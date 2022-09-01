'Color of Freedom' exhibit honors servicewomen of color

Old Dominion University Libraries is hosting a traveling exhibit that recognizes the contributions of U.S. servicewomen of color.

The Military Women’s Memorial exhibition, “The Color of Freedom: Honoring the Diversity of America’s Servicewomen,” is on display at Perry Library at the Norfolk university until Sept. 10 through a partnership with the Military Connection Center, Women & Gender Equity Center and University Libraries.

ODU deputy librarian Stuart Frazer said hosting the exhibit is a natural fit given the close relationship between the Hampton Roads region, ODU and the military. It will shed important light on the critical contributions women have made within the military and present voices not widely heard, Frazer said.

The statewide tour, funded by Virginia Humanities, has already stopped at Virginia Tech, the Virginia Military Institute and Virginia War Memorial in Richmond. The Virginia stops serve as the kickoff of what the Military Women’s Memorial calls its National AppreSHEation Tour.

Online, the show includes elements on many topics, including artifacts, diversity, military intelligence, the WACs’ Central Postal Directory Battalion of World War II, and female nurses in the Spanish-American War.

Early next year, the exhibit will be shown at the U.S. Army Women’s Museum in Fort Lee, Va.

“The Color of Freedom” features an interactive display of the stories of 21 servicewomen of color “and brings to light the impact that these women made while serving in various branches of the U.S. military.”

An opening ceremony was held Aug. 30 at Perry Library.

The Military Women’s Memorial, located in Arlington National Cemetery, will mark its 25th anniversary in October. It honors and preserves the legacy of the 3 million women who have served in or with the armed forces since the Revolutionary War.