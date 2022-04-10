Brandy Station Foundation sets May 1 annual meeting

The Brandy Station Foundation will hold its annual dinner and business meeting in Culpeper Parks & Recreation’s Lenn Park Pavilion at 19206 Edwin Way near Culpeper from 4 to 7 p.m. May 1, 2022.

There will be a silent auction. Speaker Don Hakenson will talk about John Mosby and “Guerilla Warfare in Fauquier, Prince William and Culpeper Counties.”

The catered meal is $30 per person. Proceeds from the event go directly to the foundation, an all-volunteer, 501©-3 nonprofit organization that operates the Civil War-era Graffiti House in the village of Brandy Station. Members will vote on a slate of officers and directors for 2022-2023.

Please make reservations by April 20, 2022 by emailing bsfgh1863@gmail.com or calling Treasurer Peggy Mocarski at 540-222-1705 and paying at the event.