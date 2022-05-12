'Skin: Living Armor, Evolving Identity' exhibit comes to Science Museum of Virginia

The folks at the Science Museum of Virginia are celebrating something that is all around us and is often taken for granted—but without which we would literally go to pieces—in “Skin: Living Armor, Evolving Identity.” The new touring exhibit explores the science of human and other animals’ skin, as well as the societal constructs associated with skin color.

“The skin’s ability to sense, adapt and regrow is phenomenal, but this exhibition covers far more than biology,” said Virginia C. Ellett Director of Education Timshel Purdum. “It weaves culture, evolution, economics, genetics and power into the narrative that highlights the diversity in an organ that is so important and distinct to each species.”

Many people have never considered skin as an “organ,” but guests will learn that it is, in fact, the largest organ in our bodies and serves to protect us from microbes and the elements, helps regulate body temperature, and permits the sensations of touch, heat and cold. In addition, the cells in its outer layer, the epidermis, manufacture features such as our fingernails and hair that are made from the same protein.

Guests who wonder just how much skin it takes to cover our bodies will find their answer in a memorable display that shows that the amount of skin on an average person is equal to the covering of one twin-size mattress, or 22 square feet. In contrast, the skin covering an elephant would be equal to the covering on four and a half king-size mattresses.

“There are so many things most people don’t know about skin explained in this exhibit. Every corner has some ‘wow’ factor!” said Purdum.

One unforgettable element is the discussion and depiction of face mites.

“This exhibition shows that we are never alone! Nearly every person has these microscopic mites that make their home on your face and eyebrows and eyelids. Guests can view microscopic slides of the mites, which are arachnids—related to ticks and, more distantly, to spiders—and they can watch an amazing video of a living face mite crawling around,” said Purdum. “The most common remark we hear when guests see this display is that it makes them want to go wash their face!”

The beginning of “Skin” features tactile circles of replicated scales, quills and feathers. Later on in the exhibit, guests have the opportunity to test their skills at identifying different animal skin by flipping large circles—one side has the animal and the other a close-up view of the animal’s skin. The circles can be flipped to identify the various animals featured.

A fascinating display presents examples of how some animals—including octopuses, squids and other cephalopods—can change their color and shapes as a survival technique. In addition, guests will see the difference in the size of a porcupine when its quills rise, as well as the size of a puffer fish when it inhales a large amount of water and its spikes erect.

“That phenomenon of birds and mammals erecting their feathers or fur is about helping them keep warm and making them look bigger to predators,” said Purdum. “Often, when you see your cat or dog get puffy, it’s because they’re trying to look bigger!”

The exhibit delves into color changes that different creatures can initiate. When guests pass a panel with an image of an animal in one direction, it is recognizable, but when they turn to pass in the opposite direction, it seems to disappear. Another display shows that color can be used to deter would-be predators.

“In a display called Sepia Rainbow the exhibition does a wonderful job exploring why there is a such a spectrum of skin color among humans,” said Purdum. “Panels and an interactive computer graphic present a map of the world showing regions where the sun’s ultraviolet rays are the strongest. In those areas, our early ancestors would have more melanin as protection. As our ancestors moved throughout the globe, populations who moved to areas where UV rays are weaker, would have adapted to have less melanin, allowing people to make more vitamin D.”

In addition, one section talks about the how differences in color and race have been perceived culturally and historically. The exhibit culminates with a wall of faces of different hues and shades that continually morph. A bench in front of this display invites guests to sit a while and ponder the impact of this display of the spectrum of members in our human family.

“Our goal is to ensure that the conversations that are sparked at the Science Museum continue when families return home,” said Jennifer Guild, manager of Communications and Curiosity. “In all we do, we hope to spark curiosity and continued exploration of the world around us.”

Throughout the exhibit’s run at the Science Museum of Virginia, a variety of programs and activities will complement its exploration of its topic. The forthcoming “Planet Shark: Predator or Prey” will include displays of their fascinating skin, and The Dome theater’s film about spirit bears provides a glimpse of rare black bears that are, in fact, white and inhabit a specific region of Canada.

Also, a drop-in challenge in the Science Museum’s makerspace, “The Forge,” offers an opportunity for guests to use cardboard and their design skills to create “armor” inspired by the amazing array of animal armor from armadillos to porcupines.

“We hope that families will take the opportunity to experience this exhibition and to get a sampling of the amazing things about the creatures that inhabit our world, which they can continue to explore at their own pace.”

Collette Caprara contributes to The Free Lance-Star.