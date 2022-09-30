First annual Fredtoberfest hits FredsNats stadium

Families are invited to celebrate the arrival of autumn with the fun-filled premiere of the Fredtoberfest this Saturday at the FredNats stadium, and it will likely become an eagerly awaited annual tradition for many.

After a two-year hiatus of the downtown Oktoberfest, the folks at 6 Bears & a Goat Brewing Co. are bringing the party to a new expansive venue, which will provide an opportunity to add an array of activities, games, entertainment and competitive challenges.

“We felt that it was time to bring the Oktoberfest back to the area in a big way,” said Mark Faller, founder and managing partner of 6 Bears & a Goat. “In some ways, we are bringing a Fredericksburg tradition back to life, but Fredtoberfest is something new and different in a beautiful new venue that was meant to accommodate a crowd of thousands.”

In fact, it’s anticipated that 5,000 visitors will be on site for the celebration this year.

Produced and presented in collaboration with the breweries of the Fredericksburg Area Beer Trail, Visit Fredericksburg, Tour Stafford and Visit Spotsylvania, Fredtoberfest will be a celebration of all things local and is designed to engage all ages. Faller explains that the celebration was developed on the model of the original two-week Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany.

“Years ago, I visited Southern Germany where I attended their Oktoberfest and went to their biergartens,” said Faller. “What impressed me was the family atmosphere. In contrast with what we typically think of as a bar in America, the concept of a biergarten is that it is a place where you can bring your kids and your dog and stay for hours, sitting under a chestnut tree with your choice of beer and great food. It’s all about community and family.”

That model inspired not only the Fredtoberfest but the launch of the 6 Bears & a Goat Brewing Co. itself. The partners of the brewery are all retired service officers and the enterprise’s name connotes the mascots of the Coast Guard and Navy from which the seven founders hail, representing a collective 140 years of service.

“Our entire business is built on the pillars of patriotism, service and community, and the Fredtoberfest was a perfect fit for us,” said Faller. “We are proud of and support our country and the ideals on which it was founded, and we strive to make a positive difference in our community.”

Throughout the day, the atmosphere will be uplifted by the joyful music of the 15-piece German oompah band, Alte Kameraden, and families are encouraged to don their lederhosen and dirndls. In fact, a staff member costumed as the bear mascot will hand out token prizes to outfits that have special appeal and ingenuity.

The entire outfield will be covered with games and activities for kids and adults, including a bounce house and foam pit, which typically elicits a stream of giggles and squeals of delight from youngsters making their way through the piles of foam. Children can also explore the FredNats Stadium’s state-of-the-art playground.

All members of the family can enjoy a spectrum of giant Mega Games stationed throughout the field, including Up and Down, Connect 4, Jenga, tic-tac-toe, chess, checkers and volleyball, as well as cornhole, ax throwing and a disc golf putting zone. Guests can also test their skills in a game of soccer pool, in which players try to kick huge colorful balls into corner- and side-holes of a simulated billiard table on the ground.

Kids will also delight at the sight of their parents competing in such challenges as beer stein relays and stein-holding contests.

More than 30 Virginia craft breweries will pour a variety of beers and seltzers, with local cideries and meaderies featuring their beverages, at their festive beer tents. Eight food trucks will also be on-site with offerings ranging from German treats to quesadillas, cheese steaks and pizza. In addition, vendors and artisans will display their wares throughout the day.

The festivities will climax with an evening concert featuring local bands. Enjoy the country-rock music of Whisky Revival, the R&B and soul sounds of bOn, and the country favorites of Scott McMillan and the Chase, and Shannon Peterson in Tennyson Dragon will rock the night away.

“Our impetus was the idea of presenting a traditional German-style Oktoberfest and offer so much more. This is an opportunity to bring the whole family to a beautiful venue for an unforgettable day of rousing fun in the fresh air,” said Faller.