For all you lovers of suds out there and other adult beverages, the Gnarly Block Party & Brew Fest returns Saturday, April 29 to downtown Culpeper.

The outdoor festival runs noon to 5 p.m. at the Depot on Commerce Street, sponsored by Culpeper Renaissance, Inc., a Virginia Main Street Program. It’s their biggest fundraising event of the year while highlighting some of the best local and regional craft brews and ciders.

Block partygoers will enjoy the classic rock sounds of Richmond’s Tom Petty Tribute Band, “Full Moon Fever,” featuring Petty and Stevie Nicks’ covers. The Unsuitables will open, playing from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

While sipping and dancing, attendees can browse favorite artisan craft vendors like: Anything Bows, Bad Ass Pickles, Jackie & Laura Designs, The Sterling Peacock, Too Hot to Candle and Viva Hand-Crafted Jewelry.

Hungry? Try fare from Fabulous Foods Brick Oven Pizza, Yalla Pita, Law Dawgs Hotdogs, Mi Ranchito Mexican Food, Moo Thru Mobile Warrenton, UFO Sliders & More, Cap’N Corbin’s Seafood and Country Kettle Lemonade & Popcorn.

Attendees 21-and-older will sample brews and ciders from Far Gohn Brewing Company, Iron Pipe Alewerks, WAR Craft Brewery, Trouvaille Brewing Company, Southern Revere Cellars, Son of a Bear Ciders, Old Trade Brewery & Cidery, Death Ridge Brewery, Beer Hound Brewery and Bald Top Brewery.

Virginia Eagle Distributor favorites will include South Street Brewery, Devil’s Backbone Brewing Company, Bold Rock Cider, Blue Mountain Brewery, Bud Light and Michelob Ultra. Wine lovers, in addition, can taste five varieties, from crisp to bold and slightly sweet to dry.

This family friendly event will take place rain or shine, featuring an adult game area with corn hole, a kid’s game area with complimentary Sandy’s Face Painting and Caricature Art by Daniel Ryman.

Attendees can try their hand at axe throwing (for a fee) at a mobile unit by Axe Hole, or take a swing on State Climb’s mobile Silks unit. All are welcome, but please no pets or outside coolers.

Get tickets at culpeperdowntown.com, or at Vinosity or Far Gohn Brewing. Children 12 and younger get in free. Questions? Contact crievents@culpeperdowntown.com or 540-825-4416.