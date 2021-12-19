Sycamore Park Elementary letters to Santa Mrs. Bridge’s class
Dear Santa, I want you to know I have bin a good girl. I have been good by playing with my friend. This year I would like a doll. I hope you have a good day. From, Madeline
Dear Santa, I want you to know I have been good by help my sistr this year I would like a unecorn toy. Your friend, Aurora
Dear Santa, I want you to know that I’ve ben good. I have been good by helping. I hope you bring a Irtendo lite. Your friend, Tyler
Dear Santa, I want you to know you are the Best. I have been good at helping. This year I would like 1m Robox. Your friend, Camryn
Dear Santa, I want you to know I love scool. I have been good this year by doing my best at scool. This year I would like a puppy. I hope you have a good Chistmas. Your friend, Faith
Dear Santa, I want you to know I realy want the elfs to not be corenteened. I have been trying to be on the nice list. This year I would like a white Chrissmiss. I hope you have a Mary Chrissmiss. Your Friend, Vincent
Dear Santa, I want you to know I’m happy you are bringing me toys. I have been good by helping take care of my dog. This year I would like a dump truck. I hope you have a great time. Your friend, Jace B.
Dear Santa, I want you to know that I am playing nise whith my friend I have been good by helping my mom. This year I would like a nouske dog. I hope you like my cookys. Your friend, Avery
Dear Santa, I want you to know I have bin lisining to my teacher. I have been good by playing with my bruthers and my sisers. This year I would like a toy car. I hope you hav a good time. Your friend, Nathan
Dear Santa, I want you to know I have been good. I have been good by helping my mom. This year I would like a unecorn. I hope I get it. Your friend, Hohany
Dear Santa, I want you to know I like you. I have been good by playing Connect Four. This year I would like toys for Buster. I hope you get a good day. Your friend, Matthew
Dear Santa, I want you to know I love Crismis. I have been good by helping. I rele wont a tomuane this year. I hope you bring it. Your friend, Ophilia
Dear Santa, I want you to know I bin good by helping my dad. For Christmas I want hverbood. Your friend, Landon
Dear Santa, I want you to know I have been good by helping my mom. This year I would like LO9E. Your friend, Brantley
Dear Santa, I want you to know my elf moved to a noo spot. I have been good by heping. For Christmas I want a dog. I hope you get it. Your friend, Megan
Dear Santa, I want you to know snow. I have been good by sckool. For Christmas I want a school bus toy. I hope you will be happe. Your friend, Mark
Dear Santa, I want you to know I bin good by cleaning my room. This Christmas I want IPad. Your friend, Oriar
Mrs. Cushman’s class
Dear Santa, Thank you for giving usall the presents that all of us wunt. By the waye how is Rudolph and Mrs. Christmas by the way can you give me a macinkol cral snomabell ples plese and a sunor nrf guns. From, Camden
Dear Santa, Thank you for presents every Christmas. How are you in the north pole. I will leave carrots and milk and cookies. How are the reindeer and Mrs. Claus. How many elves do you have. How is Rudolph and all your reindeer. Have a good Christmas. I have ben good. Say hi to Mrs. Claus for me. Love, Elyza
Dear Santa, Thank you Santu Claus for all the wondfull presents. I will try to putt carrots out for the reindeers. Can you check on Mrs. Claus for me and tell me how she is doing please. I hope the elves are doing good. I will be good intill Chrismas. I hope you are doing good. I have a qwestin Santa. Is Rudolph real. Love, Tristan
Dear Santa, Thank you Santa for the toys. I wood like legos and hot wers. How is Mrs. Claus. Doing good I hope. Mrs. Claus is doing vire good I wood like some slim and a ATV I hop you and Mrs. Claus are good. Thank you so so much for the toys and the ATV. Love, Lawsen
Dear Santa, how ar you doing? How is Mrs. Claus doing. Santa I hop you ar racing yor good toy penugins. Love, Preston
Dear Santa, I can’t wait for Christmas. I will leave cookies and a carrot for your reindeer. Love, Ava
Dear Santa, How are you? I hope you are ok. I would like some dragons, dinosaurs and dragon cars. Please bring gifts for my family. Love, Gia
Dear Santa, Thank you. How is Mrs. Claus. I am good. I no how to be good in chistmas. I love chistmas. How ar you doing. I am doing good. I want to no how ar the elves. I be good. I love you. By, Kaia
Dear Santa, thank you Mrs. Claus. Rudolph Reindeer. I wud have for presents a sum brbes and sum LOLs and a csodr and a susfenmols. Love, Whitney
Dear Santa, thank you for the presents and the cookies. I wish to go to the North Pole and I like Legos and Pokemon and tbangoo. From, David
Dear Santa, thank you Mrs. Claus and Santa. Thank you Rudolph the reindeer. Elves you are good at presents. I hop you haf a good Christmas Santa. I love you. From Addison to Santa
Dear Santa, Christmas is coming. I will leve cookies for you to eat and if Redolph is good I will leve carrots so he can ete them. I hope presents come. Is Mrs. Claus boing good? Thank you, Santa. I hope you have a good Christmas. Love, Amber
Dear Santa, How are you? I hope you are ok. I would like a LOL doll a pop it and slime. Please bring gifts for my family. Thank you. Love, Ayva
Dear Santa, How are you? I hope you are ok. I would like Legos Pokemon cards and Hot Wheels. Please bring gifts for my family. Thank you. Love, Clemente
Dear Santa, I hope your elves and Mrs. Claus are having a good time at the North pole. I have some carrots for Rudlph and his frends. I wold reelly like a Harry potter wand. My mom has some cookis for you. I will have some letters about yoreself when you come to my house. Your friend, Steel
Dear Santa, I want a present. It is a poit and a LOLS and slime and water bottle and a kitten and a littl citt and mine bens and sum Gillas and bath boms and play dow and a stufd anmmle and a sres boll and a moster. Love, Lilly
Dear Santa, Thank you for the presents that you giv us. How are you Santa I like you Santa. Love, Bryson
Dear Santa, Thank you Mrs. Claus. Please bring me a lego Ninja set and pop-its. Love, Jordan
Dear Santa, I have been very good this year! I have helped my frends and family. This year for Christmas I would like American girl doll stuff and some geo kits and crafs. Love, Isabelle
Dear Santa, I have been very good this year this year for Christmas I would love to have a dert bike thank you so much for visiting me this year. From James
Dear Santa, one thing I want is that big scwishie like carlys. One thing I need is an eraser. One thing to read is a unicorn book or a comic. Love Kinleigh
Dear Santa, I have been very good this year I rily rily want more popits and more LOLs O lease I also want a few more coloring books I also want more piggy and elephant books thak you, Love Zina
Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. Have a good boy this year. This year for Christmas I would love to have a lots of hot wheels. Thank you for visiting me this year. From your friend Joel
Dear Santa, I help miy mom. I love to hav a mocsncar. I luv to have scatebord. I luv to have a fish. From Jackson
Dear Santa, I have been very good this year! I hope you can get me pest vs. ZBE. From Logan
Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. I helped mom with chores. I also did my homework. I also take care of the dog. I would like a PS4 with three controllers, PS4 video games a monitor and desk and speakers. From Jesse
Dear Santa, I have been very good this year! I have a dog this year for Christmas I would love to have Nintendo switch thank you so much for visiting me this year. From, Nathan
Dear Santa, I have been very good this year! I have helped my mom and my dad. Can I please have a LOL doll and a stuffed animal please and a toy dog. From your friend Lana
Dear Santa, I have been very god. This year for xmas I want a 270 airmax and pop-its. From Chase
Dear Santa, I have been very good in school. I would like to have a pop-it for Christmas. And I would also like a polly pokit for Christmas to. From, Emma your friend
Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. I have helped my mom to do dishes. I want a lego set, thank you so much for visiting me this year! From Luke
Dear Santa, I would love to have a alra training raptor blue and a kids motorcycle and a nerf gun rifile. From Woden
Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. I have school. I want a lot of pop its. Love, Ria
Dear Santa, I have been very good this year! I have helped my mom with the stiks. I would to have 7 lego sets. That are Jurassic world! Sincerely, Canaan
Dear Santa, I have been good at school. I have shareing crayns with Logan K. Love, David
Dear Santa, I have been very good this year! I have holping my grandmother with the babys. This year for Christmas I would love barbies poppet bag rainbow doll Thank you so much for visiting me this year! Love, Amanda