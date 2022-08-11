PARADE LINE-UP: Brandy Station Firemen's Parade tonight

The Firemen’s Parade sponsored by Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department will start at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, along the fairgrounds at 20057 Fleetwood Heights Road.
Here is the order number in which parade entries will appear, followed by the entry name, listed in alphabetical order:
152 ACCA Heritage Shrine Club Mini Trucks
127 Aldie VFD
128 Aldie VFD
73 American Red Cross
59 Amissville VFR
60 Amissville VFR
74 Angel of Mine
75 Angel of Mine
99 Appleton Campbell
140 Backwoods Towing LLC
People are also reading…
101 Barboursville VFC
102 Barboursville VFC
8 Brandy Station VFD
9 Brandy Station VFD
7 BSVFD Charter Members
13 Carson Beard
126 Catlett VFD
62 Charlottesville Dogwood Queen
169 Chester Gap
76 Chick-fil-A
77 Chill-AXE-In Axe Throwing
14 Christopher Hively
123 Culpeper Blue Angels
86 Culpeper County High School Marching Band
3 Culpeper County Sheriff Office
4 Culpeper County Sheriff Office
1 Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office
27 Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Dept. Co.1
28 Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Dept. Co.1
25 Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Dept. Co.1
26 Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Dept. Co.1
24 Culpeper County Volunteer Rescue Squad Co. 11
23 Culpeper E-911 Center
103 Culpeper Home Services
104 Culpeper Home Services
47 Culpeper Petroleum
48 Culpeper Petroleum
5 Culpeper Police Dept.
6 Culpeper Police Dept.
125 Culpeper Town Trolley
10 Del. Michael Webert
52 Dominion Energy Bucket Truck
20 Donald B. Rice Tires
118 Dumfries-Triangle VFD
119 Dumfries-Triangle VFD
120 Dumfries-Triangle VFD
121 Dumfries-Triangle VFD
71 Earlysville VFD
94 Eastern View Marching Band
18 Elizabeth Hutchins
79 Fauquier County Sheriff’s Dept.
80 Fauquier County Sheriff’s Dept.
69 Flint Hill VFD
70 Flint Hill VFD
153 For A Dancer Inc.
15 Mayor Frank Reaves
63 Fredericksburg Volunteer Fire Company
64 Germanna Community College Police Department
56 Goats R Us Club
154 Green Tops Tree Service
155 Green Tops Tree Service
156 Green Tops Tree Service
157 Green Tops Tree Service
171 Holtzman Propane
146 Hook-N-Up Towing
147 Hook-N-Up Towing
148 Hook-N-Up Towing
149 Hook-N-Up Towing
150 JD Newman
151 JD Newman
61 K9 Caring Angles Dog Training
100 Kena 500
72 Kena Camel Herders
81 Kena Car Club
82 Kena Car Club
83 Kena Car Club
84 Kena Car Club
85 Kena Car Club
105 Kena Highlanders Pipes and Drums
91 Kena Motor Patrol
161 Lake of the Woods VFD
162 Lake of the Woods Vol. Rescue
66 LHP Enterprises Towing Recovery
167 Life Care Medical Transport
37 Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co. 9
38 Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co. 9
39 Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co. 9
40 Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co. 9
55 Little Mr. & Miss CMR Farm Show
141 Madison County Sheriff Dept.
124 Madison County VFD
142 Manchester Shrine Club
122 Mane Street Hair Salon
87 Mark Olsen
143 Miss Colonial Beach
144 Miss Virginia USA & Miss Virginia Teen USA
12 Missy White
145 Next Generation Twirlers
98 Operation First Response
115 Orange County High School Marching Band
21 P.W. Plumbing & Heating Inc.
112 Patriot Shrine Club, Kena Shriners
16 Paul Bates & David Durr
17 Paul Walther
95 Premium Home Services
96 Premium Home Services
53 R & P Repair
41 Rapidan Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 10
42 Rapidan Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 10
110 Rappahannock Electric Cooperative
111 Rappahannock Electric Cooperative
163 Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services
164 Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services
165 Remington Vol. Fire & Rescue
166 Remington Vol. Fire & Rescue
43 Reva Volunteer Fire Dept. Co.16
44 Reva Volunteer Fire Dept. Co.16
45 Reva Volunteer Fire Dept. Co.16
46 Reva Volunteer Fire Dept. Co.16
29 Richardsville Fire & Rescue Co. 6
30 Richardsville Fire & Rescue Co. 6
31 Richardsville Fire & Rescue Co. 6
32 Richardsville Fire & Rescue Co. 6
19 Rosson and Troilo Fire Protection Services
57 RS Melanson Excavating
33 Salem Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 8
34 Salem Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 8
35 Salem Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 8
36 Salem Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 8
65 Salty Dog Brewing Company
49 Shiloh Baptist Church
130 Skyline Auto VW Cruisers
131 Skyline Auto VW Cruisers
132 Skyline Auto VW Cruisers
133 Skyline Auto VW Cruisers
134 Skyline Auto VW Cruisers
135 Skyline Auto VW Cruisers
136 Skyline Auto VW Cruisers
137 Skyline Auto VW Cruisers
170 Sperryville VFD
78 Spotsylvania Sparkettes
88 Spotsylvania Volunteer Fire Department
89 Spotsylvania Volunteer Fire Department
11 Terry Yowell
139 The KENA Shrine Band
68 The Salvation Army
67 Tiger Fuel Company
109 Tim Smith- Moonshiners
58 Tiny Miss Amissvile
92 TOPS (Take Off the Pounds Sensibly)
159 Trevillians VFD
160 Trevillians VFD
54 Twirling Medallion Majorette & Drum Corp
129 US Army Fife and Drum
50 UVA Culpeper Medical Center
168 Veterans For Abigail Spanberger
93 VFW Post 2524
106 Virginia Broadband LLC
107 Virginia Broadband LLC
108 Virginia Broadband LLC
97 Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources Conservation Police Unit
22 Virginia Dept. of Forestry
2 Virginia State Police
116 Virginia Warriors and Guardians
117 Virginia Warriors and Guardians
158 Warrenton VFD
138 Willis Family
90 WJMA and SAM FM
51 Yesil Vega for Virginia Congress