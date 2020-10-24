Black Lives Matter renews interest in Richmond’s culture and history

She said people are migrating to this area now that there has been a “staple of just coming together and a staple of community and uprising.”

BLK RVA’s mission is to illustrate that the Richmond region has evolved and is now a multicultural hub that specializes in four pillars: arts and entertainment, food and drink, community and history.

Jefferson said the state capital is often seen through its outdated history—an outlook that needs to change.

In addition to African American-centered events and fundraisers, BLK RVA promotes the patronizing of what it calls “rooted and rising” businesses, ones that have been around a while and others that are up and coming.

One established business is the Elegba Folklore Society, established 30 years ago.

The society hosts the annual Down Home Family Reunion and Juneteenth Freedom celebrations, in addition to guided heritage tours along the Trail of Enslaved Africans and other historic sites.

The trail details the history of slave trade from Africa to Virginia, following a route through the city’s former slave markets and also highlighting African American life leading up to the Civil War.