PARADE LINE-UP: Brandy Station Firemen's Parade tonight

Brandy parade 2019

Emergency vehicles roll in the 2019 Firemen’s Parade in Brandy Station.

 VINCENT VALA FOR STAR-EXPONENT

The Firemen’s Parade sponsored by Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department will start at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, along the fairgrounds at 20057 Fleetwood Heights Road.

Here is the order number in which parade entries will appear, followed by the entry name, listed in alphabetical order:

152 ACCA Heritage Shrine Club Mini Trucks

127 Aldie VFD

128 Aldie VFD

73 American Red Cross

59 Amissville VFR

60 Amissville VFR

74 Angel of Mine

75 Angel of Mine

99 Appleton Campbell

140 Backwoods Towing LLC

101 Barboursville VFC

102 Barboursville VFC

8 Brandy Station VFD

9 Brandy Station VFD

7 BSVFD Charter Members

13 Carson Beard

126 Catlett VFD

62 Charlottesville Dogwood Queen

169 Chester Gap

76 Chick-fil-A

77 Chill-AXE-In Axe Throwing

14 Christopher Hively

123 Culpeper Blue Angels

86 Culpeper County High School Marching Band

3 Culpeper County Sheriff Office

4 Culpeper County Sheriff Office

1 Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office

27 Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Dept. Co.1

28 Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Dept. Co.1

25 Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Dept. Co.1

26 Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Dept. Co.1

24 Culpeper County Volunteer Rescue Squad Co. 11

23 Culpeper E-911 Center

103 Culpeper Home Services

104 Culpeper Home Services

47 Culpeper Petroleum

48 Culpeper Petroleum

5 Culpeper Police Dept.

6 Culpeper Police Dept.

125 Culpeper Town Trolley

10 Del. Michael Webert

52 Dominion Energy Bucket Truck

20 Donald B. Rice Tires

118 Dumfries-Triangle VFD

119 Dumfries-Triangle VFD

120 Dumfries-Triangle VFD

121 Dumfries-Triangle VFD

71 Earlysville VFD

94 Eastern View Marching Band

18 Elizabeth Hutchins

79 Fauquier County Sheriff’s Dept.

80 Fauquier County Sheriff’s Dept.

69 Flint Hill VFD

70 Flint Hill VFD

153 For A Dancer Inc.

15 Mayor Frank Reaves

63 Fredericksburg Volunteer Fire Company

64 Germanna Community College Police Department

56 Goats R Us Club

154 Green Tops Tree Service

155 Green Tops Tree Service

156 Green Tops Tree Service

157 Green Tops Tree Service

171 Holtzman Propane

146 Hook-N-Up Towing

147 Hook-N-Up Towing

148 Hook-N-Up Towing

149 Hook-N-Up Towing

150 JD Newman

151 JD Newman

61 K9 Caring Angles Dog Training

100 Kena 500

72 Kena Camel Herders

81 Kena Car Club

82 Kena Car Club

83 Kena Car Club

84 Kena Car Club

85 Kena Car Club

105 Kena Highlanders Pipes and Drums

91 Kena Motor Patrol

161 Lake of the Woods VFD

162 Lake of the Woods Vol. Rescue

66 LHP Enterprises Towing Recovery

167 Life Care Medical Transport

37 Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co. 9

38 Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co. 9

39 Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co. 9

40 Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co. 9

55 Little Mr. & Miss CMR Farm Show

141 Madison County Sheriff Dept.

124 Madison County VFD

142 Manchester Shrine Club

122 Mane Street Hair Salon

87 Mark Olsen

143 Miss Colonial Beach

144 Miss Virginia USA & Miss Virginia Teen USA

12 Missy White

145 Next Generation Twirlers

98 Operation First Response

115 Orange County High School Marching Band

21 P.W. Plumbing & Heating Inc.

112 Patriot Shrine Club, Kena Shriners

16 Paul Bates & David Durr

17 Paul Walther

95 Premium Home Services

96 Premium Home Services

53 R & P Repair

41 Rapidan Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 10

42 Rapidan Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 10

110 Rappahannock Electric Cooperative

111 Rappahannock Electric Cooperative

163 Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services

164 Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services

165 Remington Vol. Fire & Rescue

166 Remington Vol. Fire & Rescue

43 Reva Volunteer Fire Dept. Co.16

44 Reva Volunteer Fire Dept. Co.16

45 Reva Volunteer Fire Dept. Co.16

46 Reva Volunteer Fire Dept. Co.16

29 Richardsville Fire & Rescue Co. 6

30 Richardsville Fire & Rescue Co. 6

31 Richardsville Fire & Rescue Co. 6

32 Richardsville Fire & Rescue Co. 6

19 Rosson and Troilo Fire Protection Services

57 RS Melanson Excavating

33 Salem Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 8

34 Salem Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 8

35 Salem Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 8

36 Salem Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 8

65 Salty Dog Brewing Company

49 Shiloh Baptist Church

130 Skyline Auto VW Cruisers

131 Skyline Auto VW Cruisers

132 Skyline Auto VW Cruisers

133 Skyline Auto VW Cruisers

134 Skyline Auto VW Cruisers

135 Skyline Auto VW Cruisers

136 Skyline Auto VW Cruisers

137 Skyline Auto VW Cruisers

170 Sperryville VFD

78 Spotsylvania Sparkettes

88 Spotsylvania Volunteer Fire Department

89 Spotsylvania Volunteer Fire Department

11 Terry Yowell

139 The KENA Shrine Band

68 The Salvation Army

67 Tiger Fuel Company

109 Tim Smith- Moonshiners

58 Tiny Miss Amissvile

92 TOPS (Take Off the Pounds Sensibly)

159 Trevillians VFD

160 Trevillians VFD

54 Twirling Medallion Majorette & Drum Corp

129 US Army Fife and Drum

50 UVA Culpeper Medical Center

168 Veterans For Abigail Spanberger

93 VFW Post 2524

106 Virginia Broadband LLC

107 Virginia Broadband LLC

108 Virginia Broadband LLC

97 Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources Conservation Police Unit

22 Virginia Dept. of Forestry

2 Virginia State Police

116 Virginia Warriors and Guardians

117 Virginia Warriors and Guardians

158 Warrenton VFD

138 Willis Family

90 WJMA and SAM FM

51 Yesil Vega for Virginia Congress

