THEATRE REVIEW: Riverside's 'Souvenir'—a moving tribute to the perfectly awful

In an inspired stroke, A’Hearn added a few moments of actual recordings of Jenkins’ singing which she had made as her own vanity project and pronounced ‘souvenirs’ for posterity when her voice was “no longer as strong.”

There is laughter for sure—it would take superhuman effort not to laugh at one so oblivious; but there are questions. She trusted McMoon to tell her the truth, but he continued to lie to her. In one soliloquy revealing his own musical Stockholm Syndrome, he questions the “modern mania for accuracy” and suggests that notes are just “sign posts” to help the singer go in the right direction. Of course this is nonsense, but his need to see that maybe her singing wasn’t so bad is a clue to his own self-defensive confusion.

But was she in on the joke and just continuing an elaborate ruse in order to feed her obsession with performance? Some say she was, that no one is that unaware. But the bulk of evidence suggests that she was not, and “Souvenir” clearly takes that tack. Knowing that there were those who didn’t hear her as she heard herself, she had refused to open herself up to the general public—until the 1944 performance at Carnegie Hall filled with celebrities, friends, and the eagerly curious.