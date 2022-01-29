Enter the colorful world of Trolls at Eagle Bank Arena

From the moment the first Troll bounds onto the stage to the rainbow-sparkling finale, families who experience Trolls LIVE! at the EagleBank Arena next weekend will be smiling, giggling and tapping their feet to the irresistibly uplifting music.

“The performance is a musical celebration of positivity and friendship,” said spokesperson Kelly Luecke. “Especially in these trying times, it serves as a release and a threshold to a world of enchantment and joy where anything is possible. It’s so colorful and vibrant, and both parents and kids will enjoy its universal humor.”

The audience will learn how important the Trolls’ hourly hug times are to them and that, to ensure that these delightful moments are celebrated according to schedule, a clock signals when it’s time to begin. But, as the action begins in this performance, the winsome band of fun-loving friends becomes aware that the alarm isn’t working as it should and their beloved hug time is in danger.

Poppy, the always optimistic and solution-oriented “queen” of the crew, steps up to take the lead and enlists her friends to join together to use their hallmark qualities of joy and positivity to save the day.

“The kids in the audience are so thrilled to see the characters they love right in front of them and leading them to join in the fun and participate in this Troll-tastic show,” said Luecke. “Seeing them in person for the first time is so thrilling. The Trolls are their celebrities, and they have special, personal meaning to them. Some children might go to sleep every night with their own little Poppy or Branch.”

And the experience is just as joy-filled for those who are onstage as it is for those in the seats.

“We love to see the fans! Performing for them and putting smiles on the faces of kids and their families is so rewarding,” said performer Jose Amengual. “Audiences enjoy this show simply because of the way it makes them feel. This show is positive, and it has an upbeat message, and the music alone has families dancing in their seats and all the way to their cars after the show.”

As delighted and grateful as the performers are to be a part of this celebration of joy and friendship, the show is only possible through a tremendous investment of their time, energy and talent. The artists who take the stage are not only premier actors, singers and dancers but even exhibit athletic prowess to produce their dexterous moves with seemingly spontaneous ease.

“This is a very physically challenging production, and a full month of rehearsals goes into perfecting what you see onstage. The performers even rehearse in their hotel rooms with videos to learn their dances, and rehearsals continue even after the tour begins,” said Luecke.

The delightful response of Troll fans is testimony that all of that investment is well worth it.

In the words of my niece’s 8-year-old daughter, Maisie, “Kids love the Trolls because Poppy has great adventures with Branch. Even if there are times when he gets a little mad, in the end they celebrate!”

Her mom, Emmy, also offers insight regarding the charisma of these colorful little creatures. “The Trolls have engaging music with themes the kids can relate to. Their characters are varied and unique and different from one another. They have different strengths and weaknesses that work their way into the themes. And, for younger kids, the characters are just colorful and expressive and visually interesting.”

For many children, the experience of Trolls LIVE! can serve as an introduction to the theater.

“Because we know that this may be a first experience of a live performance for some children, we have taken care to make it interactive and kid-friendly. It is an important moment in their journey to becoming lifelong lovers of the theater and shows them that theater can be fun and exciting. ... Some of our performers talk about how they remember their first experience of live theater and how that inspired them to do what they are doing today,” said Luecke.

The transporting adventure of Trolls LIVE! can become a treasured family memory, with a lasting message of the importance of optimism and friendship.

“The show is inspirational, and its upbeat message will put a spring in their steps,” said Luecke. “It will lift the spirits of all who see it.”