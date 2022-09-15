It's Constitution Week in Culpeper and at Madison's Montpelier

A proclamation authorized by Mayor Frank Reaves Jr. designates Sept. 17-23, 2022, as Constitution Week in the town of Culpeper. It commemorates the 235th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution during the Constitutional Convention in 1787.

On Sept. 17, Constitution Day will be celebrated with special observances in Culpeper and at James Madison’s Montpelier in Orange County, home of the man known as the Father of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

At the Charters of Freedom display in the town’s Yowell Meadow Park, the American Spirit Puppets will present a free, interactive family show at 2 p.m. Saturday to mark the 235th anniversary of the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia.

The Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will sponsor this unique, history-focused program, at which winners of the DAR’s Poster Contest will be announced.

Culpeper student musicians will perform choral and instrumental selections.

Nancy Rice, chairwoman of the Constitution Week Committee, Culpeper Minutemen Chapter DAR, said Tuesday that Saturday’s event this weekend’s event was pretty well set and the weather might be really fine. Sept. 17 looks to be sunny with a low of 55 and high of 84.

The DAR received more than 25 poster-contest entries from various schools and via the Culpeper Library. Area applicants 18 and younger were invited to submit an original poster highlighting the Constitution’s spirit and meaning. The winner will be announced Saturday, awarded a $25 gift card to Michael’s, and entered in the state DAR’s poster contest and possibly the nationals.

Constitution Day at Montpelier will feature a series of panels about the state of American democracy and potential threats to her freedom. Visitors can take advantage of specialty tours, activity booths, and interactive discussions with Mr. Madison himself.

The day will start at 9:30 a.m. with a Libation Ceremony in the Enslaved Cemetery on the fourth U.S. president’s plantation.

Throughout the day, community organizations will staff information tables, Mr. Madison will be “at home,” and Burnt Ends BBQ and Patch Brewing Co. will have food and beverages for sale.

“This Constitution Day, we honor our Founders—including James Madison and the Invisible Founders enslaved at Montpelier and surrounding plantations,” The Montpelier Foundation said in a statement. “While Madison and his contemporaries conceptualized the structure of a new government, enslaved Americans built the nation through their knowledge, expertise, and labor.”

Montpelier is hosting two free panels onsite that will be available virtually. Reservations via montpelier.org are required for both onsite and virtual participation.

At 10:30 a.m, leaders of The Montpelier Foundation and the Montpelier Descendants Committee will discuss “Equal Power Sharing at Montpelier,” to explore structural parity and what this new power-sharing dynamic means for Montpelier.

A 1 p.m. panel discussion in the Visitor Center’s Grand Salon will feature a conversation on “Is the Constitution in Danger?” Panelists Jamelle Bouie (New York Times, CBS News), Michael Higginbotham (University of Baltimore School of Law), and Lindsay Chervinsky (Center for Presidential History) will consider the question.

In addition, the Highlights of Montpelier tour will be offered every half hour between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.; the Bill of Rights tour exploring James Madison’s role as its author will be offered at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; the Constitution Tour exploring the origins of the Constitution and its legacies today will be offered at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.; and the Enslaved Community Tour examining the paradox of slavery will be offered at noon.

More tours and free, virtual panel discussions are scheduled throughout the rest of Constitution Month. The Constitution and Bill of Rights tours will be offered on Sept. 24. Virtual panels include “Striving for Freedom: How Black Americans Shaped our Democracy” on Sept. 22; and “Getting Organized! How to Help Create Inclusive Communities” on Sept. 29. An in-person panel discussion, “Voices from the Community: How to be a Young Change-Maker” will take place on Sept. 24.

An East Woods Hike, on a newly developed trail on one of the Madisons’ farms, is set for Sunday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m.

Montpelier celebrates the U.S. Constitution to honor the fundamental ideas of natural rights, individual liberty, democracy, and citizenship that continue to shape American life and inspire people worldwide.

On Tuesday, the Culpeper Town Council unanimously adopted a Constitution Week resolution, and presented a copy to Rice, who was present to accept the proclamation.

She invited everyone to Constitution Day in Yowell Meadow Park, near where the original Culpeper Minutemen mustered to fight in the American Revolution that helped foster the creation of the Constitution.

The town resolution states:

“… WHEREAS, it is of the greatest importance that all citizens understand the provisions and principles contained in the Constitution in order to effectively support, preserve, protect, and defend it against all enemies; and

“WHEREAS, The Constitution, together with the Bill of Rights, have provided the organic structure for our Democratic Republic and our Individual Liberties, enabling our nation to rise from a collection of ragtag former colonies to a United Nation in which our people have created opportunity and built the greatest economy in the world, based upon freedom, creative genius and hard work; and

“WHEREAS, in recognition of the signing of the Constitution and of Americans who strive to fulfill the duties and responsibilities of citizenship, the Congress, by joint resolution of February 29, 1952 designated Sept. 17 as Constitution Day and Citizenship Day, and by joint resolution of Aug. 2, 1956 requested that the President proclaim the week beginning Sept. 17 and ending Sept. 23 of each year as ‘Constitution Week.’

“NOW, THEREFORE, I, Frank Reaves Jr., Mayor of the Town of Culpeper, Virginia, and on behalf of the Culpeper Town Council, hereby proclaim Sept. 17–23, 2022 as Constitution Week and ask our citizens to affirm the ideals of the Constitution of the United States of America and the Bill of Rights by vigilantly protecting the freedoms guaranteed through this magnificent document, remembering that lost rights may never be regained and to express gratitude for the privilege of American citizenship. GIVEN under my hand this 13th day of September 2022.”