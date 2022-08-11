'Doris Mae' IPA to be unveiled at Bikes, Wings & Wheels at Culpeper airport

A new “Doris Mae” IPA, featuring a brunette bombshell on the label, is being unveiled for Saturday’s 3rd Annual Bikes, Wings and Wheels at Culpeper Regional Airport.

The Commemorative Air Force Capital Wing collaborated with Loudoun County brewer & distiller Flying Ace Farms to create the special brand of beer tipping its hat to aviation history.

The sexy label was designed from the Capital Wing’s WWII TBM Avenger "Doris Mae" nose art of a polka-dot bikinied pin-up girl, and other styling cues. Originally, she wore her birthday suit.

The original "Doris Mae" was a TBM Avenger assigned to the U.S. Marine Corps, Marine Torpedo Bomber Squadron 143, known as the "Devil Dogs" during Battles of Guadalcanal, New Georgia Island, Bougainville, and Rabaul, according to CAF Capital Wing spokesman Cliff Davis. They later became "Rocket Raiders" during the Battles of Okinawa, Ryukyu Island, Boreno, and Japan.

“In all of my time volunteering with the CAF Capital Wing, I have only been able to come across two original photos of the aircraft with its associated nose art, in which Doris is nude,” Davis said.

When the Capital Wing Avenger was first repainted, historic aircraft nose art artist Gary Velasco, of Ruckersville, drew inspiration from one of Alberto Vargas' many pin-up girls and painted Doris nude, Davis said.

“While trying to stay as historically accurate to the original aircraft as possible, we felt that it was only right to cover Doris up—put on a swimsuit—as we're a family-friendly organization,” he said.

The Marine Corps squadron emblem was drawn by Capt. Alex Raymond, USMCR and photographed by Corporal E.F. Powers in July 1945 on USS GILBERT ISLAND.

“The character in the emblem may seem familiar as Capt. Raymond was best known for creating the Flash Gordon comic strip for King Features Syndicate in 1934,” Davis said.

Sale of the Doris Mae brew will help with annual fundraising for the non-profit Capital Wing and its members, flying and educating the public about vintage warbirds. The IPA will also be available on draft and can at Flying Ace Farms, 40950 Flying Ace Lane in Lovettsville.

The TBM-3E Avenger housed at Culpeper airport is a Grumman designed craft built under license by GM in New Jersey in 1945.

Assigned initially to the US Marine Corps, this aircraft served as a replacement aircraft in several USMC training units in California from 1945 to 1948 and then was transferred to the Royal Canadian Navy in 1952, according to commemorativeairforce.org.

The Avenger was bought by the CAF Stars & Stripes Wing in 2001 for $64,000 and flown to Frederick, MD for restoration to the TBM-3E WWII configuration.

Bikes, Wings and Wheels attendees will have tons to see and do at the free event, happening 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 13.

They can take a wing walk on the Doris Mae, ride in warbirds, hear music, see a car and bike show, eat food, drink the new beer, learn history and participate in a 50/50 raffle by Cruisin' For Heroes.

The Rotary Club of Baileys Crossroads will have a 1966 Ford Mustang at the show for a raffle with the drawing on Veteran's Day at the American Legion Post 176 in Springfield.

Enter the event via the south ramp area of Culpeper Regional Airport, 12517 Beverly Ford Rd. in Brandy Station.