Sycamore Park Elementary letters to Santa

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year I want a big l.o.l doll I want a dog and a bath bom maker I also want a little house it’s ok if you put it outside too ok bye. Love, Imani

Dear Santa,

Hi how have you been? I have been a good girl this year. I want nike shews, crismis socs and doll house. Love, Perla

Dear Santa,

How have you ben this year. I have ben okay I want maden 21 for my Xbox 360 and a skatbord. and leggos, and ipone 12 and maden 19 and maden 20. Love, Jack

Dear Santa,

I have been good I have always wanted a toy or real piano can I have a VR headset or a laptop that’s all I want. Love, your friend, Clair

Dear Santa,

I’ve been being good how are you guys doing. I would like this for Christmas A active 2 Smart watch PS5 the same tablet/case that my dad has. the same watch that my dad has water bottle with straw basically it’s everything in my amazon cart I hope I get all of the stuff for Christmas. We’re going to set the cookies out the carrots as well. I love you. Ethan

Dear Santa,