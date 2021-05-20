National Air and Space Museum's Udvar-Hazy Center await young explorers

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Kids will be awed by the size of the center, and families can view the hanging planes from three different perspectives,” Mitchell said. “Visitors can also watch our experts at work in our restoration and conservation areas from a mezzanine overlook.”

Along with the Freedom 7 space capsule, manned by astronaut Alan Shepard, the center’s newly acquired Blue Angels’ F/A 18-C Hornet will be on display for the first time. Before it was retired at the end of 2020 with the entrance of the Super Hornet, the Hornet had served for 24 of the 75 years of the Navy’s flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels.

Highlights of the vast spectrum of air and space craft exhibited at the Udvar–Hazy Center include the Enola Gay—the Boeing B-29 “Superfortress” that dropped the first atomic bomb—and the Apollo 11 command module.

A number of videos throughout the display area will provide additional information about the exhibits and a new feature—screens with virtual docents—will offer visitors an opportunity for live interaction with museum guides.