Brandy Station Firemen's Fair is back, carrying on tradition

BRANDY STATION—Rain, rain did go away, but not before a swift-moving thunderstorm pelted the area Wednesday, prompting officials to cancel opening night of the anticipated Volunteer Fireman’s Fair in this historic hamlet of Culpeper County.

Skies rapidly cleared by mid-morning Thursday, and fair organizers green lit both the opening of the midway and its signature parade 6:30 on Thursday. There will be no makeup date for Wednesday’s cancellation.

The Brandy Station VFD Fair is open 6-11 p.m. Friday night; a scheduled tractor-pull Saturday at 10 a.m.; plus a fair matinee 1-5 Saturday followed by an evening run to end the yearly tradition at midnight.

Not-so fair weather was not going to stop this from becoming another highly successful, memorable family a-fair.

The fair is considered to be one of the area’s best—time and time again, according to JD Bailey, an event organizer representing a whole line of family members who have had their thumbprints all over the fair and parade.

“It has established a solid reputation due to the hard work of the members plus assistance of the community throughout the years,” Bailey said, just days before the first funnel cake received its sifted shower of powdered sugar. “You can feel the excitement of the members and community during the event.”

The young see the fair, Bailey said, as a mini-Kings Dominion, an inviting playground filled with fun and adventure around every turn.

Older counterparts attend to rekindle memories of fairs past or forge new remembrances—and, yes, do what most grownups yearn to do at their favorite fair: be a kid again.

Especially, if they have a ticket to ride.

Twenty rides entertained those who felt the need to defy gravity and propel, lift, swing, or catapult themselves through the air—some, no doubt, experiencing second thoughts, maybe wishing they should have opted, instead, to board one of the fair’s slow and steady rides.

Better, for some altogether, to leave the thrills to the fast and furious crowd, and head on over to the dipsy dog stand, and savor the crispy crunch of one of those renown golden-fried sweet cornmeal-bathed hotdogs on a stick.

The olfactory senses were in overdrive at the fair, as tantalizing aromatic smells wafted through the thick summer air, blissfully bombarding attendees. Taste-buds became magnetized, unavoidably attracted to the likes of a perfectly deep-fried, circular convection called funnel cakes; those aforementioned corn dogs; thick, juicy burgers; sweet Italian sausage sandwiches smothered in a tangy BBQ sauce, ketchup-lathered French fries. All these mouth-watering staples continue to make this fair’s fare legendary.

A sweet tooth, too, has plenty of choices including freshly-popped, lightly sugared kettle corn; candied apples; and—screaming yet?—a cone’s best friend, velvety, smooth, ice cream.

“Our auxiliary and Mr. Coles Fair Company provide a great variety of food,” Bailey said.

A carnival barker could not have said it any better.

The weatherman gets partial credit. After playing tag with a few thunder-boomers and rain showers on the first two days, the fair hopes to be blessed with fair weather, low humidity, and temps in the low 80s.

Recipe for outstanding attendance—translating into much-needed proceeds for the nearly three-quarters-of-a-century-old community volunteer fire department.

“All our proceeds,” Bailey said, “benefit the fire department. “This event assists in providing better equipment, gear, and training for our members to better serve our community and other communities around us.”

Bailey said expectations of final proceeds are difficult to predict because weather—as was the case this year—dictates attendance.

“All we expect is good times with good people,” said Bailey. “It is almost a rite of passage in Culpeper to have some sort of memory from the fair and parade—fair, family, and fun!”

Her dad knows.

Jeff Bailey has attended some 40 Brandy Station Fireman’s Fairs. Took the young Bailey mere minutes to scamper from his brick home across the street, often racing older brother Joe to the main gate. Those early trips to the fair inspired him to get passionately involved with the fire department he loves, and support both the fair as well as the parade, where he will be tonight’s main announcer.

“Oh sure,” when asked the obvious about how much this fair means to him. “It has been a family history for us. My grandmother, mother, father, uncles, brother. Wife and son.

“All of us are a very close-knit community,” Jeff Bailey continued, “not just members of the fire department coming together to help raise funds for the fire department.”

Turn, turn, turn—for the 2022 fair season, the Ferris wheel at the Brandy Station fairgrounds will complete hundreds of revolutions during its three-day run, further honoring the legacy of Pittsburgh bridge builder George Washington Gale Ferris, Jr., who unveiled the first Ferris wheel to the world at the World’s Columbian Exposition held in Chicago in 1893.

No doubt, a fair guy.

So ends this fair story.