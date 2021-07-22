Jeffersonton flower grower announces Aug. 14 music festival

Wollam Gardens, one of America’s leading flower farms, will host an outdoor music festival Saturday, Aug. 14 on its scenic 11 acres in the historic Culpeper County village of Jeffersonton, Va.

The get-together will celebrate “some of the area’s best emerging bands surrounded by peak summer blooms,” the business announced this week.

From noon to 7 p.m., the festival will feature a full day of pop, rock, folk and jazz in the gardens’ hand-built, timber-framed pavilion. Food vendors—including a vegan option—will sustain participants. Local craft beer and shaved ice will help keep folks cool.

Visitors can also enjoy tours of the farm and a make-your-own-flower crown station.

“Wollam is our favorite place for a weekend getaway from the city. It’s pristine, full of flowers, and has endless paths to stroll on the grounds,” Allison Smith, a frequent guest at the property’s 18th-century farmhouse, said in a statement. “The farm staff make us feel like family every time we come for a visit, and we always leave with absolutely magnificent photos. Our kids love it, too. They feel so free there, and they always learn something new about nature.”

