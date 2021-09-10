Local Sept. 11 anniversary events

SEPT. 10National Day of Service in CulpeperCulpeper National Cemetery is partnering with Carry the Load Foundation for a Day of Service and Remembrance beginning at 10 a.m. today, Sept. 10.
Happening across the country, the local service project will involve cleaning headstones in the historic Culpeper National at 305 U.S. Avenue in town. Citizens are invited to volunteer to help beautify the grounds of fallen heroes. Supplies will be provided.
Dress code is casual and respectful. Please no open toe shoes or tank tops. No pets. Attendees are asked to be mindful of the weather. Register at carrytheload.org.
Stafford 9/11 ceremony9/11 ceremony, George L. Gordon Jr. Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford. Bell ringing ceremony, display of photographs from National September 11 Memorial & Museum, recognition of special guests. 10 a.m. staffordcountyva.gov/news_detail_T5_R427.php?fbclid=IwAR1EqQzYniNJ3IZ4Y38L_beZJ8SUXLZB25gmdQoKkCbAG3czzLaZ92ECZpA.
9/11 ceremony in FredericksburgAlways Remember: 9/11 Memorial Ceremony, Fallen Heroes War Memorial, intersection of Liberty, Barton and George streets. With Fredericksburg fire and police chiefs, Mayor Greenlaw and the president of the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg.
SEPT. 11Patriot Day in CulpeperThe public is invited to participate in a time of remembrance, moment of silence and reflection this Saturday, Sept. 11 at locations around the town of Culpeper at times coinciding with the terrorists attacks of 20 years ago.
Gather at 8:46 a.m. in front of Culpeper County VFD Co. 1 on West Davis Street for the firefighters and EMS who died on 9/11.
Gather at 9:03 a.m. across the street in front of the sheriff’s office building on West Davis Street for the law enforcement who died on 9/11.
Gather at 9:37 a.m. at the Wine Street Memorial Park for military service members who died on that day and since in defense of our country.
Gather at the intersection of Main and Davis Street at 10:03 a.m. for the civilians who died on 9/11.
Immediately following, a gathering will be held in the “Kennifer Memorial Garden” at the back of Yowell Meadow Park.
The site is named for Ken and Jennifer Lewis, married flight attendants from Culpeper who died aboard the American Airlines plane that crashed into the Pentagon.
Culpeper VFW Burton Hammond Post will participate in the Patriot Day ceremonies and Dave Shuma will be playing Taps at each location.
9/11 remembrance at Culpeper hospitalNovant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center will host a service at noon this Saturday, Sept. 11 to honor the lives that were lost on that tragic day of 9-11.
The program will be held at the front entrance by the flag pole. Culpeper Medical Center is requiring those in attendance to wear masks and social distance while on their property.
Quantico 9/11 commemorationSeptember 11th 20th Anniversary Commemoration, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Wreath Laying Ceremony at the museum’s 9/11 exhibit, 9:30–10 a.m.; 9/11 panel in Medal of Honor Theater, first responders, FBI Special Agents and others will share their stories and answer audience questions. 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Free. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
Honor Our Heroes: Orange Street Festival The 46th Annual Orange Street Festival will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 11.
On the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in America that killed 2,977 people, including many firefighters and first responders, the community event is dedicated to local heroes.
The festival will begin with the Orange Volunteer Fire Company ladder truck elevating the American flag high above the event at the intersection of Caroline and Main Street near Orange Presbyterian Church. James Madison Post 2217 member Jonathan Morey will sing the national anthem as members of the Orange County High School JROTC present the colors.
More than 200 artisan, craft and commercial vendors, a variety of food and beverage vendors, live music, a kid’s zone, and beer/wine garden will be featured at the street festival that draws an average of 5,000 people.
9/11 Tribute in Spotsylvania9/11 20th Anniversary Tribute, 7200 Courthouse Commons Blvd, Spotsylvania. Company 1 will pray for the families and remember the victims. 8:30 a.m. Park in the parking lot of Mercy Hill Community Church next to the fire house and make your way over to the 9/11 memorial.
Sumerduck remembers 9/11Please join the Sumerduck Community in remembering 9-11-2001 and stand together as Americans to never forget.
A ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 11 at Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5535 Sumerduck Rd. September 11 is Patriot Day and a National Day of Service and Remembrance. On this day Americans across the country are called to volunteer in their local communities in tribute to the individuals lost and injured in the attacks, first responders, and the many who have risen in service to defend freedom.
Sounds on Short Street in OrangeThe Orange Downtown Alliance will revive its traditional ribs and brews event as “Sounds on Short Honoring Our Heroes” from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 on Short Street. The event opens with Billy and the Backbeats, followed by Curt Krandall and True Story.
Admission is $5 at the door and beer, wine and food will be for sale on-site.