The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force headquartered at Culpeper Regional Airport recently announced its Warbird Tour Schedule for 2023.

WWII aircraft will be flying at 14 cities in four states as a tribute to thousands of men and women who built, serviced and flew these vintage aircraft in defense of American democracy.

The public will be able to experience what that was like, according to publicity from Capital Wing member and spokesman Pete Ballard.

Kicking off the tour April 29 will be Open Hangar Day on the airstrip in Culpeper, where the public can watch the restoration of the Capital Wing Vultee Basic Trainer-13, visit the museum and take rides in three warbirds.

“Warbird rides in any of these aircraft allow the public to sit in the exact same seats as did those of another generation 80 years ago. Many riders are overcome with emotion when they realize that someone in their family flew in these same type warbirds,” Ballard said.

As for the ongoing restoration of the BT-13 in the Capital Wing hangar, it’s coming along, albeit slowly, Ballard said on Wednesday. The aircraft was among the widely used United States primary trainers of World War II.

“All restorations take longer than you ever imagined,” Ballard said.

“We hope to have it flying later this year. Already have a totally overhauled engine for it, will be mounted, and gradually acquiring all of the pieces we need to make it air worthy—new radios, hoses replaced, etc. Working on it.”

His father would have trained in one and eventually flew a B25 bomber for the U.S. Army Air Corps in the China-India-Burma theater of World War II.

Ballard’s father came back and became an instructor pilot.

“Taught me to fly, we flew a number of private small airplanes all the years I grew up,” he said.

All military pilots in this era would have started on a primary trainer Stearman biplane, before moving onto the BT-13 Valiant, a much higher performing aircraft, handling like a fighter, Ballard said.

Beyond this training level, pilots would go one of two directions, he continued. “To bombers and transports or take the fighter route. Only the best pilots would get selected for fighter training."

The North American T-6 Texan plane was the next level of flying, with its much bigger engine and retractable gear. Two Capital Wing members have T-6s, Ballard said, and one is scheduled to fly in for the Open House.

In the hangar and on the ramp at the Capital Wing in Culpeper, one can see the progression of WWII training to fighting warbirds, he noted.

Following all that advanced training, pilots would eventually move on to the TBM Avenger, in the Capital Fleet, the largest bomber of WWII.

Ballard agreed military flight training is extensive. Britain employed similar measures in training its pilots during WWII, he stated.

“That’s why the Allied pilots were so much better than the Japanese; is that we just didn’t take pilots and say OK, here’s a fighter, go fly,” Ballard said. “It takes a lot of skill and knowledge to do that.”

His father was a licensed commercial pilot in late 1930s and was flying high-performance single engine aircraft and twin-engine Lockheed planes, like Amelia Earhart piloted, when he joined the war effort.

“They said 'we don’t care what kind of flight experience you have, what license. You start all over again,' and so our pilots were very well trained and knew how to handle the aircraft well,” Ballard said.

A living history experience, the Culpeper Capital Wing Open House will feature high-flying adventures, a one-of-a-kind aircraft on static display, a helicopter demonstration flight, visits to the aviation museum, a ride on a Ural motorcycle with sidecar or a journey inside a B-26 machine gun turret.

Warbird rides will be available in a Fairchild UC-61 Forwarder, a 1930s art-deco styled warbird which carries three passengers, a Boeing PT-17 Stearman open cockpit bi-plane and the collection's crown jewel, the Avenger torpedo bomber, the largest and heaviest single-engine bomber of WWII.

Visitors to the Capital Wing Open House will see two unique aircraft that cannot be seen anywhere else—a Japanese Fuji LM-1, one of only four flying in the world, and a French Alouette II, the world’s first gas turbine powered helicopter. The helicopter will make a demonstration flight at noon and it will be loud, Ballard said.

For a truly unique coffee table decoration, the Capital Wing will be selling authentic aircraft instruments: altimeters, turn and bank indicators, rpm gauges and more. These are not reproductions, but actual devices removed from warbird and civilian aircraft instrument panels, stated Ballard.

Visitors can wander through the large hangar while outside WWII reenactors in full gear will have an encampment set up.

The public is encouraged to bring children and grandchildren for an interactive, historic aviation experience. There is no admission fee and plane rides can be purchased at capitalwingwarbirdrides.org. Any flights not booked in advance will be available on site the day of the event.

As part of the upcoming summer tour, Capital Wing TBM Avenger will have flying rides at the WWII Weekend June 2-4 in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Later that month, the Capital Wing is honored to have its TBM selected for the “Flight of Flags” to open the Westmoreland County Airshow in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Its TBM Avenger will be parked next to the USAF Thunderbirds headlining the Latrobe airshow.

At the end of June, an original Douglas C-47B, open for tours, will join the warbirds at the Lancaster Regional Airport in Pennsylvania. In August, the public will see four Capital Wing warbirds fly during the West Virginia Greatest Airshow in Martinsburg.

Other tour stops will include Hagerstown, Maryland; Manassas, Richmond, Warrenton, Stafford, Leesburg and Fredericksburg. Added attractions will include the unique TBM “Wing Walk” where the public can walk on the wing of a WWII bomber.

The mission of the Capital Wing, a nonprofit staffed by volunteers, is to “Keep ‘Em Flying” to honor the thousands of men and women who built, serviced, and flew WWII warbirds. Contact CapitalWingRides@gmail.com with any questions or for more information.