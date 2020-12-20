 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sycamore Park Elementary letters to Santa
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Sycamore Park Elementary letters to Santa

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Editor's Note

Opening a window onto children’s Christmas wishes, second-grade teachers at five of Culpeper County Public Schools’ six elementary schools invited their students to write letters to Santa Claus that we could share with the community.

Sycamore Park Elementary letters to Santa Mrs. Addy’s class

Dear Santa,

I have been doing good this year. I want a chalkboard and I want a doll house. Your friend, Abby

To: Santa

I have been good. I would like a scooter and a toy pig or dog. And can I please have a l.o.l. [doll] house. And a lunch box. Soccer ball. Love, Harper

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good this year. This is what I want for Chrismas hair coloring. Elfin mottl. Flut notse. A fake elf. A lady bug mask. Your friend, Aubrey Wolfe

Dear Santa,

I been a good boy I want a ps5 [playstation] and shirts and PJs and slime and pants and shorts and socks and slippers and backpack lunch box and water bottol. Love, Ricky

Dear Santa,

I know I have ben good but I do not want a lot of toys because I have a lot of toys. And how are you doing? Your friend, Lex

Dear Santa,

I’v been a good boy. This is what I want for Christmas. I want a video game, a nintendo switch, another nationals hat, a trampoline, a pool, a new bike. How are you doing I’m doing good so how are you doing? Sincerely, your friend, Noah

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year I want a big l.o.l doll I want a dog and a bath bom maker I also want a little house it’s ok if you put it outside too ok bye. Love, Imani

Dear Santa,

Hi how have you been? I have been a good girl this year. I want nike shews, crismis socs and doll house. Love, Perla

Dear Santa,

How have you ben this year. I have ben okay I want maden 21 for my Xbox 360 and a skatbord. and leggos, and ipone 12 and maden 19 and maden 20. Love, Jack

Dear Santa,

I have been good I have always wanted a toy or real piano can I have a VR headset or a laptop that’s all I want. Love, your friend, Clair

Dear Santa,

I’ve been being good how are you guys doing. I would like this for Christmas A active 2 Smart watch PS5 the same tablet/case that my dad has. the same watch that my dad has water bottle with straw basically it’s everything in my amazon cart I hope I get all of the stuff for Christmas. We’re going to set the cookies out the carrots as well. I love you. Ethan

Dear Santa,

I been a good. have you been good because I wish you can give me a bike and Hot wheels and legos you are the best in the world and we make the cookies and the milk we hope you are a good Santa and mrs Claus. Your friend, Kevin

Dear Santa,

I’v been a good boy. I have been doing good how are you doing I hope you are doing good and miss claus is doing goood to. My crismiss wish list All I want IS MONY. And how are the elfs are doing? good I hope So how is the work shop love you Santa. love, Jeremiah

Dear Santa,

I have bin a good girl this year I hope you had a good year. I want a L.O.L. doll house with 3 L.O.L. dolls. and I want a Black Bike and a Blue scooter. and a mermaid tail and that is all Merry Christmas. Love, Navayah

Dear Santa,

I have bin good and I will put cookies and milk for you on the tabl and I hope you like it and I wunt a PS4. Your friend, Blake

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy.

I what a puppy

I what a phone

I what a Videogame

I what a coke

I what a huk bucter

I what a huk

I what a 25 v kuks crads

I what a toys

I what a Elf

I what a PS5

I what a cat

I what a lap

I what a mat

Your friend,

Brantley

Dear Santa,

Iv ben a good gril. I want a elechric sooter I want A dimend Ring I want A New Par of clothing and shose I want Led lehts I want A berthstone ring I want A baddre pawerd toy car. I want A New Phonncasce I want hedphonns I want a O.M.G Doll. Love, Olivia

Mrs. Skirlo’s class

Dear Santa,

Jacket size 14

Pans size 10-12

Shoes size 4

minecraft 1.17 xboxone

shirt 14

Sincerly,

Jose Ordaz

Dear Santa,

good or bad

I want to get a bike and a ipad and a head fowns and a baby sister and a baby brothr and some of red crocs and for my mom give her a blankt and big blankt and for my dad a daughter and dad necklace and a necklace for every botty. and toy. Mikaela

Dear Santa Claus,

For Christmas I would like some beylades, a baby alive grow up doll, some legos, a mini fridge, and a ride on a motorcycle. Love, Emerie

0 comments

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sir Ian McKellen and Oliver Stone are first celebs to take COVID-19 vaccine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News