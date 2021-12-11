Carver Museum ‘Women’s Power’ exhibits end on uplifting note with Madison native Audrey Acty Avery's story

“It is fitting that the series should end with her,” Dr. Hortense Hinton-Jackson, the museum’s president, said in a statement. “She taught, directed, played and shared music in ways that went far beyond what mere words had the power to do. Her work was spiritually soothing and uplifting in both good and trying times. Our museum is honored to have shared her story with the public, especially during this holiday season.”

Madison-born in 1938 and a Gordonsville resident for more than 50 years, the late Audrey Acty Avery, closes the Carver 4-County Museum’s 10-month series, “When Women Use Their Power.”

The youngest of four children of Robert and Mary Blanche Willis Acty, her roots in Madison County go back as far as it is possible to trace for African Americans.

A 1954 graduate of George Washington Carver Regional High School, Audrey Acty married her high school sweetheart and U.S. Air Force veteran, John Jones Avery Jr. in 1955. Even in high school, Mrs. Avery was the kind of person that today’s college admissions officers find most attractive. She was athletic, intellectually curious, and involved in a variety of student activities.

Raising the couple’s three children, she was well known as an expert upholsterer. She is best regarded, however, as a master pianist and choir director at both her home church in Radiant and at Union Baptist Church in Gordonsville. She and others organized a 108-member youth choir, directed Union’s Mass Choir, and organized the Voices of Faith. Her musical gifts are the focus of her featured exhibit both in the Carver 4-County Museum and on their website, www.carver4cm.org.

“It is fitting that the series should end with her,” says Dr. Hortense Hinton-Jackson, the museum’s president and vice chair of the history committee for the George Washington Carver Regional High School Alumni Association (GWCRHSAA). “She taught, directed, played, and shared music in ways that went far beyond what mere words had the power to do. Her work was spiritually soothing and uplifting in both good and trying times. Our museum is honored to have shared her story with the public, especially during this holiday season,” she continued.

An in-person version of the entire exhibit of 11 women will close at the end of December and is open by appointment Thursdays through Saturdays. To attend, contact Charlotte Carpenter at (540) 270-3891 or Dr. Hortense Hinton-Jackson at (540) 829-6331. Groups are welcome.

The Carver 4-County Museum is a program of the GWCRHSAA, a 501(c)3 corporation. Free and open to the public, it is located in the Carver Center at 9432 James Madison Highway. The museum is administered by a nine-member board of directors led by Hinton-Jackson. For more information, contact Carpenter or Jackson at the numbers above or send an email to carver4cm@gmail.com.