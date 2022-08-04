Miss Virginia USA, Fife & Drum Corps to march in Brandy Station Firemen's Parade

A pair of change-making Virginia beauty queens and a patriotic band eliciting colonial times will participate in the Fireman’s Parade Thursday night, sponsored by Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Dept.

The parade kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 11 beside the midway on Fleetwood Heights Rd. in Brandy Station, featuring appearances by Miss Virginia USA Kailee Horvath and Miss Virginia Teen USA Hannah Grau.

Also participating will be The Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, Brandy Station VFD member Jeff Bailey announced.

The parade will be held on night two of the Annual Firemen’s Fair out in Brandy, which starts on Wednesday Aug. 10 and runs nightly through Saturday.

Horvath is a student at Marymount University studying nursing. The Miss Virginia USA also works part-time at a local doctor’s office as a certified medical assistant.

“My love of medicine started at the age of 17 when I joined my local fire department. I have been a volunteer at Ashburn Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department for over five years now,” Horvath said in parade publicity.

She is an EMT since 2017 and a firefighter since 2021. She currently is an officer at Ashburn VFRD.

“Giving back to my community is a key part of my life,” Horvath said. “I have spent thousands of hours at my fire department mentoring junior members and educating the public. I am extremely passionate about emergency preparedness and making sure people all over Virginia have the tools and knowledge they need to be best equipped in case of any emergency.”

Recently a part-time cycling instructor, the beauty queen enjoys hiking in Shenandoah National Park with her rescue husky, Juno, and spending time in the kitchen baking for friends and family.

Grau is a junior at Stafford High School, enrolled in AP and Honors courses with hopes of pursuing a career in dentistry. The Miss Virginia Teen USA is a member of Student Council Association and does sideline and competition cheer.

“I hold my official card as a member of the Patawomeck Indian Tribe, which is one of Virginia’s 11 state-recognized Native American Tribes, who are working to become nationally recognized,” Grau said in parade publicity.

The beauty queen in a longtime community volunteer, with her family, supporting various humanitarian causes including childhood cancer organizations, Shriner’s Hospital, food banks, women’s shelters, USO, and Ronald McDonald House.

Grau is also a youth ambassador for Giving Tuesday Military, active in five countries. Through this connection, she has grown her own initiative, Chalk About Positivity, spreading intentional acts of kindness, one act at a time.

Also participating in the Firemen’s Parade out in Brandy will be The 3rd U.S. Army Infantry Regiment Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, official ceremonial unit and escort to the President of the United States. It is the only kind of unit in the Armed Forces.

The Fife & Drum Corps recalls the days of the American Revolution with their uniforms, crisp drills and patriotic music, according to parade publicity. The music will bring to life the sights and sounds of the birth of the nation.

The Brandy Station VFD Fairgrounds is located at 20057 Fleetwood Heights Rd. in Brandy Station, Culpeper County. There is no charge to enter and plenty of free parking.

Fair hours will be 6 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday; 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. to midnight on Saturday.

The Firemen's Fair, a summertime tradition, is a major fundraiser for the more than 70-year-old, all-volunteer fire and EMS company located near the hamlet named for the historic battlefield in northern Culpeper.

The fire department auxiliary will be on the midway serving hamburgers, hotdogs, and barbecue, the company’s famous corn dogs (dipsy dogs) and French fries. There will also be soft serve ice cream and kettle corn.

Live music each night on the midway will start with Dark Hollow Blue Grass Band Wednesday; ‘CJ tha' DJ’ Thursday; Friday Night Special on Friday and Reborn Band Saturday evening. Lawn chairs encouraged.

On Saturday, the annual Lawn and Garden Tractor Pull will begin at 10 a.m., free to view. Cash prizes along with numerous other prizes will be given away Saturday night.