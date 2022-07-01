Moonshiners' Tim Smith a grand marshal in upcoming Brandy Station VFD parade

Tim Smith of Discovery Channel’s Moonshiners is coming to Brandy Station next month to help light up the volunteer fire department’s annual parade on Fleetwood Heights Road.

He'll likely be shirtless, wearing his signature coveralls and cap.

The Virginia born moonshiner and longtime friend to Culpeper County, Smith will be one of the grand marshals in the Aug. 11 procession, says Jeff Bailey, longtime member of the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Dept.

The parade kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

Smith has partnered for years on making moonshine with Chuck Miller at Belmont Farms in Culpeper, and is a familiar face at special, local events, including 2021's Cannabis Growers Symposium at Belmont.

A reality TV star who also knows how to cook up spirits from his family's own historic tradition, Smith has also appeared in 'Moonshiners: Whiskey Business,' a spin-off of 'Moonshiners' which aired its 10th season in 2021.

Smith will be available to sign autographs after his upcoming appearance in the Brandy Station VFD parade—at the Firemen’s Fair. The fair runs Wednesday, Aug. 10 to Saturday, Aug. 13 on the midway out in Brandy.

Folks can take advantage now of online specials for the carnival at colerides.com.

Cole Shows will have over 20 rides, games and food, including funnel cakes, popcorn, cotton candy and candied apples.

The Firemen's Fair, a summertime tradition, has grown tremendously over the last few years, Bailey says. It's a major fundraiser for the more than 70-year-old, all-volunteer fire and EMS company located near the hamlet named for the historic battlefield in northern Culpeper.

The fire department auxiliary will be on the midway serving hamburgers, hotdogs, and barbecue, the company’s famous corn dogs (dipsy dogs) and French fries. There will also be soft serve ice cream and kettle corn.

Live music each night on the midway will start with Dark Hollow Blue Grass Band Wednesday; ‘CJ tha' DJ’ Thursday; Friday Night Special on Friday and Reborn Band Saturday evening. Lawn chairs encouraged.

On Saturday, the annual Lawn and Garden Tractor Pull will begin at 10 a.m., free to view. Cash prizes along with numerous other prizes will be given away Saturday night.

The Brandy Station Fairgrounds is located at 20057 Fleetwood Heights Road in Brandy Station. There is no charge to enter the fairgrounds and there is plenty of free parking.

Fair hours will be 6 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday; 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. to midnight on Saturday.

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.