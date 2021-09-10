Local Sept. 11 anniversary events

Gather at 8:46 a.m. in front of Culpeper County VFD Co. 1 on West Davis Street for the firefighters and EMS who died on 9/11.

Gather at 9:03 a.m. across the street in front of the sheriff’s office building on West Davis Street for the law enforcement who died on 9/11.

Gather at 9:37 a.m. at the Wine Street Memorial Park for military service members who died on that day and since in defense of our country.

Gather at the intersection of Main and Davis Street at 10:03 a.m. for the civilians who died on 9/11.

Immediately following, a gathering will be held in the “Kennifer Memorial Garden” at the back of Yowell Meadow Park.

The site is named for Ken and Jennifer Lewis, married flight attendants from Culpeper who died aboard the American Airlines plane that crashed into the Pentagon.

Culpeper VFW Burton Hammond Post will participate in the Patriot Day ceremonies and Dave Shuma will be playing Taps at each location.

9/11 remembrance at Culpeper hospitalNovant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center will host a service at noon this Saturday, Sept. 11 to honor the lives that were lost on that tragic day of 9-11.