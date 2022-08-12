Entertainment Roundup: Aug. 11–18

Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg, Va., and beyond.

Firemen’s Fair, 20057 Fleetwood Heights Road, Brandy Station. Rides, games, food and fun. Through Aug. 13. Schedule and ticket information at bsvfd.com.

Richmond County Fair, 315 Community Park Drive, Warsaw. Through Aug. 13. Schedule and ticket information at richmondcountyfair.com.

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $55–$75, plus tax and processing fee. Through Sept. 4. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

12 friday

Film: “The Maltese Falcon,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Warner Bros., 1941) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

Outdoor movie night: “Frozen,” Goshen Baptist Church, 9800 Gordon Road, Spotsylvania. 8:30 p.m. Free movie and concessions. Bring chairs or blankets. goshenbaptistchurch.net.

Sounds of Summer: Acoustic Onion, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. 6:30–8:30 p.m. Free. Bring your own chair. Beer and wine for purchase with valid ID. 540/371-3037; famva.org.

Music and Wine: Jimmy Overton, Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 6–8 p.m. Free. Bring blankets or lawn chairs and a picnic basket. Refreshments available for purchase. No outside alcohol. louisaarts.org.

“Lost in Yonkers,” Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. 7:30 p.m. $15–$25. 804/529-9345; westmorelandplayers.org.

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Aug. 11 listing.

13 saturday

First responders event, 638 Kings Highway, Stafford. Law enforcement, fire and rescue demonstrations, food and ice cream. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free.

Family Day: Marines in Space, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Patriot Highway, Triangle. 10 a.m.–1 p.m. “Journey to Space: Stories of Marines” panel discussion traces the journey from the Marine Corps to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). 10:30 a.m. Free. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.

Film: “The Dark Knight,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Warner Bros., 2008) 2 p.m.; “Selena” (Warner Bros., 1997) 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/827-1079, ext. 79994.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. Games start at 5 p.m. See Aug. 11 listing.

Nick McAlister, Highmark Brewery, 390 Kings Highway. Acoustic rock, blues, country and originals. 6–9 p.m. Free. 540/709-2020; highmarkbrewery.com.

Gospel sing, Two Rivers Baptist Church, 6420 Rokeby Lane, King George. Featuring The Virginia Gospel Singers and True Spirit. 6–8:30 p.m. Love offering is collected for the bands, and light refreshments are available for purchase.

Serenata by Spanglish Duo, The Estate White Hall Vineyard, 3668 White Hall Road, King George. 6–8 p.m. Free. 540/656-6958; theestateatwhitehall.com.

Parsons’ Cause: “Martha Ann Fields,” Hanover Courthouse, 13182 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover. 9:30 and 11 a.m. Free; donations accepted. Each performance runs about 45 minutes. parsonscause.org.

“Lost in Yonkers,” Westmoreland Players Theatre. 3 p.m. See Aug. 12 listing.

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Aug. 11 listing.

14 sunday

Online: Sierra Club webinar: “Our Children’s Trust.” Virginia lawsuit Layla H. v. Commonwealth was filed by 13 youth alleging permits for fossil fuel infrastructure violated their rights. 2 p.m. Presented by the Rappahannock Group Sierra Club. Pre-registration required. facebook.com/events/908536313436777?ref=newsfeed.

“Lost in Yonkers,” Westmoreland Players Theatre. 3 p.m. See Aug. 12 listing.

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner at 11:30 a.m. See Aug. 11 listing.

15 mondayMusic on the Steps: Dixie Power Trio, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. 7–8 p.m. Free. Bring chairs, blankets. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org/music-steps.

17 wednesdayDahlgren Heritage Museum Speaker Series, The Estate at White Hall, 3668 White Hall Road, King George. Topic/speakers TBD. 5 p.m. Free. dahlgrenmuseum.org.

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Aug. 11 listing.

18 thursday

Live Music at the Co-op: Deborah Bennett and Robert Meunier, 320 Emancipation Highway. Original songs that inspire and heal. 6–7:30 p.m. fredericksburgfood.coop/events.

Third Thursday Summer Concert Series: The Worx, The Depot, Commerce Street, Culpeper. Rock and roll. 5–9 p.m. $10. Kids are free. Tickets must be purchased in advance at Pepperberries, Museum of Culpeper History and Oak View National Bank. Food vendors present. Lawn games offered in Kids’ Corner. No pets and no coolers. 540/825-4416; culpeperdowntown.com.

After Hours Concert Series: Michael Franti and Spearhead, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. 6 p.m., doors at 5 p.m. Pricing and tickets at afterhoursconcertseries.com; 800/514-3849.

“Lost in Yonkers,” Westmoreland Players Theatre, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. 7:30 p.m. $10–$20. 804/529-9345; westmorelandplayers.org.

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Aug. 11 listing.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See Aug. 11 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Aug. 11 listing.

local roundupDays and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

ARTfactory: “Sightings” by Scott Eagle, through Sept. 10. Artist talk and reception Aug. 20, 2-5 p.m. RSVP at tinyurl.com/EagleReception. VirginiaARTfactory.org/manassas-art-gallery.

Artists Alliance: Mixed media wall mounted sculpture by Jan Elmore. Also on display: “Art for Your Bathroom” exhibit in the gallery’s bathroom gallery; and painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by members. Open for Second Friday Art Walk 5-9 p.m. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).

Art First Gallery: “Chasing the Light,” a collection of new paintings of Fredericksburg landmarks by Nicole Myers. Through Aug. 28. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Square Plate II—Supporting the Community with Art,” through Aug. 28. Part of the proceeds benefit MANARC and Leashes of Valor, an organization that supports veterans in receiving highly trained and public access qualified service dogs. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Summer Splash,” through Aug. 28. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Coldwell Banker Elite Realty: New works by Colonial Beach Artists Guild. Open for Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m., with live music. 804/224-3501.

Colonial Beach Brewery: Open late with art for Second Friday Art Walk.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce (new address 216 N. Irving Ave.): Works by Nancy Owens. Open for Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m.

Colonial Beach Museum: New display featured. Open for Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m.

Colonial Beach Town Center: Potomac River Regional Art Show presented by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild. Open for Second Friday Art Walk 6-8 p.m. Also open Saturdays and Sundays in August from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Colonial Buzz Espresso Bar: Wall quilts by Jenny Grimes; sales benefit the Colonial Beach Greenspace. Open for Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. 804/410-2019.

Dockside Realty: Works by featured artist Jim Ramsbotham. Open for Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Artists Choice.” Members Gallery: Works by Carlos Drake Moore. Through August. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.

Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Rotating works by American artist Gari Melchers on display. Historic house museum, studio and art galleries, garden, and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 3D virtual tours also available. 540/654-1015; GariMelchers.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile/The Hive: Open for Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. 804/410-2036.

James Monroe Museum: New exhibit: “Chatty History: Selected Artifacts from Our Online Programming.” 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.

Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “Reflections,” by Vickie Marckel, plus works by Ebbie Hynson, Joyce and Carl Thor, and others. Open for Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Candy Coated Dreams,” new work by Pete Morelewicz and Caroline Q. Murphy, Aug. 5-28. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.

Louisa Arts Center: “Central Virginia Photography,” featuring photography from the Fredericksburg Photography Club and other area photographers. Purcell Gallery. Through Sept. 16. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: Works on display by featured artist Barbara Taylor Hall. Through October. A percentage of sold art goes to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. Event: “Journey to Space: Stories of Marines,” a panel discussion tracing the journey from the Marine Corps to the NASA, in the Medal of Honor Theater on Aug. 13 at 10:30 a.m. usmcmuseum.com.

Peddler’s Market: Works by Colonial Beach artists and makers. Open for Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of History: Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 804/370-5285.

RMS Designs: Open for Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m., with art and music.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church (Parish Hall): Featured artist is photographer Tom Gouldthorpe. Open for Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m. 804/224-7186.

Stratford Hall: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America.” stratfordhall.org.

Virginia Museum of History and Culture: “Cheers, Virginia!” featuring an array of artifacts from state’s beverage history and celebrating the work of craft brewing, distilling and fermenting. Through Jan. 29. virginiahistory.org.

music

The Birchmere: Dan Tyminski Band, Aug. 11; The Sinatra Experience with Dave Halston, Aug. 14; The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Aug. 17; Jon B., Aug. 19. thebirchmere.com.

D.C. Jazz Fest: Various locations, Aug. 31 to Sept. 4. dcjazzfest.org.

Music on the Steps: Select Mondays from 7–8 p.m. on the front steps of CRRL’s Fredericksburg Branch. Through Aug. 29. Free. librarypoint.org/music-steps.

Jazz in the Country: Featuring Adam Hawley, along with Tony Craddock Jr. and Cold Front, Kim Scott, Brencore Allstars and Sound Fusion. Hosted by Kyle on the Mic. Aug. 27 at the Mt. Bethel Retreat Center, King George. $75 in advance, $85 day of event. Funds raised from the festival will go toward revitalizing the historic venue. jazzinthecountry.com.

Ronnie Williams and the Carter Family Sound, Aug. 14 from 10-11 a.m., as part of the homecoming at Shady Grove United Methodist Church.

Spotsylvanians Chorus: Seeking singers for its 20th anniversary season. Rehearsals held Monday from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Marshall Center. Open rehearsal Aug. 29. More information at spotsylvanianschorus.org.

theater

Altria Theater: “Wicked,” Aug. 31 through Sept. 11. broadwayinrichmond.com.

Arena Stage: “American Prophet,” through Aug. 28. arenastage.org.

Folger Theatre: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” through Aug. 28 at the National Building Museum. $20 and up. 202/544-7077; folger.edu.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: “Hamilton,” through Oct. 9. Eisenhower Theater: “Dear Evan Hansen,” Aug. 30–Sept. 25. kennedy-center.org.

The National Theatre: “Six the Musical,” through Sept. 4. broadwayatthenational.com.

Richmond Triangle Players: “The Inheritance” (Parts 1 and 2). Through Sept. 17. rtriangle.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” through Sept. 4. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Signature Theatre: “The Color Purple,” Aug. 16 through Oct. 9 in MAX Theatre. “No Place to Go,” Aug. 30 through Oct. 16 in Ark Theatre. sigtheatre.org.

Virginia Repertory Theatre: “Chicken and Biscuits,” Sept. 29 through Oct. 30. November Theatre. va-rep.org.

family

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.

Science Museum of Virginia: “Planet Shark: Predator or Prey,” through Sept. 5. Exhibit requires an additional ticket. smv.org.

Widewater State Park: Junior Ranger Program, Friday mornings through August. Learn about the park’s wildlife, native and non-native species and the history of park and its surrounding area. For ages 5–10. $10 per child for one day and includes all materials. Space is limited to 15 children. Preregistration is required; registration can be made in person at the Visitor Center or by calling 540/288-1400.

etc.

Black and White Cabaret, A. Smith Bowman Distillery, 1 Bowman Drive. Music, dancing, food and fellowship. 7-11 p.m. Sept. 24. $45 per person. Attire is black and white dressy casual, no T-shirts or shorts. Sponsored by the National Council of Negro Women Stafford Fredericksburg Section. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com/e/388633271577.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Summer Celebration, featuring national concert acts every Saturday, “America’s Got Talent” acts each week and fireworks every Friday and Sunday. Daily through Aug. 14. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Circus Vazquez: Aug. 19 through Sept. 5 at Potomac Mills, Woodbridge. Featuring an international all human (no animals) cast, including a troupe from Ukraine who escaped the war. $25 and up. circusvazquez.com.

Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.

Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org/events.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: M&T Bank: BUTTERFLIES LIVE! Through Oct. 10; and David Rogers’ Big Bugs, through Aug. 28. Included with admission. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

National Building Museum: The Playhouse, an immersive installation that takes you inside the world of Folger Theatre’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Through Aug. 28. $10 adults and $7 youth, students with ID, seniors. 202/272-2448; nbm.org.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Swing Dance: Upstairs Pickers Supply. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.