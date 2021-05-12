National Portrait Gallery's 'Every Eye is Upon Me' focuses on America's first ladies

Helen “Nellie” Louise Herron Taft is seated in the White House garden, with the mansion in the distance. She is noted for the 3,020 Japanese cherry trees that she had planted on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol and along the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C., after visiting Japan in 1900, rightly believing they would add great beauty to the nation’s capital.

While there are various forms of portraits, including the very personal form of a silhouette of Abigail Adams, there is only one sculpture: the portrait bust of “Harriet Lane Johnston” (1873) by William Henry Rinehart. Lane served as first lady for her bachelor uncle James Buchanan. This rare work highlights her bare shoulders above a deeply plunging neckline, a style she made fashionable when she altered her inauguration ball gown by lowering it 2 full inches.

The power and influence of 20th-century first ladies, like Edith Wilson, Eleanor Roosevelt and Nancy Reagan, are well documented. We know less about the first first ladies. The final gallery starts with Martha Washington, who had to create the role. Dolley Madison is represented in an oil painting from 1848, when she was 80 years old, wearing her signature turban. She had first served as a hostess for Thomas Jefferson, and then as first lady when her husband was president. She would be considered first lady of the country for years with her own power base.