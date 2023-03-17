The luck of the Irish comes to Culpeper this weekend for a full slate of activities for St. Patrick’s Day.

There will be bagpipes, Irish dance, gold hunts, races, live music, green beer, special menus and a chance to walk in the steps of a St. Patrick’s Day battle that took place here 160 years ago.

American Battlefield Trust, Culpeper Battlefield Tours, Museum of Culpeper History, Culpeper Tourism and the Brandy Station Foundation are sponsors for the sold out Battle of Kelly’s Ford 160th Anniversary Guided Tour Saturday.

Overshadowed by the Battle of Brandy Station cavalry clash several months later, the Battle of Kelly’s Ford on March 17, 1863 was still a significant marker in the growing capacity of the U.S. cavalry to meet and defeat its Confederate counterparts during the American Civil War, according to an event release.

Alabama native Major John Pelham died riding out to the battle after meeting with some bonnie lasses in town. His celebrity status later led to his name being put on the town reservoir, recently renamed Lake Culpeper.

Author Dan Davis, with the American Battlefield Trust, and John Christiansen, Museum of Culpeper History director, will lead the three-hour tour by trolley and on foot of sites on the battlefield, departing at 10 a.m. from the Graffiti House in Brandy Station.

In the Town of Culpeper on Saturday, it will be St. Patrick’s Day on Kelly Street, a green-themed fundraiser for the Kelly Street Boxing Club for at-risk youth. The event organized by Jon Russell runs noon to 4 p.m. and will start with bagpipes and a kid’s parade.

Irish dancers and singers will take the stage at 1 p.m. followed by a King & Queen Ginger Contest (calling all redheads) at 2 p.m., and a kid’s treasure hunt for real gold at 3. Tickets are $10 for adults at Eventbrite; 12 and younger free.

Feel like getting warmed up for St. Patrick’s Day weekend? The Blue Devils Athletic Boosters Club is hosting the Gold Rush 5K and Kids Sprint event starting at 7:30 a.m., Saturday on the cross country course at Culpeper County High School. Area businesses are sponsors for the event benefiting the CCHS Athletic Department and athletes. Register starting at 6:30 a.m. on site.

Various local businesses and organizations will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day proper with events today and tonight.

Windmore Foundation for the Arts in the State Theater will have a themed open craft time with a snack from noon to 4 p.m. today.

Tonight from 5-7 p.m., head over to Far Gohn Brewery on South East Street for a St. Patty’s Day Social Run. It’s time for a long overdue running social with Culpeper Running Club, according to publicity. Join a quick 3-6 mile run followed by food, green beer and great company. The Blue Bottleneck Band performs live starting at 7.

Déjà vu performs live 6-9 p.m. tonight for St. Patrick’s Day at Old Trade Brewery & Cidery in Brandy Station. Meanwhile, at Culpeper Eagles club they’ll be sham-rocking with a potluck at 7 p.m. Bring a dish to share and an instrument to play during the open mic jamboree.

Death Ridge Brewery in Jeffersonton will be celebrating St. Patty’s Day, opening today at noon with a special menu. Say What Again band kicks the music off at 5:30 p.m. Find a gold coin on your cup? Get a free pint.

Over at Beer Hound Brewery, they’ll be tapping “Declan,” a new Irish lager today. Master piper Davis Hinston will be back from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, playing bagpipes and drums.