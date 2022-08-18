C'ville casting director gets Emmy nod for work on 'Dopesick'

A Charlottesville-based casting director and Virginia native has been nominated for a 2022 Creative Emmy Award.

Erica Arvold received the nomination for ‘Location Casting’ of Hulu’s critically-acclaimed limited series, “Dopesick.”

The show takes viewers to the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction, from the boardrooms of Purdue Pharma, to a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the DEA.

Arvold will attend the 2022 Creative Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 4 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards Show will air an edited presentation of the ceremony at 8 p.m. on Sept. 10 on FXX.

Arvold grew up in Blacksburg, so the story is a personal one for her, according to a release.

“The thing I am most proud of is capturing the essence of the three different worlds within the show, including the small town in which I grew up and know so well,” she said. “We hired hundreds of MidAtlantic and Southeast actors for this project, and each brought their A game.

“I dare say that the performances in ‘Dopesick’ have proven to the world that Virginia and the Southeast market have a deep and incredible talent pool,” Arvold said.

The Hulu program has been nominated for 14 Emmys this year. It is based on former Roanoke Times reporter Beth Macy’s 2018 book, “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company That Addicted America.”

Based in Charlottesville and Atlanta, Arvold has spent 32 years as a casting director, educator, speaker, producer, writer, director and an advocate for screen artists.

She has contributed to, participated in or helmed the making of over 150 films, 90 television shows, and countless multimedia & commercial projects.

“Having someone of Erica’s stature living in Virginia is one of our incentives to film here. Her passion for the business, endless connections and tireless work ethic have contributed significantly to bringing work to the commonwealth,” said Andrew Edmunds, Director of the Virginia Film Office.

“We are so grateful for her support, and excited for her well-deserved accolades from industry peers.”