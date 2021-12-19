Sycamore Park Elementary letters to Santa

Dear Santa, I want you to know snow. I have been good by sckool. For Christmas I want a school bus toy. I hope you will be happe. Your friend, Mark

Dear Santa, I want you to know I bin good by cleaning my room. This Christmas I want IPad. Your friend, Oriar

Mrs. Cushman’s class

Dear Santa, Thank you for giving usall the presents that all of us wunt. By the waye how is Rudolph and Mrs. Christmas by the way can you give me a macinkol cral snomabell ples plese and a sunor nrf guns. From, Camden

Dear Santa, Thank you for presents every Christmas. How are you in the north pole. I will leave carrots and milk and cookies. How are the reindeer and Mrs. Claus. How many elves do you have. How is Rudolph and all your reindeer. Have a good Christmas. I have ben good. Say hi to Mrs. Claus for me. Love, Elyza

Dear Santa, Thank you Santu Claus for all the wondfull presents. I will try to putt carrots out for the reindeers. Can you check on Mrs. Claus for me and tell me how she is doing please. I hope the elves are doing good. I will be good intill Chrismas. I hope you are doing good. I have a qwestin Santa. Is Rudolph real. Love, Tristan