Brandy Station Foundation sets May 1 annual meeting

Lou and Skip Price Culpeper Brandy Station Foundation

Lou and Skip Price donated the framing of a print titled ‘Last Charge at Brandy Station,’ by C.E. Monroe, Jr., which will be raffled on June 18 to benefit Culpeper's Brandy Station Foundation.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The Brandy Station Foundation will hold its annual dinner and business meeting in Culpeper Parks & Recreation’s Lenn Park Pavilion at 19206 Edwin Way near Culpeper from 4 to 7 p.m. May 1, 2022.

There will be a silent auction. Speaker Don Hakenson will talk about John Mosby and “Guerilla Warfare in Fauquier, Prince William and Culpeper Counties.”

The catered meal is $30 per person. Proceeds from the event go directly to the foundation, an all-volunteer, 501©-3 nonprofit organization that operates the Civil War-era Graffiti House in the village of Brandy Station. Members will vote on a slate of officers and directors for 2022-2023.

Please make reservations by April 20, 2022 by emailing bsfgh1863@gmail.com or calling Treasurer Peggy Mocarski at 540-222-1705 and paying at the event.

