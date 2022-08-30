Culpeper native stars as teen Mike Tyson in new Hulu biopic

Culpeper County’s own B.J. Minor stars as a teen Mike Tyson alongside Hollywood legend, Harvey Keitel, in the new eight-part limited series on Hulu, “Mike,” released Aug. 25, from the creators of “I, Tonya.”

“You may know Tyson. But do you know Mike?” is the show’s tagline.

It’s Minor’s breakout role as an L.A.-based actor in a biopic that’s garnering lots of publicity—including from the heavy weight champ himself.

“Thank you everyone for the love!!” posted Minor Aug. 27 on social media. “I’m gonna try to get to everyone’s comments and shares. It’s gonna take a minute. I really do appreciate the community!!! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! For watching the show!”

His parents, Carolyn and Rocky, longtime custodians at Sycamore Park Elementary School who live in the Town of Culpeper, are very proud of their son’s success, as expressed in a recent phone call with the Star-Exponent.

Their upbringing and hard work certainly helped prepare him for the role, including exposure to boxing, according to Rocky, named for boxing great, Rocky Marciano.

The wider Culpeper community and beyond is also noticing B.J. Minor, a 2009 graduate of Eastern View High School who was a sports star. He grew up here part of a big supportive, extended family, including six siblings.

“This is his biggest role so far and (an upcoming) Christmas movie going to be another one,” said Carolyn Minor in the phone call prior to the premier of “Mike.’

His siblings are excited for him, too, she said.

“They wondered why were weren’t excited ‘cause we been knew, but we couldn’t tell nobody. We knew when he was filming it,” said Mrs. Minor.

B.J. Minor shared two photos from those first days in New York from his camera test before he got the Tyson gap in his teeth.

“I guess my natural gap wasn’t big enough,” Minor posted. “It’s definitely safe to say the camera test was a success. This role was such an amazing blessing and I’m glad it gave me a chance to show a glimpse of my artistry. I got the job through a self-submission online and I’m so glad I bet on myself and took the opportunity. Go chase your dreams!”

Minor did not have much time to prepare, saying he was flown to New York a week after getting the job to start work.

“I only had 10 days to learn how to box (10 boxing lessons) and three days to learn Tyson’s signature lisp and New York accent (three voice and dialect lessons),” Minor said.

“Although the preparation window was small, I’m very proud with the outcome! I hope you enjoyed it, too.”

Culpeper roots, Virginia training

His time as student thespian at College of William & Mary in Williamsburg prepared him for the role, as well as family support.

Rocky recalled seeing one of those university plays starring his son, B.J. Minor.

“I said, ‘Man, didn’t know you could act like that!’ I sat down with him, said, ‘What you want to be when you grow up?

“He said, ‘Dad, I want to be a professional athlete or a professional singer or an actor,’” Mr. Minor recalled, mentioning B.J. sang in an a cappella group in college. “I think it’s great he can play anybody. My son is a great actor and I’m proud of him.”

B.J. was a track and football star at Culpeper County High School and Eastern View, where he attended for his senior year when the school opened. He was the first homecoming king, Minor’s parents proudly recalled.

Minor grew up singing at St. Stevens Baptist Church as well as writing and directing plays. He attended Pearl Sample and A.G. Richardson elementary and Floyd T. Binns Middle School.

He got seriously interested in acting while at college at the encouragement of a government teacher who noticed his talent, his parents recalled. Minor starred in several college productions, they said.

And there was always sports. Rocky Minor recalled an old boxing club at CCHS, where he would bring B.J. as a young child. They met in the basement and traveled around to matches.

“He watched the boxing so he knew about boxing, been around it,” Rocky said. “I was an amateur boxer myself.”

Hard work, Hollywood-bound

Near retirement for the second time, Rocky Minor worked 40 years cutting logs in a sawmill and 23 years as a custodian. For over 20 years, while B.J. was in college, he worked both full-time jobs to pay for his son’s education, said Carolyn Minor.

This included nights at the school. Retired from the sawmill, Rocky now works days with his wife at Sycamore Park, where she is lead custodian with 41 years service, providing a healthy and clean environment for children and staff, including during the COVID years.

“By the grace of God he worked two full-time jobs, that’s how we made it through, because everybody say, how we made it? By the grace of God, that’s the only way,” Carolyn said in the phone call.

Minor received a political science degree in 2013 from William and Mary. His parents were there for him again when he came home for a year to save up money, working at Kid Central.

The college grad was bound for California.

“His friend moved out there so she called and told BJ, that was BJ’s dream anyway, come up there with her and I was like, ‘Alright, BJ, you sure about it? You sure?’ Whenever he make his mind, he stick to it,” said his mother.

“Our pastor didn’t want him to leave. He said, ‘BJ you could make it round here doing plays.’ He said, no I got to go to L.A. to do it.”

‘They stole my story’

Living in Hollywood for nearly a decade, B.J. Minor has been working in his chosen field including a 2021 role in the TV streaming series, “Casting the Net.” And, he is featured in the first two episodes of “Mike,” starring Trevante Rhodes as the adult Tyson.

“Who am I? People just see me as an animal. They call me a savage…” the adult Tyson says in the trailer.

In one scene with his mother Lorna Mae (Olunike Adeliyi), she asks a Teen Mike, who had been getting into trouble, “You Muhamad Ali now?” to which Minor replies, “I am going to be the youngest heavyweight champion in the world.”

Tyson did just that in 1986 at the age of 20. Minor also stars alongside icon Harvey Keitel, who portrays boxing manager Cus D’Amato.

“You got to be the meanest fighter God ever created,” Keitel tells Minor in one scene. “Your superiority will be undeniable. They’ll love you as much as they hate you.”

The former heavyweight fighter, now age 56, came out against the new show that features the ups and downs of Tyson’s boxing career and personal life. This included 50 wins out of 58 fights, his marriage to Robin Givens, time in prison for rape, biting Evander Holyfield’s ear and the boxer in his underwear.

“They stole my life story and didn’t pay me,” Mike Tyson said in publicized remarks a few weeks ago, among other choice comments.

The show is definitely getting buzz.

Community proud, actor honored to play Tyson

Episode one, “Thief,” introduces the series at hulu.com: “From the perspective of his one-man-show, Mike Tyson asks the question ‘Who am I?’ as he reflects on his childhood in Brownsville, N.Y., where he already has 37 arrests on his record by the time he is 13.”

Rocky Minor said he didn’t know what to think about Mike Tyson’s reaction to the show.

“We not worried about that,” he said. “(B.J.) had a contract to do it.”

Rocky Minor added everybody always said he looked like Mike Tyson, asked if his son looks like the former heavyweight champion.

“B.J. looks like me so I guess so,” he said.

Media reviews about the series so far have been mixed: ‘Trevante Rhodes transforms into Tyson in Hulu series ‘Mike,’ reported USA TODAY.

From the NY Post: “Hulu’s ‘Mike’ miniseries explores Tyson’s thirst for love and acceptance” and The Hollywood Reporter: ‘Mike’ Review: Hulu’s Mike Tyson Series Pulls Too Many Punches.’

Former Culpeper County High School Theatre Arts teacher Jeff Walker lauded the former local student.

“This is from the ‘Local Guy Makes Good’ Department: Culpeper’s own B.J. Minor making his first appearance as younger Mike Tyson in the new Hulu Original Series MIKE.

“We’re all very proud of this young man and I can’t wait to see him shine in this series,” Walker posted.

In New York in June, Minor announced the breakthrough role on Facebook.

“The series is a biopic of the legendary boxer’s life and I’m so honored to get to hop into his boots,” he said.

Minor’s sister, Nicole, said he did an amazing job in the series and that B.J. looked identical to the Teen Mike.

“B.J. has always been an determined young man. He followed his dream,” Nicole Minor said.

She remembered a Black History Monty play her brother did one year at church.

“It touched every soul,” Nicole Minor said.

She said she is one proud sister and that he would always have her support.

“B.J. Minor—a name that will never be forgotten,” Nicole Minor said.