'The New Woman Behind the Camera' a striking look at life around the world

Featuring hundreds of photographs by 120 women from 20 countries, the National Gallery of Art’s “The New Woman Behind the Camera” is an impressive exhibit expressing a wide world of emotions and experiences.

After World War I, many women would open their own photography studios for portraits. These entrepreneurial women were also experimental in their art, like Dorothy Wilding. Her portrait of “Diana Wynyard” (1936), with the British actress posed with eyes closed in contemplation, has been compared to sculptural works.

There are self-portraits like Ilse Bing’s “Self-Portrait with Leica” (1931), in which she is reflected in a mirror. The double images suggest the interconnection of who she is with what she does with her camera.

Outside of a studio, in a unguarded moment, an unknown photographer captured a photo of a woman who would become a world-famous photographer. Not printed until much later, “Homai Vyarawalla photographing Ganesh Chaturthi at Chowpatty Beach, Bombay” (late 1930s) shows “the new woman,” aiming her camera, unaware that this spontaneous moment would be saved forever.

During the Depression, Dorothea Lange who had started her own studio would go to work for the Farm Security Administration. She would capture images of haunting faces for which she is so well known, such as “Drought refugees from Oklahoma camping by the roadside, Blythe, California” (August 17, 1936).

What all these works share—from the 1920s through the late 1950s—is that they are about people, whether portraits, or of places where people live, or what they do, or of objects that people use.

City street scenes are filled with the most diversity. One iconic work is Homai Vyarawalla’s “The Victoria Terminus, Bombay” (early 1940s, printed later). Vyarawalla gives a new perspective of street vendors and a symbol of British Colonialism as framed together by the wheels of a carriage.

While there are no people in Berenice Abbott’s “Vanderbilt Avenue from East 46th Street” (October 9, 1935), the stately skyscrapers are evidence of human presence.

The world of fashion advertising promoted glamorous shots. The dazzling “Translucent Hat” (1950) by Lillian Bassman suggests how fashion both reveals and conceals within the same image. In dramatically sharp contrast to the lure of high style, there are scenes of rural depression areas, like Marion Post Wolcott’s “Haircutting in front of general store and post office on Marcella Plantation, Mileston, Mississippi” (1939).

Avant-garde photographers used a variety of objects like spoons, baskets, bowls, light bulbs and building grids, as well as the lines and curves of the human body, either nude or draped. Olive Cotton’s “Teacup Ballet” (1935) displays how cup handles forming shadows are like arms akimbo in dancers. In “Martha Graham—Lamentation” (1935), Barbara Morgan captures that emotional moment in dance performance, underlining the idea that the body itself is an art medium.

The political is personal in the eye of the camera. Hou Bo was Mao Zedong’s official photographer. In a short video of women photographers talking about why they choose cameras for their work, she recounts an incident about how she had to position herself precariously overhead, to take “Proclamation of the People’s Republic of China by Mao Zedong, at the Gate of Celestial Peace in Tiananmen Square” (1949). More informal is her photo included in the exhibit of “Mao Zedong Swimming in the Yangtze River” (1956, printed later).

World War II photos are an emotional spin from the joy in Lucy Ashjian’s “Savoy Dancers” (1935–1943) to devastating wartime portraits like Therèse Bonney’s book “Europe’s Children” (1943).

Bold and fearless, the women with cameras went everywhere and up close in global photojournalism, perhaps Margaret Bourke–White being the most well known. In a display case with magazines like Life, we are reminded that this is not only art in a gallery but the visual recording of history as it was happening.