National Museum of the Marine Corps welcomes back visitors Monday

Charles H. Waterhouse’s portrait of Medal of Honor recipient George H. Cannon shows a man who is stoic and patient. He’d have to be, having been awarded the medal for extraordinary courage and disregard of his own condition during the bombardment of Sand Island in 1941.
His is just one of the portraits on display in the National Museum of the Marine Corps’ exhibit “In the Highest Tradition—WWII Medal of Honor Art: Paintings by Col Charles H. Waterhouse,” which runs through September in the Combat Art Gallery. And visitors can finally view the portraits in-person at the museum, which opens again to crowds next week.
On Monday, the National Museum of the Marine Corps returns to its regular hours, open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The museum shut down for a second time in November due to COVID-19 concerns. It had previously opened for about a month following a six-month closure with the Waterhouse exhibit, its expanded Legacy Walk, an exhibit on Navajo Code Talkers and new features such as the howitzer that fired the first shot in Operation Desert Storm.
Museum public affairs chief Gwenn Adams said she hopes people feel comfortable visiting.
She said staff is playing close attention to cleaning. Some interactive exhibits, including the children’s gallery, remain closed, but many of the museum’s touch screens, including new ones in the “Marine Families” exhibit, are functioning.
“Our amazing housekeeping staff is always dedicated to ensuring the museum sparkles, but they are paying particular attention to high-touch areas, such as railings, elevator buttons and door handles, which are cleaned repeatedly throughout the day,” she said.
Adams said social distancing is being enforced in the museums and capacity is limited to aid in that effort. All visitors, staff and volunteers are required to wear face coverings.
She said if visitors must wait outside due to capacity, they can enjoy the on-site Semper Fidelis Memorial Park with its monuments, which honor Marine Corps organizations and those who served in them. Along with this and the rest of the museum’s permanent galleries, there are new and expanded attractions to see.
Waterhouse’s WWII Medal of Honor recipient portraits are highlighted in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. After he retired from the Marine Corps, Waterhouse embarked on a project to create a portrait and painting of every Marine and Navy corpsman who had been awarded the Medal of Honor. His final gift to the Marine Corps would be 200 paintings and 106 miniature portraits in its collection shortly before his passing in November 2013.
World War II heroes are also honored in the museum’s expanded “Navajo Code Talkers” exhibit. The exhibit features interviews with Navajo Code Talkers and artifacts, including a radio and headset used by Code Talkers, and one of the Congressional Gold Medals awarded them.
The Legacy Walk—the timeline leading to the exhibit galleries—reopens with its most recent extension, which tells the Marine Corps stories of “humanitarian efforts, special duties, Marine families, 9/11 and the ultimate sacrifice.”
Visitors will also see the progress being made on the museum’s Final Phase project. While the completion of these galleries is a few years away, visitors can now see artifacts in place, walls going up and exhibit building. These new galleries will take visitors to Somalia, Beirut, Desert Shield/Desert Storm, and into Iraq and Afghanistan.
The museum’s small Scuttlebutt Theater will be open to visitors, showing a movie about the ethos of being a Marine. Museum restaurant Tun Tavern, its Medal of Honor Theater and the gift shop will be open, too.
Adams said museum staff are making plans for upcoming family days, speaker events, concerts and perhaps summer camps. She said to check the National Museum of the Marine Corps’ social media channels for announcements.
The museum was able to stay engaged with the public through social media, offering virtual gallery walk-throughs, along with other online events. Many of the museum’s education products are online, as well. Videos made during the pandemic shutdown are still available to view on YouTube.
“We’re all very excited to hear life back in the galleries,” Adams said. “We’ve missed sharing Marine Corps history with our visitors.”
Freelance writer Lindley Estes contributes to The Free Lance-Star.