Take a Dino Safari at the National Harbor

The audio tour is accessible anytime on the Dino Safari website, and families are welcome to listen two its short clips in preparation for their visit.

As visitors enter the Pangea National Park, children receive their personal “survival pack,” including a passport, a scavenger hunt, coloring pages and a “T. rex egg,” which, as the narrating ranger explains, had been stolen by a Spinosaurus when the two dinosaurs sparred. Children are urged to take on the mission of returning the egg to its mom and, at the designated spot in their tour of North America, they can throw it safely back into the T. rex’s nest.

In addition to the tour of the continents, the safari includes a visit to an excavation site, where “paleontologists” present fossil findings and may even offer the opportunity to get up close and personal with a dino puppet. As well as the challenge of saving the baby dinosaur, the safari features a variety of interactive episodes, including a moment where rumblings can be heard as the continents begin to separate and guests can opt to “swim back to Australia.”

“I’m the ‘fun dad’ so I’ll get my kids swimming,” said Zaller. It’s likely that Zallers would also be among the families roaring along to the signature “Dinosaur Song” at the end of the journey.

“Grandparents, parents and kids can share this fun-filled exciting experience together without ever leaving the comfort of their cars. If you have a dinosaur lover in your home, it’s a must!” said Zaller. “The safari can become a treasured memory for families as they share an experience that is on-site, fascinating and fun.”

Collette Caprara contributes to The Free Lance-Star.