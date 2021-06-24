The Martins, Grammy-nominated, performing at Orange church

The multi-Dove Award winning and multi-Grammy nominated trio, The Martins, will perform at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 11 at Zion Baptist Church, 15316 Old Gordonsville Rd. in Orange.

Siblings, Judy, Jonathan and Joyce Martin, who grew up in rural Hamburg, AR, have enjoyed countless radio hits and performances on stages at such prestigious locations as The Grand Ole Opry and The White House, as well as concert halls, auditoriums and churches nationwide, according to a release.

The Martins rose to national and international success in the 1990s, showcasing their stunning and distinctive harmonies before a vast array of audiences, from Bill Gaither’s multi-award winning Homecoming Video and Concert Series to Carnegie Hall.

Over the years, the trio garnered eight Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association, three Grammy nominations and multiple hit songs.

After nearly a decade of pursuing individual music careers, the trio reunited in 2010, and released their first new recording in 10 years, New Day, produced by Jay DeMarcus. In 2014, The Martins joined renowned arranger, Lari Goss and long-time friends and producers, Michael English, David Phelps and Matthew Holt to record a new a cappella hymns project released in May of that year and earning a Grammy nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album.

Still Standing, released in July 2018 under the Gaither Music Group label, has afforded even more success for the popular trio. It received the 2019 Grammy nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album. It reflects the latest chapters in siblings Judy, Joyce and Jonathan’s journeys as they share messages of God’s goodness and providential hand at work in every season, the release stated. 540-672-3382 or martinsonline.com..