Culpeper Chamber Young Professional slate Crab Feast this Saturday
Culpeper Chamber Young Professional slate Crab Feast this Saturday

It’s that season of the year when the Culpeper Young Professionals, an arm of the county Chamber of Commerce, steps up to help the community.

To raise money for Culpeper’s future leaders via this weekend’s Crab Feast, the group has chosen The Groundwork Project as its annual project.

A venture of Virginia CareerWorks’ Culpeper Center, The Groundwork Project encourages leadership development, builds teamwork and establishes careers for young people through hands-on learning and experiential education at Verdun Adventure Bound’s Outdoor Challenge Course in Culpeper County.

The feast’s purpose is to raise funds for the chosen project, fulfilling the group’s mission to contribute to the local community and provide funding for networking and social programs throughout the year.

Pleased to announce the return of its annual Crab Feast, the Culpeper Young Professionals aim to create a platform for members to build relationships, develop professional skills and contribute to the community.

Each January, the Young Professional Advisory Council reviews local nonprofits and community projects, deciding by vote the focus of the group’s fundraising efforts throughout the year.

At this year’s feast, the group will offer steamed crab, a Low Country boil, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as live music for the evening.

The feast will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Mountain Run Winery at 10753 Mountain Run Lake Road, a mile west of downtown Culpeper just off Rt. 29. Tickets cost $65 per person.

Questions? Email Chamber events coordinator Amy Frazier atevents@culpeperchamber.com.

cschemmer@starexponent.com

540/825-0773

Clint Schemmer

