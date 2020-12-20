Sycamore Park Elementary letters to Santa Mrs. Addy’s class
Dear Santa,
I have been doing good this year. I want a chalkboard and I want a doll house. Your friend, Abby
To: Santa
I have been good. I would like a scooter and a toy pig or dog. And can I please have a l.o.l. [doll] house. And a lunch box. Soccer ball. Love, Harper
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good this year. This is what I want for Chrismas hair coloring. Elfin mottl. Flut notse. A fake elf. A lady bug mask. Your friend, Aubrey Wolfe
Dear Santa,
I been a good boy I want a ps5 [playstation] and shirts and PJs and slime and pants and shorts and socks and slippers and backpack lunch box and water bottol. Love, Ricky
Dear Santa,
I know I have ben good but I do not want a lot of toys because I have a lot of toys. And how are you doing? Your friend, Lex
Dear Santa,
I’v been a good boy. This is what I want for Christmas. I want a video game, a nintendo switch, another nationals hat, a trampoline, a pool, a new bike. How are you doing I’m doing good so how are you doing? Sincerely, your friend, Noah
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year I want a big l.o.l doll I want a dog and a bath bom maker I also want a little house it’s ok if you put it outside too ok bye. Love, Imani
Dear Santa,
Hi how have you been? I have been a good girl this year. I want nike shews, crismis socs and doll house. Love, Perla
Dear Santa,
How have you ben this year. I have ben okay I want maden 21 for my Xbox 360 and a skatbord. and leggos, and ipone 12 and maden 19 and maden 20. Love, Jack
Dear Santa,
I have been good I have always wanted a toy or real piano can I have a VR headset or a laptop that’s all I want. Love, your friend, Clair
Dear Santa,
I’ve been being good how are you guys doing. I would like this for Christmas A active 2 Smart watch PS5 the same tablet/case that my dad has. the same watch that my dad has water bottle with straw basically it’s everything in my amazon cart I hope I get all of the stuff for Christmas. We’re going to set the cookies out the carrots as well. I love you. Ethan
Dear Santa,
I been a good. have you been good because I wish you can give me a bike and Hot wheels and legos you are the best in the world and we make the cookies and the milk we hope you are a good Santa and mrs Claus. Your friend, Kevin
Dear Santa,
I’v been a good boy. I have been doing good how are you doing I hope you are doing good and miss claus is doing goood to. My crismiss wish list All I want IS MONY. And how are the elfs are doing? good I hope So how is the work shop love you Santa. love, Jeremiah
Dear Santa,
I have bin a good girl this year I hope you had a good year. I want a L.O.L. doll house with 3 L.O.L. dolls. and I want a Black Bike and a Blue scooter. and a mermaid tail and that is all Merry Christmas. Love, Navayah
Dear Santa,
I have bin good and I will put cookies and milk for you on the tabl and I hope you like it and I wunt a PS4. Your friend, Blake
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy.
I what a puppy
I what a phone
I what a Videogame
I what a coke
I what a huk bucter
I what a huk
I what a 25 v kuks crads
I what a toys
I what a Elf
I what a PS5
I what a cat
I what a lap
I what a mat
Your friend,
Brantley
Dear Santa,
Iv ben a good gril. I want a elechric sooter I want A dimend Ring I want A New Par of clothing and shose I want Led lehts I want A berthstone ring I want A baddre pawerd toy car. I want A New Phonncasce I want hedphonns I want a O.M.G Doll. Love, Olivia
Mrs. Skirlo’s class
Dear Santa,
Jacket size 14
Pans size 10-12
Shoes size 4
minecraft 1.17 xboxone
shirt 14
Sincerly,
Jose Ordaz
Dear Santa,
good or bad
I want to get a bike and a ipad and a head fowns and a baby sister and a baby brothr and some of red crocs and for my mom give her a blankt and big blankt and for my dad a daughter and dad necklace and a necklace for every botty. and toy. Mikaela
Dear Santa Claus,
For Christmas I would like some beylades, a baby alive grow up doll, some legos, a mini fridge, and a ride on a motorcycle. Love, Emerie
