“Bikes, Wings, and Wheels" show at Culpeper Regional Airport Saturday

Saturday at Culpeper Regional Airport families can connect with the dedicated heroism of “The Greatest Generation” as they explore and experience aircraft that played a critical role in World War II’s Allied victory.

The Aug. 13 event is hosted by the Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force, based at the airport in Elkwood.

Dubbed “Bikes, Wings, and Wheels,” the engaging exhibition will also feature antique autos, hot rods and modern, exotic and imported cars, as well as choppers and touring and sports that folks have brought in to display in hopes of qualifying for one of the trophies that will be awarded at the event.

The aircraft that will be on the grounds may include a North American T-6, which trained wartime pilots in the hands-on experience of flight; a North American T28, a trainer used in the 1950s; and a British Percival Provost, a trainer that was used by the Royal Air Force.

Capital Wing members will be on hand to answer questions and point out key features of the vintage planes.

In addition, while reservations are available, guests can take advantage of the opportunity to fly in one of the WWII warbirds. On Saturday, a Boeing Stearman open-cockpit biplane will be flying.

Tickets for the flights cost $210 or $295, depending on the length of the flight, and $150, respectively. Advance ticketing for the warbirds is available online at capitalwingwarbirdrides.org. Flight seats not sold in advance will be available for sale at the airport.

The aircraft will be available for rides subject to weather, maintenance and pilot availability.

Activities that are free and open to the public throughout the day include a memorable “Wing Walk” on a TBM Avenger torpedo bomber where guests can get a close look into the cockpit of the largest and heaviest single-engine bomber of WWII. They are welcome to take a selfie as a keepsake or to share the experience with family members and friends.

Visitors will also have an opportunity to engage with WWII re-enactors who will be milling with the crowd and will set up an encampment with tents and military equipment that was used during WWII.

Throughout the day, live music by BleuJean Gentry will energize the event. Food trucks will be on site. In addition, a 50-50 eaffle will be held to benefit a nonprofit that serves veterans and their families.

Pete Ballard, a member of the CAF’s Capital Wing who is coordinating the Warbird Rides and has flown planes all of his life, keenly appreciates the vital roles that fighters, bombers and transport planes played in securing victory in WWII.

“Our mission is to keep these rare and unique aircraft flying, as a tribute to the thousands of men and women who built, serviced, and flew them,” he said. “For us in the 21st century, where we rely on computers for almost everything, it is amazing to realize these warbirds were designed with pencil and paper, using slide rules! This event is an excellent way for families to connect with history in a way they would otherwise not experience.”

For most people, a ride in a WWII warbird is the thrill of a lifetime, generating memories never to be forgotten, Ballard said.

The Capital Wing, a nonprofit 501©(3) organization, is staffed entirely by volunteers. Questions? Write CapitalWingRides@gmail.com.

DETAILS: Culpeper Regional Airport, 12517 Beverly Ford Rd., Brandy Station, VA, 22714. Saturday April 13, 9 am–4 pm. Rain date April 14. Public admission is free. Pre-registers bikes $15 / $20 day of show. Cars $20 / $25 day of show.