sorrow into a celebration of the human spirit.
His musical “A Special Covid-19” premieres this weekend with limited seating at Fredericksburg Christian School and online over livestream. It’s based on the pandemic of 2020, what it’s like living through it with a disability.
The show is produced and supported by STEP VA, Inc., a local nonprofit that “empowers people with special needs through artistic expression,” according to executive director Jan Monroe. The group offers sensory-based theater and arts programs for individuals with disabilities with the goal of helping them flourish in the community.
She added that the musical is the first of its kind—not only because of its timely topic—but because it was created, produced and directed by an autistic individual, and stars a cast composed entirely of people with disabilities.
Finch has been involved with STEP VA for six years and during that time has taken his natural musical talent and developed a love for musical theater. He said he enjoys everything about theater: the songs, the sets, the choreography—and loves the applause.
His interest in music began early. He started piano lessons at age 9 and got involved in musical theater early in school. Finch now plays piano, organ, synthesizer, ukulele, guitar and percussion.
And he’s quick with composition, even when it involves new styles of music.
“I would listen to a style of music I enjoy, and add the style to the song,” he said.
With the encouragement of STEP VA, he channeled his feelings about the pandemic first into a song. Last March, Monroe asked him to write a song about how COVID-19 affects a person with autism. It only took him 30 minutes to write the music and lyrics, so Monroe encouraged him to keep going.
That song led to the making of this show. With Monroe and other theater and autism experts, he was given lessons on how to write an original musical over Zoom chats. And by November of last year, he’d written an entire script, nine songs and five scores. “A Special Covid-19” is a complete, two-act musical with songs spanning multiple genres.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, it gave me something creative to do, and I enjoyed it,” he said.
The main character, Tim Croakee, is based on Finch’s own experience with the pandemic. He was working in a school cafeteria, but had to stay home without work during the shutdown, and he wondered what would happen and missed the connections with friends. During the play, Tim reckons with how to console himself through the grief of the pandemic and how to connect remotely with friends. But he comes out of the quarantine understanding he will reconnect with the world, but it will be different: with masks and social distancing. And different isn’t bad.
He cast the entire show, too, with several of his friends through STEP VA. From January to March, they held weekly virtual rehearsals over Zoom. In the last few weeks, they’ve held in-person rehearsals outside and have been onstage to rehearse only this week.
Finch is having fun with rehearsals every week. He leads the warm-ups and accompanies the participants with his keyboard playing while teaching them the songs. It’s special watching his work be performed, especially the dramatic energy the cast brings to the script.
“It makes me feel proud hearing them sing my songs,” he said. “It makes me so happy to see my musical come to life, and to hear everyone singing the songs I wrote.”
He wants audiences to understand how difficult the pandemic experience has been for people with disabilities.
And also, “to remember all the lives lost through the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.
Monroe said the indoor, in-person performance at FCS has a maximum of 140 attendees, but a livestream is being offered through STEP VA’s website so anyone, anywhere can watch.
Masks and social distancing will be required to keep audiences safe. She also said audience members should be mindful of performers with disabilities.
For Monroe, regardless of age or interest in theater, the story of “A Special Covid-19” is one that appeals to all audiences. It’s the story of resilience that everyone has experienced progressing through the pandemic.